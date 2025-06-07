Politico Thinks Trump’s ‘Immigration Crackdown’ Has Hit Warp Speed
Gloves Dropped! Fox News Reports Trump Is Deploying National Guard to Insurrection in Los Angeles

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:10 PM on June 07, 2025
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office via AP

The situation in Los Angeles is spinning rapidly out of control. Riotous mobs are blocking and even assaulting ICE agents trying to execute lawful warrants against illegal immigrants. Politicians in the city, such as failed Mayor Karen Bass, are openly encouraging these mobs and promising to defy the law. 

This is -- to use a word that Democrats love -- nothing short of an insurrection. 

And instead of calling out the National Guard, Gavin Newsom, the used car salesman that California calls a governor, is nowhere to be found. Maybe he went to Ghana like Bass did while the city was burning in January. 

Welp. President Trump seems to have had just about enough of all this. 

Fox News is reporting this evening that Trump will deploy the National Guard to Los Angeles to quell the riots. 

Fox did not have an accompanying article for its breaking news tweet, but Border Czar Tom Homan confirmed the report when he appeared on Fox News today. 

According to Homan, the National Guard will be deployed beginning tonight.

Trump 2.0 isn't playing around anymore. 

We know Newsom won't deploy the Guard. So, Trump will federalize the force, likely under the Insurrection Act. 

Walz watched his city burn (he's kind of like Newsom and Bass in that way), and his wife opened their windows to savor the smell.

America made the correct choice in November. 

Yes, that too. The Chief of Police is openly defying ICE, instead of thanking and assisting them for making his city safer. 

Activation of the National Guard by the President is no insignificant step, and will likely make the left start crying 'fascism.' 

Then again, when DON'T they scream that? 

But it seems to be a necessary step, given the violence and lawlessness in Los Angeles and the city's elected officials not lifting a finger to stop it.

Yes. We are sick of this s*** and we are 100 percent on board. 

We're actually fairly disheartened that it has come to this, but this is the situation that the left created. Intentionally. 

It must be dealt with swiftly and conclusively. 

We're happy that the President has decided to do just that. 

Twitchy will provide more updates as the situation in Los Angeles develops tonight and tomorrow. 

