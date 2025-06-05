X Urges President Trump and Elon Musk to Stop Bickering

As Twitchy reported earlier, President Donald Trump and Elon Musk have been trading shots on X and Truth Social all day, and opportunists like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez used the situation to claim that "Republicans are fossil fuel extremists" and she'd warned Musk from the beginning. (She still drives a Tesla, right?)

We're with most conservatives in that we don't like to see Mom and Dad fight. It was just a few days ago that Trump presented Musk with a gold key to the White House. As we reported yesterday, though, a rift had formed over Trump's Big, Beautiful Bill that Musk has called "a disgusting abomination" that will increase the national deficit to $2.3 trillion.

Our managing editor published a VIP post late last month enumerating 20 reasons why the GOP needs to get it together and pass the Big, Beautiful Bill. It could be even more beautiful if it weren't so big, but it contains some important reforms.

Let's hope this all blows over.

It makes me sad that @elonmusk and @realDonaldTrump are bickering. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 5, 2025

And nothing makes Townhall's Col. Kurt Schlichter sad.

I’m thankful for both the contributions of President Trump & Elon Musk.



We need to stay united as a family. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) June 5, 2025

Scott Presler … won't someone think of the children?

When divorcing parents fight in public it only hurts their children.



Please patch it up guys (i.e., Mr. President and Mr. Musk), and take it private.



The USA is too important for this. https://t.co/g3t8WrGoQd — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) June 5, 2025

Wholly agreed.

I am not going to trash Elon Musk he put his entire business on the line, his wealth, and his time. He purchased X and changed the political landscape. I am not going to trash President Trump. He has gone through hell and back for America. He has been sued, they tried to bankrupt him and even kill him. No one would have been able to endure what he did and he didn’t need to do any of it. Instead I will focus my time and energy dragging democrats because I know for sure that they hate America. Perspective. — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) Jun 4, 2025

hey @realDonaldTrump lmk if u need any breakup advice — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) June 5, 2025

Ouch!

Trump and Elon are both grown men who love and respect the United States.



I have no doubt in my mind they are one conversation away from solving this. pic.twitter.com/i5mPfCh7G2 — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) June 5, 2025

Agreed. Let's hope they do it sooner rather than later.

Final word to the Babylon Bee:

Judge Determines Trump Will Get The Nation On Weekdays, While Musk Gets Every Other Weekend And Holidays https://t.co/TimbPnV2Lc pic.twitter.com/7eKMaWbTd5 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) June 5, 2025

