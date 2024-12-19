Avoiding Accountability: Democrat Chris Murphy Asks if DOGE Is ‘Legitimate’ - YES, It...
New Spending Bill Is Only 116 Pages

Brett T.  |  5:10 PM on December 19, 2024
Townhall

After the immense backlash from the American people of that bloated 1,500-page continuing resolution that Speaker Mike Johnson was anxious to push through before Christmas break, the House has abandoned it and come up with a new continuing resolution that's only 116 pages. As we reported, Vivek Ramaswamy went through the entire bill and declared it could all be covered in 20 pages, so this is a good start.

This is reportedly what survived the cut:

So they were able to fit in disaster aid and aid to farmers and keep the government open. We don't see their pay raise in there.

We got a glimpse of it, and that's why we revolted.

Agreed, but this is still a massive improvement.

We'll report more on this later, but for now, we consider it a major victory.

***

Tags: BUDGET PORK

