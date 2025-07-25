Started Caring Five Minutes Ago: Scott Jennings SLAMS Jemele Hill Over 'Delicious' Epstein Remark (WATCH)

Decline Is a Choice: Los Angeles Tunnel Tagged by Graffiti Less Than a...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on July 25, 2025
AngieArtist

Using tragedy to advance their political agenda is nothing new to Democrats.

Every time there's a school shooting, they run in front of the cameras to demand gun control in the name of 'safety' and to 'save even one life.' 

They don't care about the actual victims beyond the political currency they can garner from them.

They didn't care about the victims of Epstein until about five minutes ago, and Scott Jennings called out Jemele Hill for using them as a cudgel against Trump.

WATCH:

That's how you do it.

If there was something in those files they could've used to charge President Trump, they would have done so.

Crickets.

As he does.

You'd think his fellow panelists would learn by now.

Yep.

They sure did.

Yes, he does.

And -- once again -- if there was anything in there the Left could use to take down President Trump, they would've done so during the time they were trying to jail him to stop another presidential bid.

Absolutely on fire.

