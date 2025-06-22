Playing with Fire: The Atlantic Says Dems Need More Hobbies, as If Rioting and Torching Cars Isn’t Enough

The Atlantic is decrying that Democrats don’t have enough hobbies. That’s nonsense, they have plenty of hobbies. We see what Democrats do for fun whenever we see plumes of smoke rising over American cities or see swastikas scratched into Teslas. The hobbies of Democrats are what separates them from sane, average Americans.

Street riots, torching cars, burning American flags — seems like Democrats have enough hobbies already pic.twitter.com/pgvL5POB89 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 21, 2025

Fire seems to be a common feature of Democrat hobbies.

As commenters remind us, not all Democrat hobbies happen outdoors. There’s a good, even split between indoor and outdoor hobbies.

You forgot money laundering, developing elaborate hoaxes, and fear mongering.



They don’t need more hobbies, they need new ones. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) June 21, 2025

You forgot "fighting oligarchy." — Gina Bobbolina 🇺🇸 (@BruceLabsYanks) June 21, 2025

Dont forget mutilating kids!! — D Scott Dorgan (@DScottDorgan) June 21, 2025

Looting businesss. Blocking streets screaming like crazy ass banshees, then crying like a little b!+ch because you got ran over. You're right. They have more hobbies than I do. 🤣 — Cat who knows there's only 2 genders 🐾🇺🇲 (@catahouligan_) June 21, 2025

Democrats love playing human Frogger with cars on the street.

Don’t forget the Democrat hobbies of chemistry (with Molotov cocktails) and collecting and displaying foreign flags.

We’ve seen quite enough of Democrat hobbying — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 21, 2025

If the Democrats went to a mental hospital to seek the help they need, they will learn new hobbies. Such as music, exercise, arts and crafts, etc. — Crabbyolman (@Crabbyolman666) June 21, 2025

Now, that would be some deranged ‘art.’

Some posters seem confused about what constitutes a 'hobby' for Democrats.

It's because they don't have other hobbies that they have so much time for riots. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) June 21, 2025

They need real jobs. 😂 — Vote Republican Guy (@VoteRepubGuy) June 21, 2025

yeah maybe they just need jobs — Napa County Corruption 🕵 (@NapaCorruption) June 21, 2025

Democrats need a job and they won't have time to regurgitate government media propaganda all day... — C Moody (@moody615533) June 21, 2025

Those are their JOBS. — MJ (@msmarcijoy) June 21, 2025

Democrats have found a way to turn what they love to do into a job. Those cop cars aren’t going to light themselves on fire after all.