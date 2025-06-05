Godwin's Law Engaged: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Doubles Down on Her VILE Anti-ICE...
Ok, NOW the Elon Musk/Trump Fight Is Just Getting Weird - Kanye West...
AOC Trying to Suck Up to Elon As Musk and Trump Duke It...
Death By Cringe: James Woods BLASTS California Dems for Dancing After 16,000 Homes...
VIP
Check Out the Letter Democrat Hero Harvey Milk Wrote to Jimmy Carter About...
Andrew Cuomo Gets SLAMMED Over COVID and Sexual Harassment in NYC Debate ......
House Dems Demand DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Explain Deportations of 'Law Abiding' Illegal...
'We're Coming for YOU': Dan Bongino's Warning to the Deep State Is Straight-Freaking-FIRE...
KJP Exiled By Democrats! CNN's Scott Jennings Problem!
Peter Doocy Notes Karine Jean-Pierre's Making a Ridiculously Massive 'Misinformation' Pivo...
HAAA! WATCH What Happened When ICE Showed Up at a Construction Site In...
BBC Tried to Fact-Check Karoline Leavitt, Got Wrecked With Their Own Words Instead
OUCH! Chris Cillizza's Impressive Self-Own About Being Replaceable Belongs in the Self-Own...
Attorney for Family of Egyptian Terrorist Who Set Jews on Fire Makes the...

X Urges President Trump and Elon Musk to Stop Bickering

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on June 05, 2025
Brandon Bell/Pool via AP

As Twitchy reported earlier, President Donald Trump and Elon Musk have been trading shots on X and Truth Social all day, and opportunists like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez used the situation to claim that "Republicans are fossil fuel extremists" and she'd warned Musk from the beginning. (She still drives a Tesla, right?)

Advertisement

We're with most conservatives in that we don't like to see Mom and Dad fight. It was just a few days ago that Trump presented Musk with a gold key to the White House. As we reported yesterday, though, a rift had formed over Trump's Big, Beautiful Bill that Musk has called "a disgusting abomination" that will increase the national deficit to $2.3 trillion.

Our managing editor published a VIP post late last month enumerating 20 reasons why the GOP needs to get it together and pass the Big, Beautiful Bill. It could be even more beautiful if it weren't so big, but it contains some important reforms.

Let's hope this all blows over.

And nothing makes Townhall's Col. Kurt Schlichter sad.

Scott Presler … won't someone think of the children?

Wholly agreed.

Recommended

Death By Cringe: James Woods BLASTS California Dems for Dancing After 16,000 Homes Burned
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Ouch!

Agreed. Let's hope they do it sooner rather than later.

Final word to the Babylon Bee:

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK TRUTH SOCIAL X

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Death By Cringe: James Woods BLASTS California Dems for Dancing After 16,000 Homes Burned
Grateful Calvin
Godwin's Law Engaged: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Doubles Down on Her VILE Anti-ICE Rhetoric
Grateful Calvin
AOC Trying to Suck Up to Elon As Musk and Trump Duke It Out on X Does NOT Go Well for Her, At All
Sam J.
HAAA! WATCH What Happened When ICE Showed Up at a Construction Site In SUPER Blue Richmond, VA (Video)
Sam J.
'We're Coming for YOU': Dan Bongino's Warning to the Deep State Is Straight-Freaking-FIRE (Watch)
Sam J.
Andrew Cuomo Gets SLAMMED Over COVID and Sexual Harassment in NYC Debate ... and CAN'T Respond
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Death By Cringe: James Woods BLASTS California Dems for Dancing After 16,000 Homes Burned Grateful Calvin
Advertisement