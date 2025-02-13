THIS IS THE WAY! Linda McMahon Pulls Zero Punches Talking School Choice, POWERBOMBS Bernie Sanders -Watch

Linda McMahon's confirmation hearing for the Department of Ed is happening even as we speak ... or write.

And you guys, she is killing it.

Or should we say, pinning it? Maybe? Eh.

Advertisement

Watch THIS:

Linda McMahon: "Fund education freedom, not government-run systems.



Listen to parents, not politicians."



This is the way, @Linda_McMahon.



Fund students, not systems. pic.twitter.com/OV4yzECpOB — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) February 13, 2025

SCHOOL CHOICE BABYYYYYYYY.

Oh, and look who's sitting behind her.

Triple H sitting behind Linda McMahon during her hearing! What a muscle man! Wow https://t.co/JcXIcj1kjv — Elysia Fulcher (@elysiaf) February 13, 2025

It's good to have a giant wrestler as a son-in-law.

Heh.

Linda McMahon has been one of the most underated cabinet picks so far.



Her goal is clearly to abolish the department of education and return money and decision making to the states.



Libertarians couldn’t hope for a better outcome. https://t.co/HIM3Xwqh7z — Austin Padgett (LudwigNeverMises) (@LudwigNverMises) February 13, 2025

Louder for the Libertarians in the back.

Here's more from her hearing so far:

Linda McMahon: "I'm really all for the President's mission, which is to return education to the states.



The best education is closest to the child." pic.twitter.com/SacoBcC9T7 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) February 13, 2025

Read that again.

The best education is closest to the child.

BOOYAH.

This though ... we love this.

Bernie Sanders asks Linda McMahon about inequality in American education.



She says that's why we need SCHOOL CHOICE.



"We are trapping students, often, in low-performing schools.



That's why the president has such a strong policy towards school choice." pic.twitter.com/lH617vHgrY — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) February 13, 2025

What she said.

This is so damn cool.

POWERBOMB!

==========================================================================

Related:

Scott Jennings Informs Mainstream Media Just WHERE to Line-Up and APOLOGIZE to Trump for THIS and OOF

Is This PARODY? LOL! Democrats Bragging About Everything They Did 'Today' Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong (Pic)

Maxine Waters Accidentally Spills the TEA About Why Dems Are So Scared of DOGE and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

Well, Well, Well ... What Do We Have HERE?! Lee Zeldin ENDS Biden's Corrupt Climate Change GRIFT for Dems

Elizabeth Warren Throws HEAP BIG Tantrum on Rachel Maddow Over DOGE Ending Her Wampum Fund (Watch)

==========================================================================