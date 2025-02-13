Is This PARODY? LOL! Democrats Bragging About Everything They Did 'Today' Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong (Pic)

Miranda Devine Drops Receipts After NYT Reported Tulsi Gabbard Made Laptop Claim 'Without...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on February 13, 2025
Meme

Democrats are in trouble.

Big time.

We've said more than once or twice that they don't know if they should wind their butt or scratch their watch and gosh, golly, gee, they just proved our point by posting this ridiculous image bragging about everything they got done yesterday.

This is hilarious.

Talk about a self-own:

OOOH, every one of them voted along party lines! SOMEONE GET THEM A COOKIE!

If they have to brag about what they're doing you'd think they'd at least wait to have something worth bragging about.

The rest of this is just sad. Yet hilarious.

THERE IT IS.

Decades.

All the womp-womps.

Heh.

Ouch.

We did too, Elon.

But it's very real ... and very delicious.

