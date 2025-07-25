Started Caring Five Minutes Ago: Scott Jennings SLAMS Jemele Hill Over 'Delicious' Epstein Remark (WATCH)

Using tragedy to advance their political agenda is nothing new to Democrats.
Every time there's a school shooting, they run in front of the cameras to demand gun control in the name of 'safety' and to 'save even one life.'
They don't care about the actual victims beyond the political currency they can garner from them.
They didn't care about the victims of Epstein until about five minutes ago, and Scott Jennings called out Jemele Hill for using them as a cudgel against Trump.
WATCH:
JEMELE HILL: I'm very satisfied by seeing him make such a huge error— Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) July 25, 2025
SCOTT JENNINGS: I have to say, your use of the word 'delicious' to start your comments, and then you saying that you're 'very satisfied.' We are talking about a situation here where young women were abused. pic.twitter.com/vAS6iy4BKF
That's how you do it.
The Democrats didn't care about Jeffrey Epstein for the 4 years under Joe Biden!— Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) July 25, 2025
If there was something in those files they could've used to charge President Trump, they would have done so.
Jemele only cares because she sees an anti-Trump political advantage.— man.from.a.c.r.o.n.y.m (@acronym_man) July 25, 2025
No Democrat and no MSM Progressive cared at all for the 4 years of Biden. Absolute silence.
Crickets.
Jennings obliterated her.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 25, 2025
As he does.
You'd think his fellow panelists would learn by now.
Democrats are so obsessed with Trump that they put dunking on him over life and death of innocent people.— Alexandre Lores 🇺🇸🇨🇦🇨🇺 (@alexandre_lores) July 25, 2025
Yep.
Once again, I'm going to point out the left went bonkers when the late, great Rush Limbaugh said I hope he fails about Obama. They lost their d**n minds over this.— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 25, 2025
But rooting for Trump to fail is seen as patriotic in the liberal press. https://t.co/b2CLFjxHzA
They sure did.
Forget the underlying issue…the victims— Clay Fuller (@Clay4MainStreet) July 25, 2025
Great line here by @ScottJenningsKY and perfectly sums up the left https://t.co/oKReDEl6T3
Yes, he does.
I have to strongly agree with @ScottJenningsKY.— Travis Akers 🇺🇸 (@travisakers) July 25, 2025
We are demanding the Epstein files to be released to provide justice to the survivors and victims and accountability for their rapists.
Everyone is so focused on taking down Trump, but are forgetting the children who were raped. https://t.co/vckdBh6hjQ
And -- once again -- if there was anything in there the Left could use to take down President Trump, they would've done so during the time they were trying to jail him to stop another presidential bid.
Scott cooking with hot grease per usual https://t.co/xv7mZgpazf— Garrison 🗣️🎙️🌰⚓️ (@Buckeye_Gaddy) July 25, 2025
Absolutely on fire.
