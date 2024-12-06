Looking Pretty ROUGH! Kamala Harris Shows Up at Holiday Party annnd WOW, Is She LIT or What? (Watch)

What Is WRONG With You? Anti-Theists Are Outraged at Gwen Stefani's Christmas Prayer...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  4:10 PM on December 06, 2024
Twitter

Kamala Harris is looking and sounding pretty rough since she lost so MASSIVELY to Donald Trump. What makes this clip even funnier is the guy who is clearly a huge Kamala fan recording her ... not understanding just how bizarre and quite frankly inebriated Kamala appears. 

Granted, it was a party and we all know how much she likes to PARTY.

That being said, she really should have just left it AS a party and not tried to make it some sort of inspirational speech. 

*HIC*

Watch:

Yikes.

All 12 of them.

Why are we reminded of our drunk great aunt who always feels the spirt when she's had a bit too much to drink? 

Right?

Imagine four years of THAT.

Yikes.

Awww, that makes us so happy.

No idea what the Hell she's talking about but then again we rarely do.

A Democrat.

That's who.

