Judicial Overreach Alert ... Judge Snubs Pete Hegseth’s ‘TV Deployment,’ Backs Retired Joint Chief

Brace yourself—this story’s a doozy! A federal judge today grilled Trump’s trans military ban, but then went rogue, snarking at Pete Hegseth’s military creds like she’s his drill sergeant. She smugly decided to lean on some retired Joint Chiefs bigwig with a ‘superior’ career—ignoring that he’s not Trump’s pick. Talk about judicial shade and a power trip!

Advertisement

At the hearing today on the lawsuit challenging the ban on trans people in the military, Judge Reyes questioned the government attorneys about whether she should be required to defer to the judgment of the current Secretary of Defense. She pointed out that Pete Hegseth has not… — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) March 12, 2025

Fox reported on this exchange, though it doesn’t mention the disparaging remarks about Pete Hegseth’s military service. pic.twitter.com/EzbYsuctpF — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) March 12, 2025

So this judge was insulting and wrong.

Now, this IS a “constitutional crisis”



Here’s another Federal District Court judge who’s idea of “judicial review” is to substitute her judgment for that of a duly appointed and confirmed cabinet secretary



These judges aren’t even trying to hide it now https://t.co/K3zaDZCNA1 — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) March 12, 2025

She truly believes she is more important than the choices of the duly elected President.

Can we please just reform the entire structure of our federal courts?



How about cases that have a national-level impact get a district assigned via a Lotto system so judge shopping becomes impossible?



i.e., If your case will impact the entire nation, then you are just as… https://t.co/bqZ8tsZ6EN — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) March 13, 2025

It's ridiculous how one judge in a tiny corner of the country can impact the whole nation.

For you non-lawyers out there, your gut feeling is correct. This is completely insane. https://t.co/LaigG0DK15 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 13, 2025

This is a judge that shouldn’t be a judge https://t.co/oMPBXHXhou — varyar (@varyarpol) March 13, 2025

These attorneys need to start getting aggressive with these judges. I’d look her dead in her eyes and tell her he’s the Secretary of Defense as approved by the Senate and his previous experience is irrelevant to any argument she’s making. He’s in charge. Not the previous people.… — TheOldZombie (@Zombieshoot) March 13, 2025

The attorney today was far from aggressive. I think they gave up on winning in this judge's court and are just waiting for the next step. — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) March 13, 2025

The attorney was basically being held hostage by a social justice warrior cloaked as a judge.

How in the hell is a judge openly saying that she is considering evidence that hasn't been provided to the court? Are there any judges worth a damn in all of DC? — First to Fire Big Balls (@fite_to) March 12, 2025

She's been considering evidence outside the record a lot. She lectured the lawyers about intersex conditions, for example. — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) March 12, 2025

Advertisement

She was making a lot of extraneous comments. Was there on the record testimony about any of these issues she was discussing. Or was she just playing 12th man for the plaintiff? — A K Noorian (@tutueme) March 13, 2025

Some of the facts were in the record as exhibits, but she did her own research as well. She was acting as witness, advocate, and judge at the same time. Extremely inappropriate. — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) March 13, 2025

As the Leftists love to say, 'this is not normal'.