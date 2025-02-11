Elizabeth Warren Throws HEAP BIG Tantrum on Rachel Maddow Over DOGE Ending Her Wampum Fund (Watch)

Elizabeth Warren is on the warpath.

She's heap big mad because DOGE is messing with her wampum, and we all know she can't have that. In fact, Liz was so angry that she traveled far to Rachel Maddow's teepee to complain to dozens and dozens of her viewers about DOGE.

Yes, yes, we can keep going with all of the Native American digs at Liz - we figure she's earned them and so much more.

Watch:

Warren: "Only Congress -- not Donald Trump, not Elon Musk, not some 22-year-old programmers -- only Congress can shut this agency down." pic.twitter.com/Rh5F1yzQm4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 11, 2025

ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

What makes this even funnier is that Aaron Rupar shared her meltdown on Rachel's show like it was a good thing. There's nothing quite as satisfying as using a Lefty's post to make our point, so thanks, Aaron.

Heh.

The agency she used as her personal extortion arm without oversight.



It’s gone Liz, and it isn’t coming back.



Talk to people that were extorted by this “agency“



They use it to threaten companies that aren’t Democrat donors — Keith Ainsworth (@AinsworthKeith) February 11, 2025

Yuuuup.

That's over.

Aaron, do you get taxpayer money to post pro government corruption tweets?

At least that would make sense. — Epstein's Sheet. 🧻 (@meantweeting1) February 11, 2025

Considering what we've seen when it comes to USAID funding leftist rags, this wouldn't surprise us even a little bit.

Why was it ok for Clinton and Obummer to do it then? pic.twitter.com/t1fWpUDYBH — MaximilianTheGreat (@FakeNewsUTrust) February 11, 2025

It's (D)different when they (D)o it!

Orange man bad!

She's fighting mad.

