He's BAAACK! Instapundit TORCHES Journos Cheering UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder with 1 Savagely Honest Post

We'd like to take this moment to remind everyone that murder is a horrific, illegal thing regardless of the occupation the victim had while still living. You can make the case that there are bad people, sure, but to cheer the murder of an innocent because you're an unhinged, froth-mouthed, thin-skinned, uninformed, babbling, hateful dipwad is simply evil. There are no words to adequately describe the people literally celebrating the murder of UnitedHeathcare CEO, Brian Thompson.

Advertisement

Especially those in the media.

Kids, you can be anything you want to be. Don’t be like this. pic.twitter.com/V9BTzDWnlJ — Ajit Pai (@AjitPai) December 6, 2024

True story.

Murder is illegal, unless democrats make a good case for it, then it is just really really bad, kinda. — Jeremy Crow (@Jeremycrow4life) December 7, 2024

Democrats seem AOK with murder as long as said murder serves their purpose and supports their agenda. Then again, many of them are openly supportive of murdering our most innocent so are we really surprised they're cheering murder?

Huh.

Amen. It’s absolutely crazy. — Russ Latino (@RussLatino) December 6, 2024

Crazy.

Evil is another way to put it.

Instapundit (yes, he's BACK!) has a stark and even vicious reminder though for the journalists and academics who are seemingly cheering this murder:

Journalists and academics should remember that they're also members of industries that are hated by millions. https://t.co/dJGn55cIjv — @instapundit (@instapundit) December 8, 2024

Oof.

Hey, not a threat, just a very very very brutal and stark reminder.

And are, presumably, subject to their own codes of ethics. — NiedermeyersDeadHorse aka NDH (@NiedsG) December 8, 2024

They get awfully fussy when we make them adhere to their own rules. Funny how that works out.

Ok, so we may have made a similar face.

Hey, we're not condoning anything, but ...

That's how this works, right journos?

===========================================================================

Related:

Looking Pretty ROUGH! Kamala Harris Shows Up at Holiday Party annnd WOW, Is She LIT or What? (Watch)

BUCKLE UP! Mike Lee Shares EPIC Thread After Meeting with DOGE and Big Gov in for a SERIOUSLY Bumpy Ride



Frm. WH Official Says Aides/Agency Heads Who F**ked Around with Trump Now INTENSELY Scared to Find OUT

That's OUR VP! JD Vance DROPPING D-Bag Journo on His Smug Pointy Head for Mocking Christians Is LEGEND

And Now for Something COMPLETELY Different --> This Wholesome Thread Made My Heart Sing

===========================================================================