FBI Director Kash Patel Has a 2-Word Response to L.A. Mayor Karen 'We Will Not Stand for This' Bass

As we told you last night, lefty mobs in Los Angeles tried to prevent ICE officers from taking illegal aliens into custody and often got violent. Some rioters also surrounded an ICE facility in L.A. The president of SEIU California was one of the people arrested for attempting to obstruct law enforcement officers and the Democrats continue to suspend their "no one is above the law" rule indefinitely.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will not stand for that. And by "that" we mean ICE officers arresting illegal aliens in her city:

We will not stand for this. pic.twitter.com/Ug1CN4JKOz — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) June 6, 2025

"Immigrants"? She spelled "illegal aliens" wrong.

FBI Director Kash Patel responded to the L.A. mayor's "we will not stand for this" pledge with two clear as a bell words:

We will https://t.co/T9Jlc63egl — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) June 7, 2025

Hopefully the FA portion is over for Bass and the FO era begins.

would be pretty funny if she was arrested for obstructing federal law enforcement — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) June 7, 2025

It would be.