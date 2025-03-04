Tear It Down: New Secretary Linda McMahon Announces 'Final Mission' of the Department of Education

Last night, by a 51-45 vote, Linda McMahon was confirmed as President Trump's Secretary of Education. While her confirmation hearings were not quite as contentious or incendiary as those of Pete Hegseth, Tulsi Gabbard, or Kash Patel, McMahon was always going to face heavy opposition based on Trump's campaign promise to end the Department of Education.

Upon confirmation, it was only minutes before the former SBA administrator and CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment issued her first mission statement in a letter that she sent to all DOE employees.

And whoa, Nellie, what a statement it was!

It came down like a flying elbow from the top rope, good enough to make the late Randy 'Macho Mand' Savage proud.

🚨BREAKING: Newly Confirmed Secretary of Education, Linda McMahon, within minutes of being confirmed launches "Final Mission" of the Department of Education.



"Send it back to The States."



In her letter, obtained by Fox, she will be informing all Department of Education… pic.twitter.com/PBIvC5Ny0j — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) March 4, 2025

The tweet from Walter Curt continues:

In her letter, obtained by Fox, she will be informing all Department of Education Employees that she will be leading this final mission:



'Our job is to respect the will of the American people and the President they elected, who has tasked us with accomplishing the elimination of bureaucratic bloat here at the Department of Education—a momentous final mission—quickly and responsibly.'



Tear it down. This is what I voted for.

Yes, she did call it the 'final mission' in her letter, which is now available on the Department of Education's website.

She identifies many priorities throughout the letter, which you can read at the link above, but none more important than taking money and power out of Washington. She outlined three fundamental convictions:

Parents are the primary decision makers in their children’s education. Taxpayer-funded education should refocus on meaningful learning in math, reading, science, and history—not divisive DEI programs and gender ideology. Postsecondary education should be a path to a well-paying career aligned with workforce needs.

Then, the letter ends harder than Stone Cold Steve Austin slamming John Cena through a table:

This is our opportunity to perform one final, unforgettable public service to future generations of students. I hope you will join me in ensuring that when our final mission is complete, we will all be able to say that we left American education freer, stronger, and with more hope for the future.

BOOMITY.

The sound you just heard was evil grifter Randi Weingarten weeping in a corner as she saw her money spigot getting turned off once and for all.

This morning, McMahon reiterated her 'final mission' priority in one of her first tweets under her official government account.

The Department of Education’s role in this new era of accountability is to restore the rightful role of state oversight in education and to end the overreach from Washington.



Read more about our final mission: https://t.co/7XnCDshZu4 pic.twitter.com/ZA18RYDYYv — Secretary Linda McMahon (@EDSecMcMahon) March 4, 2025

'End the overreach from Washington.'

It sure sounds like the USAID office in D.C. isn't the only one that's about to be shuttered forever.

McMahon emphasized in the letter her commitment to sending education back to the states.

In a lengthy follow-up tweet, Curt explained why McMahon's 'final mission' is so critical.

🚨WHY is this important?



The Department of Education (ED) has failed in its mission, but worse has shifted everything in the educational system to the left.



Every curriculum, every research discipline.



ED shapes public school curriculums indirectly through a combination of… — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) March 4, 2025

ED shapes public school curriculums indirectly through a combination of grants, research, and accountability tied to standards, though it lacks the authority to directly write or mandate them due to state control under the 10th Amendment and laws like ESSA (2015).



The defenders of the agency claim that means it’s 'up to the states,' but that’s a lie.



Through grants—such as the $4.35 billion Race to the Top program in 2009–2010—the ED incentivizes states to adopt 'college- and career-ready standards' like Common Core, offering hundreds of millions per state (e.g., $700 million for California) to cash-strapped systems, effectively nudging curriculum development toward those benchmarks without mandating them outright; states that opted in (41 plus D.C.) saw publishers and districts align materials accordingly, while annual Title I funds (over $15 billion in 2023) tie compliance to broader academic goals, pressuring states to craft standards and curriculums that deliver (federally) measurable results.



On the research front, the ED funds initiatives like the What Works Clearinghouse (WWC), which evaluates educational programs and influences curriculum choices by spotlighting evidence-based practices—districts chasing federal dollars (e.g., $1.6 billion in School Improvement Grants) often pick WWC-endorsed materials to boost test scores, indirectly steering content toward federally vetted approaches.



Standards-wise, ESSA requires states to maintain 'challenging academic standards' and test annually, with federal oversight ensuring alignment to goals like proficiency rates; while states write their own standards (e.g., Texas’s TEKS or New York’s Next Generation), the ED’s accountability framework—backed by the threat of withheld funds—pushes curriculums to prioritize tested subjects like math and reading, often sidelining others, as seen in those upset about arts cuts since No Child Left Behind’s 2001 focus on metrics.



Together, these levers—grants as carrots, research as guidance, and standards as guardrails—shape what lands in classrooms without the ED ever penning a lesson plan, leaving states and districts to build or buy curriculums that fit the federally influenced mold.



It must be ripped out.



Every single part of it.



No more Marxist education for our children.

Wow. What he said. Every word of it.

The Duke of DOGE agreed.

We get that feeling often as well.

It's what 77 million people voted for.

That's right. Lay the smack down, Madame Secretary.

Before we get too giddy with excitement, however, we need to be realistic that Secretary McMahon's execution of her final mission for the DOE will not be easy. There will be HUGE institutional resistance to that mission from ensconced bureaucrats and corrupt union bosses like Weingarten.

And they will absolutely try to play the emotional blackmail game with McMahon's efforts to try to manufacture public opposition.

We think McMahon is ready for that, however. And she is more than prepared to put in the hard work. Just as importantly, Americans have woken up to these types of manipulations from the left and their media lackeys.

We're not sure what the DOE will look like at the end of Trump's second term or if it will even exist at all.

But one thing is for sure. Linda McMahon is going to tear down every bit of it that she can.

Because this is what we ALL -- especially parents with children in schools -- voted for.