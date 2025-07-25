Started Caring Five Minutes Ago: Scott Jennings SLAMS Jemele Hill Over 'Delicious' Epstein Remark (WATCH)

Using tragedy to advance their political agenda is nothing new to Democrats.

Every time there's a school shooting, they run in front of the cameras to demand gun control in the name of 'safety' and to 'save even one life.'

Advertisement

They don't care about the actual victims beyond the political currency they can garner from them.

They didn't care about the victims of Epstein until about five minutes ago, and Scott Jennings called out Jemele Hill for using them as a cudgel against Trump.

WATCH:

JEMELE HILL: I'm very satisfied by seeing him make such a huge error



SCOTT JENNINGS: I have to say, your use of the word 'delicious' to start your comments, and then you saying that you're 'very satisfied.' We are talking about a situation here where young women were abused. pic.twitter.com/vAS6iy4BKF — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) July 25, 2025

That's how you do it.

The Democrats didn't care about Jeffrey Epstein for the 4 years under Joe Biden! — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) July 25, 2025

If there was something in those files they could've used to charge President Trump, they would have done so.

Jemele only cares because she sees an anti-Trump political advantage.



No Democrat and no MSM Progressive cared at all for the 4 years of Biden. Absolute silence. — man.from.a.c.r.o.n.y.m (@acronym_man) July 25, 2025

Crickets.

Jennings obliterated her. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 25, 2025

As he does.

You'd think his fellow panelists would learn by now.

Democrats are so obsessed with Trump that they put dunking on him over life and death of innocent people. — Alexandre Lores 🇺🇸🇨🇦🇨🇺 (@alexandre_lores) July 25, 2025

Yep.

Once again, I'm going to point out the left went bonkers when the late, great Rush Limbaugh said I hope he fails about Obama. They lost their d**n minds over this.



But rooting for Trump to fail is seen as patriotic in the liberal press. https://t.co/b2CLFjxHzA — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 25, 2025

They sure did.

Forget the underlying issue…the victims



Great line here by @ScottJenningsKY and perfectly sums up the left https://t.co/oKReDEl6T3 — Clay Fuller (@Clay4MainStreet) July 25, 2025

Yes, he does.

I have to strongly agree with @ScottJenningsKY.



We are demanding the Epstein files to be released to provide justice to the survivors and victims and accountability for their rapists.



Everyone is so focused on taking down Trump, but are forgetting the children who were raped. https://t.co/vckdBh6hjQ — Travis Akers 🇺🇸 (@travisakers) July 25, 2025

And -- once again -- if there was anything in there the Left could use to take down President Trump, they would've done so during the time they were trying to jail him to stop another presidential bid.

Scott cooking with hot grease per usual https://t.co/xv7mZgpazf — Garrison 🗣️🎙️🌰⚓️ (@Buckeye_Gaddy) July 25, 2025

Absolutely on fire.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.



