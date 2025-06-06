BREAKING: Pro-Illegal Alien Rioters Surround Los Angeles ICE Facility in Wake of Raids Across the City

On Friday evening, pro-illegal alien rioters targeted a Los Angeles ICE detention facility. Local news agencies are saying the attack is in response to ICE raids that swept through the city earlier in the day. LA Mayor Karen Bass has reportedly prevented the Los Angeles Police Department from assisting ICE or arresting rioters near the facility.

The ICE building is surrounded. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING ON ALL VIDEOS)

🚨🇺🇸 BREAKING: ICE LIBERAL PROTESTERS SURROUND FEDERAL DETENTION CENTER IN LOS ANGELES



Liberal protesters have completely surrounded the ICE Federal Detention Center in Los Angeles, California.



Situation remains tense as authorities respond.pic.twitter.com/Eg74cakCMb https://t.co/kSJebqkWNy — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 7, 2025

Here’s more. (WATCH)

🚨 #BREAKING: Rioters are now getting violent at the Los Angeles ICE facility, and LAPD is NOWHERE IN SIGHT



And that’s because the Mayor is BLOCKING cops from intervening



SEND IN THE FEDS!



🎥 @AnthonyCabassa_ pic.twitter.com/i77OsInThF — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 7, 2025

Karen Bass and Gavin Newsom own this. It’s disgusting. — American Woman (@JCSBNA) June 7, 2025

SEND IN FBI AND NATIONAL GUARD!!!!!



Arrest all of these crazy people.



These are crimes!



Why isn’t anyone getting arrested for crimes?!!!?



This is America! — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) June 7, 2025

Federalize the National Guard. Put an end to this sht and take every last one of them into federal custody. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 7, 2025

Exactly. This is a federal matter now. Send in the Feds, and neutralize these people or put them in bracelets. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) June 7, 2025

There needs to be some sort of large federal response to restore order since the Democrat mayor and local police are refusing to help.

Here’s more video from the scene. (WATCH)

🚨 #BREAKING: Leftist “protestors” are now attempting to BREAK INTO the immigration center in Los Angeles, where ICE takes detainees



ENOUGH OF THIS LAWLESSNESS.



Send in a MASSIVE federal response to shut this sht down! pic.twitter.com/sYipZdDAXM — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 7, 2025

Karen Bass is a clear and present danger. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) June 7, 2025

Why she hasn’t been removed yet is beyond me. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 7, 2025

No matter how bad she is, her fellow Democrats will not recall her.

An independent journalist on the scene says ICE authorities are now responding.

BREAKING 🚨: Police in riot gear have just stormed protestors and made at least one arrest. Protestors scatter as loud bangs and less than lethal used for crowd control.



Multiple injured. pic.twitter.com/uJcC3dy0lr — Anthony (@AnthonyCabassa_) June 7, 2025

Make arrests! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 7, 2025

We’re not tolerating another Summer of Love. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 7, 2025

It's a certainty that the Democrat Party and its radical foot soldiers are planning another one, and tonight's riot is just a preview of the Summer of Love to come.