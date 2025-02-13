DAMNING Thread EXPOSES BOIL on the Butt of Humanity Marc Elias and His...
THIS IS THE WAY! Linda McMahon Pulls Zero Punches Talking School Choice, POWERBOMBS Bernie Sanders -Watch

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:20 AM on February 13, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Linda McMahon's confirmation hearing for the Department of Ed is happening even as we speak ... or write.

And you guys, she is killing it.

Or should we say, pinning it? Maybe? Eh.

Watch THIS:

SCHOOL CHOICE BABYYYYYYYY.

Oh, and look who's sitting behind her.

It's good to have a giant wrestler as a son-in-law.

Heh.

Louder for the Libertarians in the back.

Here's more from her hearing so far:

Read that again.

The best education is closest to the child.

BOOYAH.

This though ... we love this.

What she said.

This is so damn cool.

POWERBOMB!

==========================================================================

