'Slow News Day': JD Vance Shows Why He's the Best Vice President EVER With Perfect Tension Breaker

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 9:30 PM on June 05, 2025
AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson

In his best-selling book, Hillbilly Elegy, we learned a lot about Vice President JD Vance. One of his characteristics is that, when he was no stranger to domestic turmoil growing up, he didn't let that stop him from achieving great things. 

And since Vance was picked as President Trump's running mate, many people learned something else about him. 

He is tremendously funny. 

So, it should come as no surprise that when Mom and Dad (Elon Musk and Trump) started fighting on the interwebs today, Vance would come in with the perfect post to ease the tension a little bit. 

Tonight, Vance showed why he was the best possible pick for vice president when he dropped this simple, but hilarious nugget on X: 

HAAAAAAAAAA!

Perfect. 

Vance's conversation with popular podcaster Theo Von hasn't aired yet, but we're pretty sure the entire podcast-listening world will be tuning into that one when it drops. 

We're sure that Vance will stay loyal to Trump's policies -- he believes in them, and that's what Vice Presidents do -- but we would not be surprised at all if he advised both Dad and Mom to lower the temperature a little bit and refocus on the bigger picture. 

In the meantime, X showed Vance how appreciative they were of his funny effort to diffuse the tension. 

Have we mentioned that he's very, very good at this? 

LOL. 

He may indeed be the Kwisatz Haderach. (Minus the accompanying Holy War, we hope, for any Dune fans out there.)

The Republican bench is strong, but if Vance keeps going the way he has been, he will be difficult to beat.

Yes, make that happen. There is too much at stake.

We doubt that he will. 

Yeah, he does! 

That's still one of our favorites. 

What made Vance's post even funnier and more legendary were the number of people in his replies (many of them from the left) DEMANDING that he take the Trump-Musk feud much more seriously than it deserves to be taken. 

We're not going to give those people any oxygen, and Vance likely won't ever even see those replies, but if he did, we're pretty sure his response to them would be, 'I really don't care, Margaret.'

As for Von, his podcast is already one of the most popular in the nation, but even he couldn't have predicted how well the timing would work out when he scheduled Vance. 

And it says a lot about Vance that he didn't try to cancel. We doubt he will dodge the issue either. 

We know how you feel. 

We haven't stopped laughing at the 'chef's kiss' post from Vance all night. 

LOL. 

Because Vance is just that good. 

And it was no mistake that he posted a picture of himself and Von sitting on a couch either. (Hoo boy, did THAT trigger some leftists.) Just more master-level trolling from one of the best. 

As we noted before, we don't know yet what Vance and Von talked about in their conversation, but we should know soon, and we'll be sure to cover anything newsworthy ... even a fairly high-profile domestic dispute that's going on right now. 

In the meantime, we can't thank the Vice President enough for giving us all a solid laugh on a day when we became convinced that we live in the craziest timeline ever. 

