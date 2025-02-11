BuT mErIt! Ben Shapiro DROPS David Hogg for Being Jealous of Successful 'Big...
About that Judge John McConnell Guy PROTECTING the Deep State ... There's a Reason, a BIG One (Thread)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:35 AM on February 11, 2025
Meme

Man, oh man, Leftist judges sure are busy protecting corruption and fraud in our federal government. Yeah, we know, you wouldn't think that would ever be the case, and yet here we are, watching judges fighting to keep Trump from freezing funds to agencies that have been misusing our tax dollars.

So much for the rule of law, right?

When you look into these judges who keep standing in the way of Trump's administration when trying to do what he promised millions of Americans he would do, you start seeing a pattern. It's almost as if every single one of these judges is playing politics.

Political activism from the bench? We hate to say that, but how can we not when we see things like this?

Awwww, but of course. It's bad enough that he's a donor to Democrats but Sheldon Whitehouse is one of the worst. Wonder if Judge McConnell has any issue with Sheldon belonging to whites-only clubs?

Then again, we all know Democrats have never really changed their racist stripes.

There's more, of course:

Sam J.
Gosh, shocking.

Not to mention it looks like he has an agenda.

Right?

Gosh, thanks Joe.

==========================================================================

==========================================================================

Tags: DEMOCRATS JUDGE SHELDON WHITEHOUSE TRUMP

