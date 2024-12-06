Frmr. WH Official Says Aides/Agency Heads Who F**ked Around with Trump Now INTENSELY Scared to Find OUT

Looking Pretty ROUGH! Kamala Harris Shows Up at Holiday Party annnd WOW, Is...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:20 PM on December 06, 2024
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

They never thought Trump would win.

They never thought he'd turn his head at JUST the right moment.

*cough cough*

Ya' don't say? Almost as if using the government to target and torment the former president and his supporters MIGHT not be a great idea. We hope FEMA is really nervous knowing what we do now about what they've been doing in North Carolina with Trump supporters.

Sure. That's why Joe is looking to pardon people like Liz Cheney. Not that they did anything illegal ... no no ... but because of TRUMP.

We get that Tater was trying to make people feel sorry for these aides and agency types but yeah, that's not happening. 

Especially not on X.

HAAAAA.

Exactly. If they didn't break the law they should have nothing to worry about.

Right?

We see what he did there.

*snort*

