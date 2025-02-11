About that Judge John McConnell Guy PROTECTING the Deep State ... There's a Reason, a BIG One (Thread)

Man, oh man, Leftist judges sure are busy protecting corruption and fraud in our federal government. Yeah, we know, you wouldn't think that would ever be the case, and yet here we are, watching judges fighting to keep Trump from freezing funds to agencies that have been misusing our tax dollars.

So much for the rule of law, right?

BREAKING: A federal judge has determined that the Trump administration is violating his order lifting the blanket spending freeze on federal grant programs.



He is orderin gthe administration to immediately unfreeze funds, including for NIH and the IRA. https://t.co/XU2lq0rodZ pic.twitter.com/vAkyljWJrN — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) February 10, 2025

When you look into these judges who keep standing in the way of Trump's administration when trying to do what he promised millions of Americans he would do, you start seeing a pattern. It's almost as if every single one of these judges is playing politics.

Political activism from the bench? We hate to say that, but how can we not when we see things like this?

Naturally this order came from Judge John McConnell, the controversial Sheldon Whitehouse political donor who was accused of purchasing his seat. https://t.co/XIiAilOON0 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 11, 2025

Awwww, but of course. It's bad enough that he's a donor to Democrats but Sheldon Whitehouse is one of the worst. Wonder if Judge McConnell has any issue with Sheldon belonging to whites-only clubs?

Then again, we all know Democrats have never really changed their racist stripes.

There's more, of course:

Before he was put on the bench this Judge McConnell gave $700,000 to Democrat campaigns and committees - including @SenWhitehouse



Now he’s positioned himself as the protector of left-wing priorities against Trump. pic.twitter.com/amMoFYCT5J — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 11, 2025

Gosh, shocking.

This “judge” lacks the authority. He only has authority over HIS district NOT the entire United States! @POTUS IGNORE HIM! — @SouthernLadyDr (@southern_dr) February 10, 2025

Not to mention it looks like he has an agenda.

The judge is wrong. Order ignored. — MIKΞ STAHL (@mikeastahl) February 10, 2025

Right?

Well, thankfully, the precedent has already been set. pic.twitter.com/pBJosppyOm — TDS Therapist (@fl_trump2020) February 11, 2025

Gosh, thanks Joe.

