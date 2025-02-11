Confirmation, Here We Come! Senator Mullin Offers Updates on Trump Cabinet Votes
Elizabeth Warren Throws HEAP BIG Tantrum on Rachel Maddow Over DOGE Ending Her Wampum Fund (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on February 11, 2025
AP Photo/Steven Senne

Elizabeth Warren is on the warpath.

She's heap big mad because DOGE is messing with her wampum, and we all know she can't have that. In fact, Liz was so angry that she traveled far to Rachel Maddow's teepee to complain to dozens and dozens of her viewers about DOGE.

Yes, yes, we can keep going with all of the Native American digs at Liz - we figure she's earned them and so much more.

Watch:

ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

What makes this even funnier is that Aaron Rupar shared her meltdown on Rachel's show like it was a good thing. There's nothing quite as satisfying as using a Lefty's post to make our point, so thanks, Aaron.

Heh.

Yuuuup.

That's over.

Considering what we've seen when it comes to USAID funding leftist rags, this wouldn't surprise us even a little bit.

It's (D)different when they (D)o it!

Orange man bad!

She's fighting mad. 

==========================================================================

==========================================================================

