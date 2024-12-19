New Spending Bill Is Only 116 Pages

After the immense backlash from the American people of that bloated 1,500-page continuing resolution that Speaker Mike Johnson was anxious to push through before Christmas break, the House has abandoned it and come up with a new continuing resolution that's only 116 pages. As we reported, Vivek Ramaswamy went through the entire bill and declared it could all be covered in 20 pages, so this is a good start.

🚨 BREAKING: The length of the new version of the CR is more than 90% shorter than the previous version!



READ HERE: https://t.co/ZewQwBmH9h pic.twitter.com/xg5yxHeaHx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 19, 2024

The new CR is 116 pages. We forced them to eliminate over 1,300 pages of pork. Incredible pic.twitter.com/MmYVIlfngp — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 19, 2024

The latest CR is only 116 pages.



The previous one was over 1,500 pages.



President Trump got all that pork removed and he isn't even the president yet. pic.twitter.com/lrjk5yFhxn — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 19, 2024

This is reportedly what survived the cut:

NEWS: House GOP has agreed on a plan B CR with the following, multiple sources tell me:



- Clean 3-mo CR

- Clean farm bill pkg

- Disaster aid - $110B

- Clean health extenders w/o PBM reform

- Paygo scorecard wiped to zero

- 2-yr suspension of debt limit to Jan 2027

- No E15 — Liz Elkind (@liz_elkind) December 19, 2024

So they were able to fit in disaster aid and aid to farmers and keep the government open. We don't see their pay raise in there.

Ok now I’m convinced this was a HUGE WIN!!! — Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) December 19, 2024

Another win for 𝕏, efficiency, and the American people! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 19, 2024

Imagine the treason that was in the other 1431 pages — Wealth Turtle 💰 🐢 (@wealth_turtle) December 19, 2024

We got a glimpse of it, and that's why we revolted.

Look how easy that was — David Patrick🇺🇲 (@KingDave956) December 19, 2024

Should be shorter — jaeger71 (@jaeger71) December 19, 2024

Agreed, but this is still a massive improvement.

Amazing how we were able to do this. Would have been impossible just a couple of months ago. Just like that, a reasonable bill is put together and the world didn’t explode. — David Karim (@davidkarim) December 19, 2024

I would prefer 16 pages, but definitely moving in the right direction here. — DIRTY DAN (@captdirtydan) December 19, 2024

Yesterday, the game changed forever. — TCutlerMD (@Divergent_MD) December 19, 2024

We'll report more on this later, but for now, we consider it a major victory.

