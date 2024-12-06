Frmr. WH Official Says Aides/Agency Heads Who F**ked Around with Trump Now INTENSELY Scared to Find OUT

They never thought Trump would win.

They never thought he'd turn his head at JUST the right moment.

*cough cough*

CNN: A former senior White House official "said aides inside the White House and across various federal agencies are intensely worried about the possibility that the incoming Trump administration will prosecute anyone deemed as having antagonized the president-elect." — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 5, 2024

Ya' don't say? Almost as if using the government to target and torment the former president and his supporters MIGHT not be a great idea. We hope FEMA is really nervous knowing what we do now about what they've been doing in North Carolina with Trump supporters.

Biden and top aides "view Trump's public threats – particularly against current and former government officials – as unprecedented, and some believe that it would be reckless and irresponsible for Biden to leave office without granting preemptive pardons." https://t.co/vj9SOhMO2J — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 5, 2024

Sure. That's why Joe is looking to pardon people like Liz Cheney. Not that they did anything illegal ... no no ... but because of TRUMP.

We get that Tater was trying to make people feel sorry for these aides and agency types but yeah, that's not happening.

Especially not on X.

I could not imagine a scenario in which a new admin would go after a previous admin. That is not who we are. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) December 5, 2024

HAAAAA.

Biden admin spent last 4 years attempting to send the last president to PRISON FOR THE REST OF HIS LIFE



so sit down — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) December 6, 2024

They shouldn’t be worried if they did nothing wrong. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) December 6, 2024

Exactly. If they didn't break the law they should have nothing to worry about.

That sure does seem like a great excuse for handing out pardons to people that they know broke the law before people they can't control take over and find indisputable proof of it. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) December 5, 2024

Right?

Hmmmm. I wonder if they heard something on their wiretap. — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) December 6, 2024

We see what he did there.

*snort*

