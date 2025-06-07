Gloves Dropped! Fox News Reports Trump Is Deploying National Guard to Insurrection in Los Angeles

The situation in Los Angeles is spinning rapidly out of control. Riotous mobs are blocking and even assaulting ICE agents trying to execute lawful warrants against illegal immigrants. Politicians in the city, such as failed Mayor Karen Bass, are openly encouraging these mobs and promising to defy the law.

This is -- to use a word that Democrats love -- nothing short of an insurrection.

And instead of calling out the National Guard, Gavin Newsom, the used car salesman that California calls a governor, is nowhere to be found. Maybe he went to Ghana like Bass did while the city was burning in January.

Welp. President Trump seems to have had just about enough of all this.

Fox News is reporting this evening that Trump will deploy the National Guard to Los Angeles to quell the riots.

BREAKING: President Trump to deploy National Guard to LA as anti-ICE riots rage — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 7, 2025

Fox did not have an accompanying article for its breaking news tweet, but Border Czar Tom Homan confirmed the report when he appeared on Fox News today.

🚨 #BREAKING: Tom Homan announces the Trump administration is deploying the NATIONAL GUARD to Los Angeles tonight



HELL YES! 🔥



TAKE BACK CONTROL from California leftists! pic.twitter.com/vBszquYJy3 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 7, 2025

According to Homan, the National Guard will be deployed beginning tonight.

Trump 2.0 isn't playing around anymore.

Trump learned from the BLM riots.



Smash the street animals immediately and this will stop. https://t.co/qYJOe42ZWW — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 7, 2025

I am 💯 for this. We cannot allow a repeat of the summer of 2020. https://t.co/pE7pSQr3eY — EOT (@onthevergetime) June 7, 2025

We know Newsom won't deploy the Guard. So, Trump will federalize the force, likely under the Insurrection Act.

Reminder: It took Tim Walz four days to do this.



Yes, I’m extremely happy Trump is running the country and not the tampon guy. https://t.co/h4he0B7nDa — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) June 7, 2025

Walz watched his city burn (he's kind of like Newsom and Bass in that way), and his wife opened their windows to savor the smell.

America made the correct choice in November.

Send the FBI to arrest the Chief of Police, Bass, and Newsom. — StOrMyNiGhT (@Nautiguy48) June 7, 2025

Yes, that too. The Chief of Police is openly defying ICE, instead of thanking and assisting them for making his city safer.

80 MILLION Americans voted for immigration enforcement.



And that’s about to be carried out on a massive scale. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 7, 2025

LFG! MAKE WATER CANNONS GREAT AGAIN! https://t.co/Zoh7JVwX2W — DATDUDE (@jpeezy764) June 7, 2025

Activation of the National Guard by the President is no insignificant step, and will likely make the left start crying 'fascism.'

Then again, when DON'T they scream that?

But it seems to be a necessary step, given the violence and lawlessness in Los Angeles and the city's elected officials not lifting a finger to stop it.

Our country needs restoration. Restore the rule of law. Restore common sense and the spirit of patriotism. It's going to take some hard decision, but the majority who voted for Trump and even the peace-loving Americans are on board. https://t.co/HkyqjxrKfW — real Concept (@umudim) June 7, 2025

Yes. We are sick of this s*** and we are 100 percent on board.

Good



The city of angels is out of control https://t.co/U48xvy9BEH — Anne Leary🌲 (@backyardconserv) June 7, 2025

Absolutely and unequivocally the correct call. https://t.co/PTY5GlyepM — Johnny (@JohnnyUtah27) June 7, 2025

I voted for this. https://t.co/EUPhSSK3lq — MAGA Tolkien Fan (@Jeffersonian77) June 7, 2025

We're actually fairly disheartened that it has come to this, but this is the situation that the left created. Intentionally.

It must be dealt with swiftly and conclusively.

We're happy that the President has decided to do just that.

Twitchy will provide more updates as the situation in Los Angeles develops tonight and tomorrow.