New Spending Bill Is Only 116 Pages

After the immense backlash from the American people of that bloated 1,500-page continuing resolution that Speaker Mike Johnson was anxious to push through before Christmas break, the House has abandoned it and come up with a new continuing resolution that's only 116 pages. As we reported, Vivek Ramaswamy went through the entire bill and declared it could all be covered in 20 pages, so this is a good start.
🚨 BREAKING: The length of the new version of the CR is more than 90% shorter than the previous version!— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 19, 2024
READ HERE: https://t.co/ZewQwBmH9h pic.twitter.com/xg5yxHeaHx
The new CR is 116 pages. We forced them to eliminate over 1,300 pages of pork. Incredible pic.twitter.com/MmYVIlfngp— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 19, 2024
The latest CR is only 116 pages.— Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 19, 2024
The previous one was over 1,500 pages.
President Trump got all that pork removed and he isn't even the president yet. pic.twitter.com/lrjk5yFhxn
This is reportedly what survived the cut:
NEWS: House GOP has agreed on a plan B CR with the following, multiple sources tell me:— Liz Elkind (@liz_elkind) December 19, 2024
- Clean 3-mo CR
- Clean farm bill pkg
- Disaster aid - $110B
- Clean health extenders w/o PBM reform
- Paygo scorecard wiped to zero
- 2-yr suspension of debt limit to Jan 2027
- No E15
So they were able to fit in disaster aid and aid to farmers and keep the government open. We don't see their pay raise in there.
What a stunning difference @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/vmuISNkUV6— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 19, 2024
Ok now I’m convinced this was a HUGE WIN!!!— Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) December 19, 2024
Another win for 𝕏, efficiency, and the American people!— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 19, 2024
Imagine the treason that was in the other 1431 pages— Wealth Turtle 💰 🐢 (@wealth_turtle) December 19, 2024
We got a glimpse of it, and that's why we revolted.
Look how easy that was— David Patrick🇺🇲 (@KingDave956) December 19, 2024
Should be shorter— jaeger71 (@jaeger71) December 19, 2024
Agreed, but this is still a massive improvement.
Amazing how we were able to do this. Would have been impossible just a couple of months ago. Just like that, a reasonable bill is put together and the world didn’t explode.— David Karim (@davidkarim) December 19, 2024
I would prefer 16 pages, but definitely moving in the right direction here.— DIRTY DAN (@captdirtydan) December 19, 2024
Yesterday, the game changed forever.— TCutlerMD (@Divergent_MD) December 19, 2024
We'll report more on this later, but for now, we consider it a major victory.
