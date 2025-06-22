Playing with Fire: The Atlantic Says Dems Need More Hobbies, as If Rioting and Torching Cars Isn’t Enough

Chaotic and Neurotic: John Fetterman Begs His Fellow Dems to Drop the Virtue-Signaling...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:20 AM on June 22, 2025
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The Atlantic is decrying that Democrats don’t have enough hobbies. That’s nonsense, they have plenty of hobbies. We see what Democrats do for fun whenever we see plumes of smoke rising over American cities or see swastikas scratched into Teslas. The hobbies of Democrats are what separates them from sane, average Americans.

Start here. (READ)

Fire seems to be a common feature of Democrat hobbies.

As commenters remind us, not all Democrat hobbies happen outdoors. There’s a good, even split between indoor and outdoor hobbies.

Democrats love playing human Frogger with cars on the street.

Don’t forget the Democrat hobbies of chemistry (with Molotov cocktails) and collecting and displaying foreign flags.

Now, that would be some deranged ‘art.’

Some posters seem confused about what constitutes a 'hobby' for Democrats.

Democrats have found a way to turn what they love to do into a job. Those cop cars aren’t going to light themselves on fire after all.

CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY GUN VIOLENCE RIOTS

