Authorities Have Identified Man Captured on Video Hurling Rocks at Oncoming ICE Vehicles

Oops! Masked ‘Protester’ Reveals Identity to Reporter - DataRepublican Shows NGO is Paying Her to Dissent

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:10 PM on June 10, 2025
Twitchy

First, the funny part. A pro-illegal alien protester in Asheville, North Carolina, was being interviewed by a local TV news reporter. She said and spelled out her name on air. Then said she was wearing a mask to protect her identity. Yep, they're not sending their brightest. Then, X sleuth extraordinaire DataRepublican did some quick research. Wham! Bam! Yep, the masked fool is a paid protester.

It all starts here. (WATCH)

It may have covered her big mouth, but it didn’t stop her ignorance from spilling out of it.

Commenters say this revelation confirms what they already knew about ‘protesters’ all along. They’re not surprised that we’re paying for it either.

Democrats want our money to continue propping up their agitators.

Posters say this answers another big question about why protest crowds are so large in the middle of the workday.

We’re sure there are some true believers in the crowds, but it’s safe to say many of these ‘protesters’ are from a variety of NGOs and are paid to be there to push the Democrat Party’s agenda. We’re sure more will be unmasked despite the masks staying on their faces.

Tags: DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

