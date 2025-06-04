Elon Musk Calls the Big, Beautiful Bill a 'Disgusting Abomination'

It's OK … President Donald Trump and Elon Musk are still friends. Just days ago, Trump invited Musk to the Oval Office to present him with a gold key to the White House. The two are just having a little tiff over the Big, Beautiful spending bill. Trump, obviously, is anxious to sign it, while Musk is urging Americans to call their members of Congress to kill the bill.

I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore.



This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination.



Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 3, 2025

Call your Senator,

Call your Congressman,



Bankrupting America is NOT ok!



KILL the BILL — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2025

We understand the frustration of someone who essentially created DOGE and worked tirelessly for 130 days to root out waste, fraud, and corruption.

The BBC reports:

The bill has the backing of President Donald Trump and would be the legislative linchpin of his second-term agenda if it passes Congress. "Shame on those who voted for it," said Musk on Tuesday, hinting that he may try to unseat the politicians responsible at next year's midterm elections. Musk left the administration abruptly last week after 129 days working to cut costs with his team, known as Doge. The comments mark his first public disagreement with Trump since leaving government, after having previously called the plan "disappointing". Soon after Musk's tweet on Wednesday, the White House sent out a "myth buster" statement, calling any assertion that the bill would lead to higher deficits a "hoax". "By every honest metric, President Donald J. Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill dramatically improves the fiscal trajectory of the United States and unleashes an era of unprecedented economic growth," the statement reads.

Why are you stirring pots like this? Which side are you on? Pick one. We are confused who to follow. — shuaitravel (@shuaitravel) June 4, 2025

I highly urge the senators to make more spending reductions in this bill - THEN send it to Trump. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 3, 2025

We'd certainly be happy to see a repeat of the continuing resolution bill in December, which was cut from 1,500 pages to 116. That's not going to happen, though.

The amount of garbage they fund is outrageous. — George (@BehizyTweets) June 3, 2025

Rand Paul & Thomas Massie are taking a lot of heat for saying the same thing.



Thanks for speaking up — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) June 3, 2025

I believe in President Trump whole heartedly, but I don’t think even he can stop the swamp. I don’t think a free and fiscally sound United States is ever going to be a reality. — Missouri Patriot (@GeraldNapo18142) June 3, 2025

Congress has never been more hated. The good members know this and understand why. It’s largely corrupt, insular, narcissistic and filled with the wrong incentives. It’s a both sides problem (esp in leader$hip). And that’s the nicest stuff I have to say about Congress right now. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 3, 2025

Thank you for saying what is right.



The GOP is only "fiscally responsible" and against spending when they are not in control.



When they are given the ball, they fumble it every single time. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) June 3, 2025

Trump LITERALLY met with congressional conservatives to demand they pass this bill. You donated to his campaign. You did this. — Shawna 🇺🇸 (@shawna_a_vet) June 3, 2025

You were right to try and help, but congress simply won't have it. Sad. — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) June 3, 2025

Our own fearless leader, Sam J., wrote a VIP post last month listing 20 reasons that the GOP had to get it together and pass the Big, Beautiful Bill, and they're pretty convincing. The House followed through, and now we're waiting on the Senate. And as Doug Powers reported, Senator Chuck Schumer was having a big, beautiful hissy fit over the bill, so that's a good sign."There’s nothing beautiful about stripping away people’s healthcare, forcing kids to go hungry, denying communities the resources they need, and increasing poverty," Schumer lied.

Sure, it's no fun when Mom and Dad fight.

I respect you @elonmusk and thank you for everything you have done for our country. But in this matter you just need to stay out of it. — Pamela Dupuis (@pfd410) June 4, 2025

