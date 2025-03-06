Teachers' Union President Won't Comply With Trump's Fascist Regime

As Twitchy reported, new Secretary of Education Linda McMahon earlier this week wrote a letter stating the "final mission" of the Department of Education: "Send it back to the states." McMahon is hoping to put herself out of a job by completely dismantling the Department of Education and leaving it to the states to decide how to allocate funding to schools.

One teachers' union head was appalled at the idea and said that her union would not comply with any orders from the Trump administration. Leah VanDassor president of the St. Paul Federation of Teachers, wrote a scathing letter in response to McMahon.

"Authoritarian Republics have chosen to attack and demean our BIPOC, immigrant and LGBTQIA+ communities and are using that as a cover for their real plan: privatizing OUR public schools, mandating the teaching of whitewashed history — cloaked as "patriotism" — and dismantling the last functional social safety net in existence," she wrote. "Our union, my union, will not comply in advance by treating this statement as if it was legitimate."

Submitted: St. Paul Federation of Teachers President issues statement as President Trump takes steps to dissolve Education Department:



Referring to republicans as “authoritarian” and a “facist regime.”



“Our union will not comply…” pic.twitter.com/51x7RZ27Dw — Liz Collin (@lizcollin) March 6, 2025

So the real plan cloaked behind the demeaning of illegal immigrant and LGBTQIA+ students is to privatize public schools and end their indoctrination through things like critical race theory and academic queer theory.

Good way to lose federal funding. She'll regret her pride. — The Disrespected Trucker (@DisrespectedThe) March 6, 2025

Dear Teachers Union,



The action @POTUS is about to take is not subject to your approval.



Cry harder. — Ultra MAGAnomics (@frlarson) March 6, 2025

How exactly would they not comply? Make their own federal Department of Education? — James Dickey (@james_vf_dickey) March 6, 2025

Boy she sure has an overblown sense of self importance. What does she think she is going to do to stop .@POTUS from dissolving the .@usedgov . It has been a colossal waste of money and our children have paid the price. She just needs to go and cry to someone that cares. — Minnesota Miners (@MinnesotaMiners) March 6, 2025

Yes, handing power back to the states is just so... what's the word.... authoritarian and fascist.🙄🤡



Get your kids out of the public school indoctrination camps by any means necessary. — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) March 6, 2025

Driving families to home schooling one contract at a time. — CarltonG 🇺🇸😼 (@CarltonG_1) March 6, 2025

Yeah, that'll go over well... — John Salmi (@jsalmi) March 6, 2025

No Reading, Writing, and Math? — SilentShoe (@OpineCJCarolina) March 6, 2025

She makes it perfectly clear that her priority is that students "learn to repair past harms and to have empathy for everyone they encounter."

Uh-huh, sure.



Best start looking for a library job, honey. — Patty (@jewelmineo) March 6, 2025

That’s an angry looking man — Mary Phagan (@tadgh_dc) March 6, 2025

So?



Enjoy your unemployment. — Jefflf (@Jefflf0365) March 6, 2025

The Department of Education is just more federal useless bloat. They do nothing for education and are just a money suck. — F8knewz (@f8knewz) March 6, 2025

Clearly she is more focused on Marxist indoctrination than educating children to prepare them to thrive in their future careers. — GiantCrustacean (@BHonnigford) March 6, 2025

Notice her horror at the word "patriotism" and instant pivot to BIPOC, illegal immigrant, and LGBTQIA+ students. We suppose those communities will be hardest hit when the Department of Education is shut down?

