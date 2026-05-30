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Sam Stein Thinks It’s Low Stakes to Vote for a Senator on Whether He Likes Meat

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on May 30, 2026
Twitter

Does Texas Senate candidate James Talarico like meat? At least twice, the Democrats have posted a photo of Talarico digging into some barbecue. This, of course, was after the "vegan accusations" started to fly after a 2022 video went viral, showing Talarico (still wearing a COVID mask) telling an audience that it was “existential” to reduce meat consumption to fight climate change, and pledging that his campaign was only buying vegan products from local vegan businesses. Talarico spokesman JT Ennis used the photo to rebut the "vegan accusations." But now we're told that Talarico has a hot vegan girlfriend.

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Back in May, The Bulwark's Andrew Egger tried to clear things up.

The Bulwark is up to bat again, and this time it's Sam Stein at the plate, trying to square Talarico's statement on video with his apparent insatiable hunger for meat.

Whether Talarico likes to eat meat isn't the issue.

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No, Texas voters aren't going to vote for a candidate because he likes meat. They'll vote for Paxton for a hundred other reasons, all of them having to do with Talarico's policies.

***

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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