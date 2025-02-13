Is This PARODY? LOL! Democrats Bragging About Everything They Did 'Today' Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong (Pic)

Democrats are in trouble.

Big time.

We've said more than once or twice that they don't know if they should wind their butt or scratch their watch and gosh, golly, gee, they just proved our point by posting this ridiculous image bragging about everything they got done yesterday.

Advertisement

This is hilarious.

Talk about a self-own:

Here’s what Democrats did today (February 12): pic.twitter.com/bNed9ZMC2h — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) February 12, 2025

OOOH, every one of them voted along party lines! SOMEONE GET THEM A COOKIE!

If they have to brag about what they're doing you'd think they'd at least wait to have something worth bragging about.

The rest of this is just sad. Yet hilarious.

fixed it for you pic.twitter.com/bxGYPXc3J7 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 12, 2025

THERE IT IS.

Imagine being proud of this 😂🤣🤣😂Keep going! You all will keep Republicans in power for decades. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) February 13, 2025

Decades.

All the womp-womps.

You forgot, "Cried desperately because we're all going to prison for stealing taxpayer money." pic.twitter.com/5umcFZTxx8 — ErinKN (@PatriotErin) February 13, 2025

Heh.

You are proud of wanting to poison people with fluoride in the water?



You are proud of not wanting transparency in how taxpayers money is spent?



I was a lifelong Dem who will never vote again for another member of your corrupt party. — The Real Dr Nancy 🟣 (@truthlovingdr) February 13, 2025

Ouch.

For a second, I thought this was parody https://t.co/he7hzL6KnD — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 13, 2025

We did too, Elon.

But it's very real ... and very delicious.

==========================================================================

Related:

Maxine Waters Accidentally Spills the TEA About Why Dems Are So Scared of DOGE and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

Well, Well, Well ... What Do We Have HERE?! Lee Zeldin ENDS Biden's Corrupt Climate Change GRIFT for Dems

Elizabeth Warren Throws HEAP BIG Tantrum on Rachel Maddow Over DOGE Ending Her Wampum Fund (Watch)

PANIC Setting In --> Sen. Mark Warner Calls Statewide Town Hall About Trump and It's GLORIOUS (Listen)

'More LAWFARE Against Trump': Scott Jennings Shreds CNN Panel Crying About a Constitutional Crisis -Watch

==========================================================================