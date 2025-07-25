Decline Is a Choice: Los Angeles Tunnel Tagged by Graffiti Less Than a DAY After It Was Repainted

The only time California politicians cared about how their cities looked was when the ChiComs came to San Francisco.

Then, and only then, did Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor London Breed get the streets cleared of crime, homelessness, and human waste.

The rest of the time, California residents are expected to tolerate a lower quality of life, lax crime policies, and the vandalism of public property:

Less than 24 hours after maintenance crews painted the entire 2nd street tunnel in downtown Los Angeles, dozens of taggers “reclaimed” their territory. pic.twitter.com/7JRTJf275g — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) July 25, 2025

Some people see graffiti as no big deal, but it's precisely these little crimes -- the 'broken windows' theory of law enforcement -- that snowball into bigger crimes.

The Democrats who run L.A. and California don't care.

That was nice of them to give them a clean canvas. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) July 25, 2025

Very thoughtful.

Wonder how much it cost to paint the tunnel for 24 hours?

All of those scholars out there taking a quick break from their Mensa meetings. — Cardkillah (@Cardkillah) July 25, 2025

Yep. That's it.

In a civilised society the 1st idiot defacing the wall should have been beat with a baton and zip tied and then thrown into the back of a paddy wagon. — GamePlayGuru (@Mrterrazzo) July 25, 2025

California is not civilized society.

The key to this is to spray it every single night. If you just had a big agricultural sprayer that was squirting paint on those walls every single night, after a few weeks the incentive goes to zero. — John Alejandro (@yethepersists) July 25, 2025

No, the key to this is to arrest the perps and throw them in prison with day release to clean and repaint the damage they did.

Then keep them in prison until they learn how to live in society.

I don’t understand why they bother if they refuse to enforce the law.



I just found out why there’s less vandalism in OC compared to LA.



In OC it’s jail time. In LA it’s a ticket. — Rodin (@RodinM3) July 25, 2025

Therein lies the rub.

Jail is a deterrent.

A fine is not.

@CAgovernor is this what America should look like in your eyes? — to0r (@MaddStep) July 25, 2025

Yes. This is the vision Gavin Newsom has for all of America.

Olympics around the corner 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/RLdnrJJNxj — Petros Papadakis (@Theoldp) July 25, 2025

L.A. is going to be an international embarrassment.

Peachy.

This tunnel a few months ago https://t.co/YmloxDVcG1 pic.twitter.com/AvYDPSOG9J — The War on Beauty (@thewaronbeauty) July 25, 2025

It'll look that way again before Labor Day.

Because they don’t lock them up. Call it a felony and imprison the taggers. https://t.co/vtlk3Cri2Q — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) July 25, 2025

This is the way.

Like animals marking their territory . . . https://t.co/ESKH50zcdb — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) July 25, 2025

This is accurate.

A proper country would arrest every one of these people on the spot and send them to a work camp for a few months.



Sick of degeneracy everywhere. https://t.co/7dIFLV69Yc — Bill Davis (@billdavisllc) July 25, 2025

We are not a proper country.

It’s a “victimless crime” my a**. We’re all victims and our police departments don’t do squat about it. https://t.co/HxFSfNCfKJ — MissionLoco (@MissionLoco) July 25, 2025

There is no such thing as a 'victimless crime.'

