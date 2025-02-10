'HOLY CRAPOLA'! Federal Judge Gets Pretty INSURRECTION-Y in NEW Ruling Against Trump Admin (Thread)

The efforts being made by Democrats and federal judges to keep Trump from doing what we elected him to do are really starting to set off alarms. Just how bad IS IT if we have federal judges like this who are willing to get pretty insurrection-y in their rulings to protect the Deep State from the light of day?

We do not feel confident in our government these days ... and this thread is another reason why.

Take a look:

🚨🚨🚨BREAKING: Holy crapola! This federal judge went so far off the rails, Trump Administration really has no option but to seek mandamus! 1/ pic.twitter.com/rbAkgiA1XP — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) February 10, 2025

Holy crapola is right!

2/ Yesterday, Blue States sought to enforce TRO entered by Rhode Island federal court. Gov't responded spending isn't covered by TRO, other is allowed by statute, other is because of computer freezes given amount required. — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) February 10, 2025

Hrm.

3/ Judge's Order today prohibits any freeze on ANY federal funding which is much beyond what lawsuit challenged. Here's order I bought on Pacer and uploaded to Courtlisterner. https://t.co/q08BtfbXLi — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) February 10, 2025

So, a judge is trying to tell the executive what he can and can't do.

That's not how the checks and balances are supposed to work, folks.

4/ Note this footnote, for instance, which I believe has a typo and should say Paragraph 3 because Paragraph 2 isn't on page 2 and also because Paragraph 2 says what they can't do, whereas Paragraph 3 says what they can do. pic.twitter.com/t5UmR3jiQa — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) February 10, 2025

Keep going:

5/ If, as I assume, that footnote refers to Paragraph 3 of the Government's notice re impact of TRO, the Court is greatly expanding the TRO beyond its already ridiculous scope to interfere in Executive Branch. Also, these provisions are nutso: pic.twitter.com/5nXMc1mOEM — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) February 10, 2025

Nutso is putting this nicely.

6/6 Complaint did not challenge the prexisting OMB directive 25-11 and the Unleashing pause came from that directive. In short, this outrageously broad order may end up being for the best b/c it provides a solid basis for mandamus. — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) February 10, 2025

In short, judges are playing politics.

That's it.

Oh, and if you're unfamiliar with what a TRO is:

TRO is "Temporary Restraining Order" & normally you cannot appeal. BUT a Mandamus is basically a lawsuit filed against a judge in the appellate court saying the judge acted without authority & tell him to stop. This order applies to all federal funding-way beyond authority. — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) February 10, 2025

There ya' go.

We need to abolish federal courts in DC. It is not a state. It should house no courts other than SCOTUS & the municipal courts for the city. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) February 10, 2025

Seriously. These DC courts have proven they care more about protecting Democrats and, by default, the Deep State than they do serving the American people.

==========================================================================

==========================================================================