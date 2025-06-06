Bill Melugin Again Provides Info the Media Didn't Have Room for In a Deportation Headline

It's time once again to play "what the media put in the headline vs. what the story really is."

These headlines are written to help forward Democrat narratives, and this one is no different:

Federal officials confirmed that a Southern California fourth grader who was detained by immigration officials will be deported.https://t.co/GIN9vxfP63 — KTLA (@KTLA) June 6, 2025

Is that so?

Well, as usual, there's more to the story that wasn't deemed worthy of the headline which is what most people will see. Fox News' Bill Melugin filled in the blanks:

Headline of course leaves out that the boy and his dad are Hondurans who illegally crossed the border in 2021 & were ordered to return to Honduras by a judge in 2022. The father appealed, and his appeal was rejected. They failed to leave the US, & will now be deported together https://t.co/A5tBUlku07 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 6, 2025

Ah, well that does change things just a bit.

Any idea why they left those pertinent details out of the story? It's a little baffling to me. — Husker4Life (@NE_good_life) June 6, 2025

It's in the body of their article, but not their headline/X blurb which is what most people read. And they certainly had room to include any of those details in their blurb, they just actively decided not to. Have to make it sound as cruel as possible without the context. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 6, 2025

Those kinds of headlines are intended to help Democrats push their BS talking points. It's activism, not journalism. But we're used to that.

The media telling “a story” not “the story” again https://t.co/HA7z7vslOj — Geoff Nearhoff (@gnearhoff) June 6, 2025

As usual.