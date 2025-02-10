VIP
Time to Shut Down the RACIST Department of Education (I Said What I...
Joe & Mika Rage: Liberal Media Melts Down When Trump Takes Control!
Bill Ackman Takes NGOs APART for Doing the Dirty Work Government Isn't LEGALLY...
WHOA: Amy Klobuchar's Bizarre DOGE MELTDOWN Inspires Some VERY Damning Questions ... for...
'Living in a Different World'! CNN's Update About Trump Approval Will Drive Dems...
The Ladies of 'The View' Claim Trump Has a Diabolical Plot to Ban...
Chaos? Congressman Wesley Hunt Is Loving It.
'You're a MEME Now': Mike Lee's Response to Margaret Brennan CRYING About USAID...
Wajahat Ali TORCHED for RACIST AF, TDS-Inflicted, Embarrassingly BAD Garbage Take on Chief...
Pete Buttigieg Trips HARD Over His Former Boss While Lecturing About Rule of...
Woke DINOSAUR Dem Spittles All OVER Himself Threatening Trump for Ending Waste and...
Authoritarian DBAG Chuck Schumer Shares Portal for Fed Employees to Tattle on Trump...
VIP
Media 'Fact Checks' About FEMA Money and Illegal Aliens Are Aging Worse by...
Andy Ngo Introduces X to 1 Former USAID Employee Who Just so Happens...

'HOLY CRAPOLA'! Federal Judge Gets Pretty INSURRECTION-Y in NEW Ruling Against Trump Admin (Thread)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:10 PM on February 10, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The efforts being made by Democrats and federal judges to keep Trump from doing what we elected him to do are really starting to set off alarms. Just how bad IS IT if we have federal judges like this who are willing to get pretty insurrection-y in their rulings to protect the Deep State from the light of day?

Advertisement

We do not feel confident in our government these days ... and this thread is another reason why.

Take a look:

Holy crapola is right!

Hrm.

So, a judge is trying to tell the executive what he can and can't do.

That's not how the checks and balances are supposed to work, folks.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Keep going:

Nutso is putting this nicely.

In short, judges are playing politics.

That's it.

Oh, and if you're unfamiliar with what a TRO is:

There ya' go.

Advertisement

Seriously. These DC courts have proven they care more about protecting Democrats and, by default, the Deep State than they do serving the American people.

==========================================================================

Related:

Bill Ackman Takes NGOs APART for Doing the Dirty Work Government Isn't LEGALLY Allowed to Do and DAMN

WHOA: Amy Klobuchar's Bizarre DOGE MELTDOWN Inspires Some VERY Damning Questions ... for HER (Watch)

'You're a MEME Now': Mike Lee's Response to Margaret Brennan CRYING About USAID Employee Is 100% BRUTAL

Andy Ngo Introduces X to 1 Former USAID Employee Who Just so Happens to be a Woke, Unhinged, Far-Left Nut

'Weren't You PARDONED?' Liz Cheney Tries Lecturing JD Vance About the LAW and LOL-HOOBOY Talk About DUMB

==========================================================================

Tags: JUDGE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION USAID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
WHOA: Amy Klobuchar's Bizarre DOGE MELTDOWN Inspires Some VERY Damning Questions ... for HER (Watch)
Sam J.
Bill Ackman Takes NGOs APART for Doing the Dirty Work Government Isn't LEGALLY Allowed to Do and DAMN
Sam J.
'You're a MEME Now': Mike Lee's Response to Margaret Brennan CRYING About USAID Employee Is 100% BRUTAL
Sam J.
Bikinis, Clydesdales, and ... Goggins Goggles? The 2nd Annual Twitchy Super Bowl Commercial Awards
Grateful Calvin
'Living in a Different World'! CNN's Update About Trump Approval Will Drive Dems Even Crazier
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement