Gov. Kathy Hochul Will Show You What a Real Fight Looks Like If You Come After 'Her' Kids

As Twitchy reported earlier this week, a newly confirmed Secretary of Education Linda McMahon announced her "final mission" — to dissolve the Department of Education and put herself out of a job.

Earlier Thursday, President Donald Trump said in the Oval Office that he'd started the process of shutting down the Deparment of Education:

President Trump on potentially shutting down the Department of Education: "I wang to bring schools back to the states. If they run their own education, they're going to do a lot better than somebody in Washington, DC who couldn't care less. We're starting the process." pic.twitter.com/OvJl8jWeaZ — TheBlaze (@theblaze) March 6, 2025

It may be imminent, but press secretary Karoline Leavitt says the Wall Street Journal's report that Trump would sign an executive order Thursday was fake news:

🚨More Fake News! President Trump is NOT signing an Executive Order on the Department of Education today. https://t.co/oicgkJw3uI — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) March 6, 2025

We've already told you of one teachers' union president who will not comply with the Republicans' fascist plan to privatize education, but New York Gov. Kathy Hochul got into the mix as well, threatening to show Trump what a fight is like if he comes after "her" kids:

Come after our kids and teachers? I’ll show you what a real fight looks like. Join me live: https://t.co/KyYMxa3bx0 — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) March 6, 2025

How is returning power to the states coming after kids and teachers? Anyway, no one takes her invitation to a fight seriously.

Have you looked at the performance of schools? — Tangled (@tangledpwr) March 6, 2025

Pathetic — NYC Tourist (@nyc_tourist) March 6, 2025

If you are seriously going to wage your future against posting negative comments about Trump daily you’re in worse shape than I thought — Sully (@SullyVino) March 6, 2025

You literally passed a law to not inform parents if their children want to “trans “! You are the last person I want near a kid! — Melissa Ellsworth (@MetalMelissa27) March 6, 2025

How about you stay away from my kids? — 🌟 StarClouds (@Starclouds1) March 6, 2025

Education is the responsibility of the States, not the federal government.

You're in over your head, you detestable clown — Sam Fisher (@SamFisher1972) March 6, 2025

Wish you had the same peppy fight attitude in increasing our dismal writing and math proficiency scores. — Mimi Reyes (@mimiko_reyes) March 6, 2025

Our students can barely read or write. Your abilities are certainly in question. — Rob Taub (@robmtaub) March 6, 2025

You couldn't fight your way out of wet paper bag Kathy!! — Revolting Pleb (@Revolting_Pleb) March 6, 2025

Calm down Kathy, you’ll still get the money. You’ll just have to figure out how to waste it. — Mac Gookiss🍊 (@MGookiss) March 6, 2025

Ooh. Super scary. — BuffaLoL (@samdell5555) March 6, 2025

It's remarkable how Trump and Elon Musk have made Democrats come out in favor of government waste and corruption.

And they're not "your" kids and never will be.

