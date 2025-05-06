CBS News' Norah O'Donnell's Pope Watch Takes a Backseat as Husband's Eatery Gets an ICE-y Raid Surprise

While Norah O'Donnell is over in Vatican City covering 'Pope Watch', her husband's restaurant is allegedly being raided by ICE. Oops!

Neighbors report two upscale DC restaurants on New Mexico Ave. just raided by DHS/ICE: Chef Geoff's (owned by the husband of CBS News' Norah O'Donnell) and Al Dente.

https://t.co/AAzFSs5oAI — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) May 6, 2025

🚨 NORAH ODONNELL’S HUSBAND’S DC RESTAURANT RAIDED BY ICE



This is what I voted for. pic.twitter.com/YDouQ0UB7x — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) May 6, 2025

That's not a good look, Norah.

Hey @NorahODonnell why is your husband hiring illegal aliens? Is this why you have been so hostile to Trump? Because your family profits off exploiting illegal alien labor? https://t.co/jf7xvjLkm9 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 6, 2025

Oof! Smug is on it so you know he won't be letting this one go.

We need to send all the journos to Salvadoran prison until we can figure out what the hell is going on. — Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) May 6, 2025

Clearly!

Send him to Alcatraz & her to Gitmo! — TWEETO BANDITO (@DjptrsnMana) May 6, 2025

It's only fair.

If @DHSgov will go after the employers, illegal immigration will take care of itself and put the cheaters out of business!!! — Lisa Edwards (@LisaEdw51349086) May 6, 2025

Exactly! Actually enforce the law and make employers actually fear the consequences of breaking said law, and this will decrease drastically.

Obvi they don't pay enough of a Living Wage for citizens to take those jobs. — IronJawedAngel (@AngelJawed) May 6, 2025

Clearly, they don't respect American people enough to ensure they can pay their bills if they work for them. Shame.

So, they’re not paying taxes for the illegals who are draining the welfare system?



Meanwhile American citizens struggling to pay medical bills, insurance, rent, taxes, etc…



This place is upside down — Free Speech (@Stingaree88) May 6, 2025

@NorahODonnell enjoys the profits from her husband's human smuggling and illegal labor exploitation enterprise. — Spicoley (@MoonshineDlight) May 6, 2025

All while she virtue signals on television. How gross!

Using illegal labor AND charging a 20% service charge for increasing operational costs. Lol pic.twitter.com/mHupXdAQ8Y — Carolina (@RealAppraiserSC) May 6, 2025

Oh, so he is a MASSIVE scum ball.

Everyone that hates Trump is hiding something. Norah & Geoff is more proof. — Bryce_D (@Bryce_DD) May 6, 2025

Nothing says 'moral high ground' like exploiting the very people you pretend to champion. pic.twitter.com/P9WHnzmEZW — TICKLmaster (@Tickl_on_sol) May 6, 2025

If Norah had ANY integrity she should RECUSE from covering this story on CBS....

but ofcourse norah gonna launch a serious propaganda tonite, it gonna rock the left media cultists bigly... — non_dom (@randOmuos) May 6, 2025

That's a big 'if'. She has not exhibited any integrity regarding this issue thus far, so don't hold your breath.

THIS IS WHAT I VOTED FOR https://t.co/jf7xvjLkm9 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 6, 2025

Norah is at the Vatican rn, so she's already far away from her illegals-harboring hubby! https://t.co/3AUZlhkOFm — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 6, 2025

Norah may not be in any hurry to come home right now. Heh!