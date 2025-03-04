Honey, Take Your MEDS! Democrat LOON Tina Smith Shares Pic of Her 'Support...
Zelensky Caves To Trump? Full Apology?
Tantrum Alert! Democrats Plan to Disrupt President Trump's Address Like the Petulant Child...
Dingus Democrats Shame Trump for Buying 1000s OF EGGS for Easter ... There's...
Female Athlete Paula Scanlan DROPS John Fetterman for Defending Men In HER Sport...
OOPSIE! Eric Swalwell DUMB Enough to Give Away the REAL Reason Dems Want...
DemocRATS Like Dan Goldman In for a RUDE Awakening If They Think Americans...
VIP
Lefty Tools Claim GENOCIDE When They Don't Get Their Way Now That Racist,...
WAT? David Frum Goes on BIZARRE Ant-Trump Rant Sexualizing MAGA annnd We Don't...
Scott Jennings STUNS CNN Panel Insisting Republicans Have Buyer's Remorse with THIS One...
Trump Speech SALE: 60% Off All VIP Memberships! TODAY ONLY
'OMG, They're MULTIPLYING!' More and MORE Democrats BUSTED Reading Same Anti-Trump Script...
She MAD! Maxine Waters Tries Forcing Her Way Into HUD to Deliver Anti-DOGE...
Zelenskyy BACKPEDALS, Now Suddenly MORE Than Ready to Work with Trump Toward Peace...

Tear It Down: New Secretary Linda McMahon Announces 'Final Mission' of the Department of Education

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:00 PM on March 04, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Last night, by a 51-45 vote, Linda McMahon was confirmed as President Trump's Secretary of Education. While her confirmation hearings were not quite as contentious or incendiary as those of Pete Hegseth, Tulsi Gabbard, or Kash Patel, McMahon was always going to face heavy opposition based on Trump's campaign promise to end the Department of Education. 

Advertisement

Upon confirmation, it was only minutes before the former SBA administrator and CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment issued her first mission statement in a letter that she sent to all DOE employees. 

And whoa, Nellie, what a statement it was! 

It came down like a flying elbow from the top rope, good enough to make the late Randy 'Macho Mand' Savage proud. 

The tweet from Walter Curt continues: 

In her letter, obtained by Fox, she will be informing all Department of Education Employees that she will be leading this final mission: 

'Our job is to respect the will of the American people and the President they elected, who has tasked us with accomplishing the elimination of bureaucratic bloat here at the Department of Education—a momentous final mission—quickly and responsibly.' 

Tear it down.  This is what I voted for. 

Yes, she did call it the 'final mission' in her letter, which is now available on the Department of Education's website.

She identifies many priorities throughout the letter, which you can read at the link above, but none more important than taking money and power out of Washington. She outlined three fundamental convictions: 

Recommended

Dingus Democrats Shame Trump for Buying 1000s OF EGGS for Easter ... There's Just 1 Big Hilarious Problem
Sam J.
Advertisement
  1. Parents are the primary decision makers in their children’s education. 
  2. Taxpayer-funded education should refocus on meaningful learning in math, reading, science, and history—not divisive DEI programs and gender ideology. 
  3. Postsecondary education should be a path to a well-paying career aligned with workforce needs. 

Then, the letter ends harder than Stone Cold Steve Austin slamming John Cena through a table: 

This is our opportunity to perform one final, unforgettable public service to future generations of students. I hope you will join me in ensuring that when our final mission is complete, we will all be able to say that we left American education freer, stronger, and with more hope for the future.

BOOMITY. 

The sound you just heard was evil grifter Randi Weingarten weeping in a corner as she saw her money spigot getting turned off once and for all. 

This morning, McMahon reiterated her 'final mission' priority in one of her first tweets under her official government account. 

'End the overreach from Washington.' 

Advertisement

It sure sounds like the USAID office in D.C. isn't the only one that's about to be shuttered forever. 

McMahon emphasized in the letter her commitment to sending education back to the states. 

In a lengthy follow-up tweet, Curt explained why McMahon's 'final mission' is so critical. 

