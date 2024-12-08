Trump ENDS NBC Propagandist in Back and Forth About Deporting Vicious Criminals and...
ARGLE! Reporter Tries Questioning Unhinged Anti-Trump Protesters and Their Reaction Is PRI...
WHOA: Ana Kasparian Taking Today's 'Zealot Left' APART During EPIC Glenn Beck Interview...
He's BAAACK! Instapundit TORCHES Journos Cheering UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder with 1 Savag...
He Was Sawing Logs, Chief: Biden's NSC Reports He Was 'Monitoring' the Situation...
The Subtitle Generations: Why Millennials and Gen Zers Need Everything Spelled Out for...
Seismic Shift? White Republican Upsets Black Democrat Incumbent in Baton Rouge Mayoral Ele...
We’ll Always Have Paris: Jill Biden’s Girlish Glance Towards Trump Sparks Mischievous Meme...
Warrior on Two Fronts: Scott Jennings Is Now Claiming Scalps on CNN and...
The Lying King: Comfy City Cat Overlooks His Kingdom Set to Music of...
Live in New York City? The Answers One X User Got are Brutally...
Who’s There? Knock-Knock Joke Meme Reveals Who Kash Patel Will Visit First If...
Silent Running: Politico Confused By Stealthy Trump Team Transition Tactics
Battle in a Bottle: President Trump Launches ‘Fight Fight Fight’ Cologne

Holy MIC DROP, Batman! Chicago Journo BRUTALLY Honest About Damage Obama Has Done to the Democratic Party

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:50 AM on December 08, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Toward the end of Kamala Harris's campaign, Democrats were bringing Barack Obama out over and over again. First he came out and shamed 'the brothas' for not supporting Kamala because of her skin color, and then he went on the trail pushing lies about Neo-Nazis and other obnoxious garbage that even Snopes has had to debunk. It was obvious the party was desperate, especially when even Barry wasn't turning the tide.

Advertisement

Perhaps it was because like us, all Americans saw when they looked at Obama on the stage was an angry, bitter, divisive, racist old man wagging his finger at people for disappointing him again. We suppose it worked for a long time so why would he have changed anything, right?

Welp, sounds like he's the real problem behind the Democrat's sinking agenda.

Seriously.

This is a fairly spectacular read from a moderate, not a conservative. 

From johnkassnews:

To win in the future, the Democrats must tear down Obama just as Trump tore down the Bushes. A new Democrat faith must emerge to launch a frontal assault on Obama’s keep in Martha’s Vineyard, sacking it and salting the earth. It must reject the cynical use of race to generate ugly tribalism.

Remember that Obama–who just the other day in a speech in Chicago talked about compromise and turning away from identity politics in order to save democracy–orchestrated two separate coup attempts against sitting American presidents. The first against Donald Trump damaged Trump from the outset and left his administration open to the depredations of the Obama Deep State including corrupt FBI and Intelligence officials, and later there was the Obama coup against Biden, which humiliated the senile old man and ended Biden’s presidency in all but name last summer.

Obama honors himself at every opportunity. But he is America’s one-eyed jack. And we’ve seen the other side of his face.

Recommended

Trump ENDS NBC Propagandist in Back and Forth About Deporting Vicious Criminals and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Oof.

So much oof.

Yup. Because it's obvious they've learned nothing. Ok, so that's not true, some of them are figuring it out (like Ana Kasparian and RFK Jr. supporters) but the party itself is still trying to blame evil white people for the loss. Maybe if they'd stop picking their candidate based on skin color and sex?

Just spitballin'.

It's definitely rare.

At this point Barack and Michelle should just pick one of their many mansions and retire. Seriously.

It started in 2008, when Democrats cared more about marketing than they did policy ... and it's poisoned our politics ever since. And now that someone (Trump) has beat them at their game, perhaps they'll figure out what the real problem has been all along.

NAH. Just kidding, they'll keep blaming racist America. It's what they do best.

===========================================================================

Advertisement

Related:

Trump ENDS NBC Propagandist in Back and Forth About Deporting Vicious Criminals and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

ARGLE! Reporter Tries Questioning Unhinged Anti-Trump Protesters and Their Reaction Is PRICELESS (Watch)

WHOA: Ana Kasparian Taking Today's 'Zealot Left' APART During EPIC Glenn Beck Interview a Must-WATCH

He's BAAACK! Instapundit TORCHES Journos Cheering UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder with 1 Savagely Honest Post

Looking Pretty ROUGH! Kamala Harris Shows Up at Holiday Party annnd WOW, Is She LIT or What? (Watch)

===========================================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump ENDS NBC Propagandist in Back and Forth About Deporting Vicious Criminals and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
ARGLE! Reporter Tries Questioning Unhinged Anti-Trump Protesters and Their Reaction Is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
WHOA: Ana Kasparian Taking Today's 'Zealot Left' APART During EPIC Glenn Beck Interview a Must-WATCH
Sam J.
He's BAAACK! Instapundit TORCHES Journos Cheering UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder with 1 Savagely Honest Post
Sam J.
Warrior on Two Fronts: Scott Jennings Is Now Claiming Scalps on CNN and Now X
Warren Squire
We’ll Always Have Paris: Jill Biden’s Girlish Glance Towards Trump Sparks Mischievous Memes
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump ENDS NBC Propagandist in Back and Forth About Deporting Vicious Criminals and It's GLORIOUS (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement