Sam Stein Thinks It’s Low Stakes to Vote for a Senator on Whether He Likes Meat

Does Texas Senate candidate James Talarico like meat? At least twice, the Democrats have posted a photo of Talarico digging into some barbecue. This, of course, was after the "vegan accusations" started to fly after a 2022 video went viral, showing Talarico (still wearing a COVID mask) telling an audience that it was “existential” to reduce meat consumption to fight climate change, and pledging that his campaign was only buying vegan products from local vegan businesses. Talarico spokesman JT Ennis used the photo to rebut the "vegan accusations." But now we're told that Talarico has a hot vegan girlfriend.

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Official statement from @JamesTalarico on vegan accusations pic.twitter.com/pLwtlknBYj — JT Ennis (@jt_ennis) March 18, 2026

Back in May, The Bulwark's Andrew Egger tried to clear things up.

Okay here's the thing. "Vegan" isn't a word that describes a person who "bragged publicly about running a 'meatless' campaign." It's a word that describes a person who doesn't eat animal products, which Talarico does. Hope this helps. https://t.co/HeInwcluaZ — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) May 29, 2026

The Bulwark is up to bat again, and this time it's Sam Stein at the plate, trying to square Talarico's statement on video with his apparent insatiable hunger for meat.

I'm sure this will engender some opinions but i just feels like really low stakes to base your vote for the next Senator on whether or not he likes to eat meat. — Sam Stein (@samstein) May 30, 2026

Whether Talarico likes to eat meat isn't the issue.

Sam, as usual, choosing to be obtuse.

The point is he and his campaign are claiming he never declared such, when he is clearly on record saying so.

It is an ignorant falsehood, but journalists elect to deflect away from the core facts. — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) May 30, 2026

Do you really think being a vegan is Talarico's biggest handicap in Texas?



I doubt that. I think you're hoping to fool people into thinking it is though. — Be the Light (@Gr8ter_is_He) May 30, 2026

I’m supporting Paxton because I don’t want PR and DC to become states and I only want 9 scotus Justices



Seems like higher stakes — Sean O'Connor (@NewSeanO) May 30, 2026

He doesn’t eat meat because of climate change. There’s the rub. It’s WEF globalist bullshit. He sucks foreign elitist dick. Not a leader, a puppet. No vote for this guy. — sue bob (@suebob904) May 30, 2026

He's great. His companion with a uterus and leather boots goes to gay bars to hang out with 6 gender friends who all think God is binary & all of a sudden he's wearing a big TX flag shirt shoving meat in his mouth (or is it tofu) all while being conflicted over the American flag. — debh (@debstwit) May 30, 2026

They just can’t help it, Democrat operatives remain convinced if they just control the narrative and gaslight or shame enough where needed somehow people will ignore their own intution and first principles. — Steven woolery (@Stevenwoolery) May 30, 2026

Did you ever think you’d have to humiliate yourself this much, continuously, for your preferred political party? This is like scalding hot shower with the Crying Game blasting pathetic at this point. 🤷🏼 — RGWNCC41 (@SeniorVPofOps) May 30, 2026

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It’s more than that. But you know. — 𝕛𝕠𝕟 𝕘𝕒𝕟 (@hrJonGant) May 30, 2026

Yeah, that's it! Derp derp — VeronicaLucci-No DMs MAGA-Never Vaxxed (@Veronica_Lucci) May 30, 2026

No, Texas voters aren't going to vote for a candidate because he likes meat. They'll vote for Paxton for a hundred other reasons, all of them having to do with Talarico's policies.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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