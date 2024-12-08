He Was Sawing Logs, Chief: Biden's NSC Reports He Was 'Monitoring' the Situation...
The Subtitle Generations: Why Millennials and Gen Zers Need Everything Spelled Out for...
Seismic Shift? White Republican Upsets Black Democrat Incumbent in Baton Rouge Mayoral Ele...
We’ll Always Have Paris: Jill Biden’s Girlish Glance Towards Trump Sparks Mischievous Meme...
A Warrior on Two Fronts: Scott Jennings is Now Claiming Scalps on CNN...
The Lying King: Comfy City Cat Overlooks His Kingdom Set to Music of...
Live in New York City? The Answers One X User Got are Brutally...
Who’s There? Knock-Knock Joke Meme Reveals Who Kash Patel Will Visit First If...
Silent Running: Politico Confused By Stealthy Trump Team Transition Tactics
Battle in a Bottle: President Trump Launches ‘Fight Fight Fight’ Cologne
NYT Columnist Looks Into the Widespread Display of Glee Over CEO's Murder
Black Lives Matter Wonders If They'll Have to Burn Cars and Break Glass...
Kamala Harris Campaign Manager Says an Open Primary Would Have Upset Black Women
Report: White House Lawyers Considering Preemptive Pardon for Christopher Wray

He's BAAACK! Instapundit TORCHES Journos Cheering UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder with 1 Savagely Honest Post

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:20 AM on December 08, 2024
Gif

We'd like to take this moment to remind everyone that murder is a horrific, illegal thing regardless of the occupation the victim had while still living. You can make the case that there are bad people, sure, but to cheer the murder of an innocent because you're an unhinged, froth-mouthed, thin-skinned, uninformed, babbling, hateful dipwad is simply evil. There are no words to adequately describe the people literally celebrating the murder of UnitedHeathcare CEO, Brian Thompson.

Advertisement

Especially those in the media.

True story.

Democrats seem AOK with murder as long as said murder serves their purpose and supports their agenda. Then again, many of them are openly supportive of murdering our most innocent so are we really surprised they're cheering murder?

Huh.

Crazy.

Evil is another way to put it.

Instapundit (yes, he's BACK!) has a stark and even vicious reminder though for the journalists and academics who are seemingly cheering this murder:

Oof.

Hey, not a threat, just a very very very brutal and stark reminder.

They get awfully fussy when we make them adhere to their own rules. Funny how that works out.

Recommended

A Warrior on Two Fronts: Scott Jennings is Now Claiming Scalps on CNN and X
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Ok, so we may have made a similar face.

Hey, we're not condoning anything, but ...

That's how this works, right journos?

===========================================================================

Related:

Looking Pretty ROUGH! Kamala Harris Shows Up at Holiday Party annnd WOW, Is She LIT or What? (Watch)

BUCKLE UP! Mike Lee Shares EPIC Thread After Meeting with DOGE and Big Gov in for a SERIOUSLY Bumpy Ride

Frm. WH Official Says Aides/Agency Heads Who F**ked Around with Trump Now INTENSELY Scared to Find OUT

That's OUR VP! JD Vance DROPPING D-Bag Journo on His Smug Pointy Head for Mocking Christians Is LEGEND

And Now for Something COMPLETELY Different --> This Wholesome Thread Made My Heart Sing

===========================================================================

Tags: JOURNALISTS LEFTIES MURDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Warrior on Two Fronts: Scott Jennings is Now Claiming Scalps on CNN and X
Warren Squire
He Was Sawing Logs, Chief: Biden's NSC Reports He Was 'Monitoring' the Situation in Syria at 11 PM
Grateful Calvin
We’ll Always Have Paris: Jill Biden’s Girlish Glance Towards Trump Sparks Mischievous Memes
Warren Squire
Seismic Shift? White Republican Upsets Black Democrat Incumbent in Baton Rouge Mayoral Election
Warren Squire
Who’s There? Knock-Knock Joke Meme Reveals Who Kash Patel Will Visit First If He Gets FBI Job
Warren Squire
The Subtitle Generations: Why Millennials and Gen Zers Need Everything Spelled Out for Them on TV
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
A Warrior on Two Fronts: Scott Jennings is Now Claiming Scalps on CNN and X Warren Squire
Advertisement