BREAKING: Pro-Illegal Alien Rioters Surround Los Angeles ICE Facility in Wake of Raids Across the City

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:13 PM on June 06, 2025
Townhall Media

On Friday evening, pro-illegal alien rioters targeted a Los Angeles ICE detention facility. Local news agencies are saying the attack is in response to ICE raids that swept through the city earlier in the day. LA Mayor Karen Bass has reportedly prevented the Los Angeles Police Department from assisting ICE or arresting rioters near the facility.

The ICE building is surrounded. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING ON ALL VIDEOS)

Here’s more. (WATCH)

There needs to be some sort of large federal response to restore order since the Democrat mayor and local police are refusing to help.

Here’s more video from the scene. (WATCH)

No matter how bad she is, her fellow Democrats will not recall her.

An independent journalist on the scene says ICE authorities are now responding.

It's a certainty that the Democrat Party and its radical foot soldiers are planning another one, and tonight's riot is just a preview of the Summer of Love to come.

Tags: CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION KAREN BASS LOS ANGELES

