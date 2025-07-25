Florida Mouse? Chuck E Cheese Busted in Tallahassee
Decline Is a Choice: Los Angeles Tunnel Tagged by Graffiti Less Than a DAY After It Was Repainted

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on July 25, 2025
KCBS-TV/KCAL-TV via AP

The only time California politicians cared about how their cities looked was when the ChiComs came to San Francisco.

Then, and only then, did Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor London Breed get the streets cleared of crime, homelessness, and human waste.

The rest of the time, California residents are expected to tolerate a lower quality of life, lax crime policies, and the vandalism of public property:

Some people see graffiti as no big deal, but it's precisely these little crimes -- the 'broken windows' theory of law enforcement -- that snowball into bigger crimes.

The Democrats who run L.A. and California don't care.

Very thoughtful.

Wonder how much it cost to paint the tunnel for 24 hours?

Yep. That's it.

California is not civilized society.

No, the key to this is to arrest the perps and throw them in prison with day release to clean and repaint the damage they did.

Then keep them in prison until they learn how to live in society.

Therein lies the rub.

Jail is a deterrent.

A fine is not.

Yes. This is the vision Gavin Newsom has for all of America.

L.A. is going to be an international embarrassment.

Peachy.

It'll look that way again before Labor Day.

This is the way.

This is accurate.

We are not a proper country.

There is no such thing as a 'victimless crime.'

CALIFORNIA CRIME GAVIN NEWSOM HOMELESSNESS LOS ANGELES

