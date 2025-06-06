BOOMITY! Charles Payne Pulls ZERO Punches Rubbing Kick-Butt Jobs' Report in 'Doomers and...
Bill Melugin Again Provides Info the Media Didn't Have Room for In a Deportation Headline

Doug P. | 10:32 AM on June 06, 2025
Meme

It's time once again to play "what the media put in the headline vs. what the story really is." 

These headlines are written to help forward Democrat narratives, and this one is no different: 

Is that so?

Well, as usual, there's more to the story that wasn't deemed worthy of the headline which is what most people will see. Fox News' Bill Melugin filled in the blanks: 

Ah, well that does change things just a bit. 

Those kinds of headlines are intended to help Democrats push their BS talking points. It's activism, not journalism. But we're used to that. 

As usual. 

