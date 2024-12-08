Holy MIC DROP, Batman! Chicago Journo BRUTALLY Honest About Damage Obama Has Done to the Democratic Party

Toward the end of Kamala Harris's campaign, Democrats were bringing Barack Obama out over and over again. First he came out and shamed 'the brothas' for not supporting Kamala because of her skin color, and then he went on the trail pushing lies about Neo-Nazis and other obnoxious garbage that even Snopes has had to debunk. It was obvious the party was desperate, especially when even Barry wasn't turning the tide.

Perhaps it was because like us, all Americans saw when they looked at Obama on the stage was an angry, bitter, divisive, racist old man wagging his finger at people for disappointing him again. We suppose it worked for a long time so why would he have changed anything, right?

Welp, sounds like he's the real problem behind the Democrat's sinking agenda.

Seriously.

To Move Forward, Democrats Must Oust Obama. My Sunday column for johnkassnews. Join us for a good cup of conservative common sense https://t.co/bKiBOeMIVj — John Kass (@John_Kass) December 8, 2024

This is a fairly spectacular read from a moderate, not a conservative.

From johnkassnews:

To win in the future, the Democrats must tear down Obama just as Trump tore down the Bushes. A new Democrat faith must emerge to launch a frontal assault on Obama’s keep in Martha’s Vineyard, sacking it and salting the earth. It must reject the cynical use of race to generate ugly tribalism. Remember that Obama–who just the other day in a speech in Chicago talked about compromise and turning away from identity politics in order to save democracy–orchestrated two separate coup attempts against sitting American presidents. The first against Donald Trump damaged Trump from the outset and left his administration open to the depredations of the Obama Deep State including corrupt FBI and Intelligence officials, and later there was the Obama coup against Biden, which humiliated the senile old man and ended Biden’s presidency in all but name last summer. Obama honors himself at every opportunity. But he is America’s one-eyed jack. And we’ve seen the other side of his face.

Oof.

So much oof.

They are more likely to nominate Michelle. — Milton Friedman Stan Account (@AndIllWhisperNo) December 8, 2024

Yup. Because it's obvious they've learned nothing. Ok, so that's not true, some of them are figuring it out (like Ana Kasparian and RFK Jr. supporters) but the party itself is still trying to blame evil white people for the loss. Maybe if they'd stop picking their candidate based on skin color and sex?

Just spitballin'.

Love common sense from Chicago. Thank you. 👏👏

(My family from there.) — CA OldGirl - feed the birds (@CABirdGirl2) December 8, 2024

It's definitely rare.

Obamas messing up Netflix too. — Dan Mahoney (@danmahoney49) December 8, 2024

At this point Barack and Michelle should just pick one of their many mansions and retire. Seriously.

Breaks my heart to see what this sleaze ball and other grifters have done to this country. John, ya nailed it again! Just take a look at the mess that Chicago is to fully understand what’s at stake here. — Challen Youstra (@Chalray) December 8, 2024

It started in 2008, when Democrats cared more about marketing than they did policy ... and it's poisoned our politics ever since. And now that someone (Trump) has beat them at their game, perhaps they'll figure out what the real problem has been all along.

NAH. Just kidding, they'll keep blaming racist America. It's what they do best.

