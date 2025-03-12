People Share Their Stories on Detrans Awareness Day
Judicial Overreach Alert ... Judge Snubs Pete Hegseth’s ‘TV Deployment,’ Backs Retired Joint Chief

justmindy
justmindy | 10:15 PM on March 12, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Brace yourself—this story’s a doozy! A federal judge today grilled Trump’s trans military ban, but then went rogue, snarking at Pete Hegseth’s military creds like she’s his drill sergeant. She smugly decided to lean on some retired Joint Chiefs bigwig with a ‘superior’ career—ignoring that he’s not Trump’s pick. Talk about judicial shade and a power trip!

So this judge was insulting and wrong.

She truly believes she is more important than the choices of the duly elected President. 

It's ridiculous how one judge in a tiny corner of the country can impact the whole nation. 

The attorney was basically being held hostage by a social justice warrior cloaked as a judge. 

As the Leftists love to say, 'this is not normal'.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP JUDGE MILITARY TRANS PETE HEGSETH

