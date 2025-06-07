Trump Spox Karoline Leavitt Has a HARSH Reality Check for Lefty Mobs Obstructing Justice

Hakeem Jeffries Reflexively Blames Trump for Democrat Voters Hating Him and Their Own...
Doug P. | 10:18 PM on June 07, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

As you now know, lefty mobs have been trying to prevent ICE officers from executing arrest warrants for illegal aliens in Los Angeles. In other words, the "due process" the Democrats have been demanding is being blocked. The usual suspects in the media will call the protests "peaceful" but that's not the case:

Around the same time Fox News reported that President Trump would be deploying the National Guard to the area to end the anti-ICE, pro-illegal alien rioters. 

The Left might be wishing the previous administration was still in charge, but Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt reminded everybody on X that this will be happening to matter how much of a fit the Left throws: 

Here's the full post from @PressSec:

Left-wing radicals waving foreign flags are viciously attacking ICE and Border Patrol agents and obstructing official law enforcement activities in Los Angeles.  

Democrats refuse to condemn this despicable behavior but this will NOT be tolerated by the Trump Administration.  

President Trump will uphold law and order and continue to remove all dangerous illegal alien invaders from our country. 

The mob violence will be quelled, the criminals responsible will be brought to justice, and operations to arrest illegal aliens will continue unabated.

The "no one is above the law" crowd had done the FA part and is now about to go through the FO experience.

The Dems keep taking the wrong side of every 80-20 issue and that's not necessarily bad news for the Republicans. 

Ah, great question!