ED shapes public school curriculums indirectly through a combination of grants, research, and accountability tied to standards, though it lacks the authority to directly write or mandate them due to state control under the 10th Amendment and laws like ESSA (2015).

The defenders of the agency claim that means it’s 'up to the states,' but that’s a lie.

Through grants—such as the $4.35 billion Race to the Top program in 2009–2010—the ED incentivizes states to adopt 'college- and career-ready standards' like Common Core, offering hundreds of millions per state (e.g., $700 million for California) to cash-strapped systems, effectively nudging curriculum development toward those benchmarks without mandating them outright; states that opted in (41 plus D.C.) saw publishers and districts align materials accordingly, while annual Title I funds (over $15 billion in 2023) tie compliance to broader academic goals, pressuring states to craft standards and curriculums that deliver (federally) measurable results.

On the research front, the ED funds initiatives like the What Works Clearinghouse (WWC), which evaluates educational programs and influences curriculum choices by spotlighting evidence-based practices—districts chasing federal dollars (e.g., $1.6 billion in School Improvement Grants) often pick WWC-endorsed materials to boost test scores, indirectly steering content toward federally vetted approaches.

Standards-wise, ESSA requires states to maintain 'challenging academic standards' and test annually, with federal oversight ensuring alignment to goals like proficiency rates; while states write their own standards (e.g., Texas’s TEKS or New York’s Next Generation), the ED’s accountability framework—backed by the threat of withheld funds—pushes curriculums to prioritize tested subjects like math and reading, often sidelining others, as seen in those upset about arts cuts since No Child Left Behind’s 2001 focus on metrics.

Together, these levers—grants as carrots, research as guidance, and standards as guardrails—shape what lands in classrooms without the ED ever penning a lesson plan, leaving states and districts to build or buy curriculums that fit the federally influenced mold. 

It must be ripped out.

Every single part of it.

No more Marxist education for our children.

Advertisement

Wow. What he said. Every word of it. 

The Duke of DOGE agreed. 

We get that feeling often as well. 

It's what 77 million people voted for. 

That's right. Lay the smack down, Madame Secretary.

HA. Maybe instead of 'Spirit of Halloween,' the sign should read 'Final Mission: Accomplished.'

Before we get too giddy with excitement, however, we need to be realistic that Secretary McMahon's execution of her final mission for the DOE will not be easy. There will be HUGE institutional resistance to that mission from ensconced bureaucrats and corrupt union bosses like Weingarten. 

And they will absolutely try to play the emotional blackmail game with McMahon's efforts to try to manufacture public opposition. 

We think McMahon is ready for that, however. And she is more than prepared to put in the hard work. Just as importantly, Americans have woken up to these types of manipulations from the left and their media lackeys. 

Advertisement

We're not sure what the DOE will look like at the end of Trump's second term or if it will even exist at all. 

But one thing is for sure. Linda McMahon is going to tear down every bit of it that she can.

Because this is what we ALL -- especially parents with children in schools -- voted for. 

Tags: DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION EDUCATION TRUMP ADMINISTRATION LINDA MCMAHON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dingus Democrats Shame Trump for Buying 1000s OF EGGS for Easter ... There's Just 1 Big Hilarious Problem
Sam J.
Female Athlete Paula Scanlan DROPS John Fetterman for Defending Men In HER Sport (James Woods Assist!)
Sam J.
Honey, Take Your MEDS! Democrat LOON Tina Smith Shares Pic of Her 'Support Loon' for Trump's Speech
Sam J.
Tantrum Alert! Democrats Plan to Disrupt President Trump's Address Like the Petulant Children They Are
Amy Curtis
OOPSIE! Eric Swalwell DUMB Enough to Give Away the REAL Reason Dems Want Ukraine War to Continue (Watch)
Sam J.
DemocRATS Like Dan Goldman In for a RUDE Awakening If They Think Americans Will Tolerate This BS Again
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dingus Democrats Shame Trump for Buying 1000s OF EGGS for Easter ... There's Just 1 Big Hilarious Problem Sam J.
Advertisement