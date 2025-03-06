Corey DeAngelis Reveals School Superintendents' Union Has Come Up With a New Type...

Teachers' Union President Won't Comply With Trump's Fascist Regime

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on March 06, 2025
As Twitchy reported, new Secretary of Education Linda McMahon earlier this week wrote a letter stating the "final mission" of the Department of Education: "Send it back to the states." McMahon is hoping to put herself out of a job by completely dismantling the Department of Education and leaving it to the states to decide how to allocate funding to schools.

One teachers' union head was appalled at the idea and said that her union would not comply with any orders from the Trump administration. Leah VanDassor president of the St. Paul Federation of Teachers, wrote a scathing letter in response to McMahon.

"Authoritarian Republics have chosen to attack and demean our BIPOC, immigrant and LGBTQIA+ communities and are using that as a cover for their real plan: privatizing OUR public schools, mandating the teaching of whitewashed history — cloaked as "patriotism" — and dismantling the last functional social safety net in existence," she wrote. "Our union, my union, will not comply in advance by treating this statement as if it was legitimate."

So the real plan cloaked behind the demeaning of illegal immigrant and LGBTQIA+ students is to privatize public schools and end their indoctrination through things like critical race theory and academic queer theory.

She makes it perfectly clear that her priority is that students "learn to repair past harms and to have empathy for everyone they encounter."

Notice her horror at the word "patriotism" and instant pivot to BIPOC, illegal immigrant, and LGBTQIA+ students. We suppose those communities will be hardest hit when the Department of Education is shut down?

Tags: DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION TEACHERS UNIONS RESIST

