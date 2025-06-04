Elon Musk Calls the Big, Beautiful Bill a 'Disgusting Abomination'

Rolling Stone: Elizabeth Warren Releases Her Report on Elon Musk’s Corruption
Brett T. | 7:30 PM on June 04, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

It's OK … President Donald Trump and Elon Musk are still friends. Just days ago, Trump invited Musk to the Oval Office to present him with a gold key to the White House. The two are just having a little tiff over the Big, Beautiful spending bill. Trump, obviously, is anxious to sign it, while Musk is urging Americans to call their members of Congress to kill the bill.

We understand the frustration of someone who essentially created DOGE and worked tirelessly for 130 days to root out waste, fraud, and corruption.  

The BBC reports:

The bill has the backing of President Donald Trump and would be the legislative linchpin of his second-term agenda if it passes Congress.

"Shame on those who voted for it," said Musk on Tuesday, hinting that he may try to unseat the politicians responsible at next year's midterm elections.

Musk left the administration abruptly last week after 129 days working to cut costs with his team, known as Doge. The comments mark his first public disagreement with Trump since leaving government, after having previously called the plan "disappointing".

Soon after Musk's tweet on Wednesday, the White House sent out a "myth buster" statement, calling any assertion that the bill would lead to higher deficits a "hoax".

"By every honest metric, President Donald J. Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill dramatically improves the fiscal trajectory of the United States and unleashes an era of unprecedented economic growth," the statement reads.

We'd certainly be happy to see a repeat of the continuing resolution bill in December, which was cut from 1,500 pages to 116. That's not going to happen, though.

Our own fearless leader, Sam J., wrote a VIP post last month listing 20 reasons that the GOP had to get it together and pass the Big, Beautiful Bill, and they're pretty convincing. The House followed through, and now we're waiting on the Senate. And as Doug Powers reported, Senator Chuck Schumer was having a big, beautiful hissy fit over the bill, so that's a good sign."There’s nothing beautiful about stripping away people’s healthcare, forcing kids to go hungry, denying communities the resources they need, and increasing poverty," Schumer lied.

Sure, it's no fun when Mom and Dad fight.

***

