Her FACE! CNN's Dana Bash Forced to Report on Elon Musk's 'Harry Bōlz'...
BuT mErIt! Ben Shapiro DROPS David Hogg for Being Jealous of Successful 'Big...
Deep Dive Into 8 Key, SUBSTANTIALLY Funded NGOs 'Protecting Democracy' Unmasks the Swampie...
VIP
Wait. So Ilhan Omar Really DID Marry Her Own Brother?!
About that Judge John McConnell Guy PROTECTING the Deep State ... There's a...
DataRepublican Drops DAMNING Receipt After Chelsea Clinton INSISTS Her Family Foundation H...
'Bro, How STUPID Are You?!' Adam Schiff MIGHT Want to Delete His Post...
Who Could've Seen That Coming? Chuck Schumer's Snitch Portal Inspires HILARIOUS Fake Whist...
'Bragg Is BACK!' Pete Hegseth Returns Name to North Carolina Army Base ......
'Nobody Voted for Elon and DOGE!' Yes, They Did and We Have...
Paper or Plastic? Trump Straw Executive Order Flips the Sip of the Federal...
War of Words: Rep. Kweisi Mfume’s Call for ‘Street Fight’ Continues Streak of...
Spare the Rod: Trump Signs Full, Unconditional Pardon for Former Illinois Governor Blagoje...
VIP
Harry Sisson Triggered by Trump Posing With First Responders at Super Bowl

Can't Make This UP! American Bar Assoc. Shares BLISTERING Anti-DOGE Letter, There's Just One BIG Problem

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:30 PM on February 11, 2025
Meme

Oh NO! The American Bar Association is big mad at Trump and, of course, Elon Musk and Big Balls for 'dismantling' USAID.

They were so mad that they dropped a BLISTERING statement about it.

Advertisement

You know they mean business when they not only drop a statement, BUT it's blistering. Whoo dawgie!

There's just one thing ... 

FFS.

Is there any agency, NGO, or politician who hasn't been getting rich off our tax dollars? Don't answer that, we sadly already know the answer.

Many people lining their pockets with tax dollars are big mad these days. 

It's almost as if they assumed they'd never get caught.

Thank God for Trump, Elon Musk, and especially Big Balls (c'mon, we couldn't help ourselves).

Recommended

Her FACE! CNN's Dana Bash Forced to Report on Elon Musk's 'Harry Bōlz' and We Are Here FOR IT (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

We're certainly in no position to disagree.

True dat.

And it's likely bigger than we can EVEN imagine.

==========================================================================

Related:

BuT mErIt! Ben Shapiro DROPS David Hogg for Being Jealous of Successful 'Big Balls' ANNND We Got Nothing

Deep Dive Into 8 Key, SUBSTANTIALLY Funded NGOs 'Protecting Democracy' Unmasks the Swampiest of the Swamp

Wait. So Ilhan Omar Really DID Marry Her Own Brother?!

About that Judge John McConnell Guy PROTECTING the Deep State ... There's a Reason, a BIG One (Thread)

DataRepublican Drops DAMNING Receipt After Chelsea Clinton INSISTS Her Family Foundation Helps MILLIONS

==========================================================================

Tags: TRUMP USAID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Her FACE! CNN's Dana Bash Forced to Report on Elon Musk's 'Harry Bōlz' and We Are Here FOR IT (Watch)
Sam J.
Deep Dive Into 8 Key, SUBSTANTIALLY Funded NGOs 'Protecting Democracy' Unmasks the Swampiest of the Swamp
Sam J.
DataRepublican Drops DAMNING Receipt After Chelsea Clinton INSISTS Her Family Foundation Helps MILLIONS
Sam J.
BuT mErIt! Ben Shapiro DROPS David Hogg for Being Jealous of Successful 'Big Balls' ANNND We Got Nothing
Sam J.
About that Judge John McConnell Guy PROTECTING the Deep State ... There's a Reason, a BIG One (Thread)
Sam J.
'Bro, How STUPID Are You?!' Adam Schiff MIGHT Want to Delete His Post About Trump's Swamp Because HOOBOY
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Her FACE! CNN's Dana Bash Forced to Report on Elon Musk's 'Harry Bōlz' and We Are Here FOR IT (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement