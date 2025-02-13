Well, Well, WELL ... What Do We Have HERE?! Lee Zeldin ENDS Biden's Corrupt Climate Change GRIFT for Dems

Every day, we learn a little bit more about just how corrupt our pals in the Democratic Party have been, especially under their puppet, Biden. To be fair, Josephy probably had no idea what was going on while he was in office, but let's not pretend he wasn't guilty of doing these things long before he stumbled into the Oval Office.

Advertisement

Have we mentioned how thankful we are Trump won? Because holy cow, we are so thankful he won.

Gotta love it when idiots at the EPA give everything up just so they can look cool on a date or an outing:

🚨🚨🚨Huge news! Our awesome team @EPA just located BILLIONS of dollars worth of “gold bars” that the Biden Admin threw “off the titanic”.



Big update coming tomorrow…pic.twitter.com/md5qWEgUgV — Lee Zeldin (@epaleezeldin) February 11, 2025

HA HA HA

It's so funny, you know? Stealing from taxpayers who are struggling under the mess Biden made of this economy.

HAR DEE HAR HAR.

Wow. @SenWarren seems to be barking up the wrong tree getting everyone into hysterics over Elon when we have verbal proof (and pride!) over stealing tax dollars from Americans right here. — Merianne Jensen (@MerianneJensen) February 12, 2025

Liz is far too busy worrying about her donations from big pharma ... ahem.

Oh, and about those 'gold bars off the Titanic' ...

🚨The Biden EPA tossed $20 billion of “gold bars off the Titanic”.



BIG UPDATE! We found the gold bars and they are now being recovered for you, the hardworking American taxpayer.



Here are more of the details: pic.twitter.com/DM4C0TQcpj — Lee Zeldin (@epaleezeldin) February 13, 2025

Promises made.

Promises kept.

==========================================================================

Related:

Elizabeth Warren Throws HEAP BIG Tantrum on Rachel Maddow Over DOGE Ending Her Wampum Fund (Watch)

PANIC Setting In --> Sen. Mark Warner Calls Statewide Town Hall About Trump and It's GLORIOUS (Listen)

'More LAWFARE Against Trump': Scott Jennings Shreds CNN Panel Crying About a Constitutional Crisis -Watch

America is BACK! JD Vance Delivers STRAIGHT-FIRE Speech on American Global Leadership and DAMN (Watch)

Her FACE! CNN's Dana Bash Forced to Report on Elon Musk's 'Harry Bōlz' and We Are Here FOR IT (Watch)

==========================================================================