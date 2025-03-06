Pete Buttigieg Discovers Egg Prices, Pretends He Didn’t Help Scramble the Market
Allie Beth Stuckey Exposes Woke Idiots: ‘Trans’ Is Their Slur, Too Stupid to...
VIP
Meghan Markle’s Netflix Trainwreck: Pretzel-Shuffling Duchess Out-Fakes Her Own Sob Story
Time to Shop at Target Again? Woke Bishop Calls for Boycott of Retailer...
Brian Tyler Cohen Cites Rolling Stone to Dump on Inspirational Story of DJ...
Corey DeAngelis Reveals School Superintendents' Union Has Come Up With a New Type...
Teachers' Union President Won't Comply With Trump's Fascist Regime
Megyn Kelly Wonders If ABC News Jobs Would've Been Spared Had George Stephanopoulos...
President Trump Calls for MSNBC to Force Nicolle Wallace and Rachel Maddow to...
Get Out the Tiny Violins: Hunter Biden Cannot Pursue Lawsuit Because of His...
Donald Trump Suspends Security Clearance of Perkins Coie Employees
Failed VP Candidate Tim Walz Cosplays As POTUS in Totally Not Staged Trade...
'He Had 6 Cell Phones': Trump Says More Details About His Would-Be Assassins...
Poll Position: President Trump's Efforts to Curb Wasteful Spending Are More Popular Than...

Gov. Kathy Hochul Will Show You What a Real Fight Looks Like If You Come After 'Her' Kids

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on March 06, 2025
Craig Ruttle/Pool via AP, File

As Twitchy reported earlier this week, a newly confirmed Secretary of Education Linda McMahon announced her "final mission" — to dissolve the Department of Education and put herself out of a job.

Advertisement

Earlier Thursday, President Donald Trump said in the Oval Office that he'd started the process of shutting down the Deparment of Education:

It may be imminent, but press secretary Karoline Leavitt says the Wall Street Journal's report that Trump would sign an executive order Thursday was fake news:

We've already told you of one teachers' union president who will not comply with the Republicans' fascist plan to privatize education, but New York Gov. Kathy Hochul got into the mix as well, threatening to show Trump what a fight is like if he comes after "her" kids:

Recommended

Allie Beth Stuckey Exposes Woke Idiots: ‘Trans’ Is Their Slur, Too Stupid to Notice
justmindy
Advertisement

How is returning power to the states coming after kids and teachers? Anyway, no one takes her invitation to a fight seriously.

Advertisement

It's remarkable how Trump and Elon Musk have made Democrats come out in favor of government waste and corruption.

And they're not "your" kids and never will be.

***

Tags: DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION FIGHT KATHY HOCHUL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Allie Beth Stuckey Exposes Woke Idiots: ‘Trans’ Is Their Slur, Too Stupid to Notice
justmindy
Teachers' Union President Won't Comply With Trump's Fascist Regime
Brett T.
Pete Buttigieg Discovers Egg Prices, Pretends He Didn’t Help Scramble the Market
justmindy
Mediocre Man Who Likes to Play Dress-Up Attacks Riley Gaines' Looks and WOW, That Was SERIOUSLY Dumb
Sam J.
Corey DeAngelis Reveals School Superintendents' Union Has Come Up With a New Type of Woke Segregation
Amy Curtis
Brian Tyler Cohen Cites Rolling Stone to Dump on Inspirational Story of DJ Daniels
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Allie Beth Stuckey Exposes Woke Idiots: ‘Trans’ Is Their Slur, Too Stupid to Notice justmindy
Advertisement