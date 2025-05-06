That Thing That Never Happens Happened AGAIN! CO USPS Worker Admits She STOLE...
CBS News' Norah O'Donnell's Pope Watch Takes a Backseat as Husband's Eatery Gets an ICE-y Raid Surprise

justmindy
justmindy | 4:50 PM on May 06, 2025
Townhall Media

While Norah O'Donnell is over in Vatican City covering 'Pope Watch', her husband's restaurant is allegedly being raided by ICE. Oops!

That's not a good look, Norah. 

Oof! Smug is on it so you know he won't be letting this one go.

Clearly!

It's only fair.

Exactly! Actually enforce the law and make employers actually fear the consequences of breaking said law, and this will decrease drastically.

Clearly, they don't respect American people enough to ensure they can pay their bills if they work for them. Shame. 

All while she virtue signals on television. How gross!

Oh, so he is a MASSIVE scum ball.

That's a big 'if'. She has not exhibited any integrity regarding this issue thus far, so don't hold your breath.

Norah may not be in any hurry to come home right now. Heh!

Tags: DEPORTATION EMPLOYEES EMPLOYMENT IMMIGRANTS IMMIGRATION RESTAURANT

