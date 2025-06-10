Oops! Masked ‘Protester’ Reveals Identity to Reporter - DataRepublican Shows NGO is Paying Her to Dissent

First, the funny part. A pro-illegal alien protester in Asheville, North Carolina, was being interviewed by a local TV news reporter. She said and spelled out her name on air. Then said she was wearing a mask to protect her identity. Yep, they're not sending their brightest. Then, X sleuth extraordinaire DataRepublican did some quick research. Wham! Bam! Yep, the masked fool is a paid protester.

It all starts here. (WATCH)

An Asheville NC woman who shows up to an anti-ICE protest wearing a mask, spells her FULL NAME LIVE ON THE NEWS...



...then is asked why she is wearing a mask



She responds, "it's a protective measure against fascism..."



You are kidding me 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/AnXQgsm87X — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) June 10, 2025

She works for a NGO called Community Action Opportunities. pic.twitter.com/Nvhl65Jju2 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 10, 2025

Thank God she wore a mask😂😂 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) June 10, 2025

It may have covered her big mouth, but it didn’t stop her ignorance from spilling out of it.

Commenters say this revelation confirms what they already knew about ‘protesters’ all along. They’re not surprised that we’re paying for it either.

"Full time". These people are literally being paid 40+hrs a week to protest. — KrisNVnmiP (@SophieMae1022) June 10, 2025

Not exactly but it’s in her employer’s interest to let them go protest to keep their financing — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 10, 2025

Taxpayer's are giving that NGO nearly $30 million...



Wow. pic.twitter.com/KZQiwf6clm — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) June 10, 2025

Now we know why so many threats have been thrown elons way! — Amanda staley (@AmandaBackAtIt) June 10, 2025

Democrats want our money to continue propping up their agitators.

Posters say this answers another big question about why protest crowds are so large in the middle of the workday.

So that's how all these people have time to protest.. it's their job. — Matt Rellew (@MRellew) June 10, 2025

Of course she does. I'd like to ask her would she do this is there was no paycheck involved. — USALover (@USALover2025) June 10, 2025

Her job is to get benefits for illegal immigrants. Healthcare, education, EBT/Snap, housing, etc. — James Hatfield (@_jameshatfield_) June 10, 2025

Hey @HouseGOP, @SenateGOP, can we finally defund every last NGO already?



How much longer must taxpayers tolerate our own money being used against our own interests? — Tim 🏴‍☠️🏴Decentralize and nullify 🏴🏴‍☠️ (@Tim_The_Sandman) June 10, 2025

Nothing about these protests and riots is organic. They are organized, coordinated, and funded. — Nate k 🇺🇸 (@thenate36) June 10, 2025

We’re sure there are some true believers in the crowds, but it’s safe to say many of these ‘protesters’ are from a variety of NGOs and are paid to be there to push the Democrat Party’s agenda. We’re sure more will be unmasked despite the masks staying on their faces.