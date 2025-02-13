VIP
Well, Well, WELL ... What Do We Have HERE?! Lee Zeldin ENDS Biden's Corrupt Climate Change GRIFT for Dems

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:05 AM on February 13, 2025
Gif

Every day, we learn a little bit more about just how corrupt our pals in the Democratic Party have been, especially under their puppet, Biden. To be fair, Josephy probably had no idea what was going on while he was in office, but let's not pretend he wasn't guilty of doing these things long before he stumbled into the Oval Office. 

Have we mentioned how thankful we are Trump won? Because holy cow, we are so thankful he won.

Gotta love it when idiots at the EPA give everything up just so they can look cool on a date or an outing:

HA HA HA

It's so funny, you know? Stealing from taxpayers who are struggling under the mess Biden made of this economy.

HAR DEE HAR HAR.

Liz is far too busy worrying about her donations from big pharma ... ahem.

Oh, and about those 'gold bars off the Titanic' ... 

Promises made.

Promises kept.

==========================================================================

Related:

Elizabeth Warren Throws HEAP BIG Tantrum on Rachel Maddow Over DOGE Ending Her Wampum Fund (Watch)

PANIC Setting In --> Sen. Mark Warner Calls Statewide Town Hall About Trump and It's GLORIOUS (Listen)

'More LAWFARE Against Trump': Scott Jennings Shreds CNN Panel Crying About a Constitutional Crisis -Watch

America is BACK! JD Vance Delivers STRAIGHT-FIRE Speech on American Global Leadership and DAMN (Watch)

Her FACE! CNN's Dana Bash Forced to Report on Elon Musk's 'Harry Bōlz' and We Are Here FOR IT (Watch)

==========================================================================

