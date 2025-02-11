Can't Make This UP! American Bar Assoc. Shares BLISTERING Anti-DOGE Letter, There's Just One BIG Problem

Oh NO! The American Bar Association is big mad at Trump and, of course, Elon Musk and Big Balls for 'dismantling' USAID.

They were so mad that they dropped a BLISTERING statement about it.

You know they mean business when they not only drop a statement, BUT it's blistering. Whoo dawgie!

In a blistering statement, the American Bar Association describes "attacks on constitutionally protected birthright citizenship, the dismantling of USAID and the attempts to criminalize" diversity initiatives as "wide-scale affronts to the rule of law itself."… pic.twitter.com/SnyezndRRH — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) February 10, 2025

There's just one thing ...

You can’t make this up. Of course the American Bar Association would release a “blistering statement” about @DOGE dismantling their slush fund known as USAID. The ABA has received so many American Tax Payer funded grants from USAID & the State Dept. I can’t even list them all…😂 https://t.co/dQLIGT7tKn pic.twitter.com/63pXU80YsI — Lindsay Penney (@TexasLindsay_) February 10, 2025

FFS.

Is there any agency, NGO, or politician who hasn't been getting rich off our tax dollars? Don't answer that, we sadly already know the answer.

Everyone issuing “blistering statements” about DOGE and USAID sure as hell is. — Lindsay Penney (@TexasLindsay_) February 11, 2025

Many people lining their pockets with tax dollars are big mad these days.

It's almost as if they assumed they'd never get caught.

Thank God for Trump, Elon Musk, and especially Big Balls (c'mon, we couldn't help ourselves).

The American bar association is not about justice



It's about perpetuating the livelihood of Democrat lawyers — americashawk dittohead (@americashawk) February 11, 2025

We're certainly in no position to disagree.

This is the type of crap that gives all lawyers a bad rap. @ABAesq — Rick Perras (@ru_rick) February 11, 2025

True dat.

The corruption is ingrained in every nook and cranny the world over. It's hard to grasp, tbh. — Klikitat Jen (@Klikitatt) February 11, 2025

And it's likely bigger than we can EVEN imagine.

