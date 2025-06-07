Pro-Illegal Alien Forces Gather to Interfere with a Major ICE Crackdown at a...
FBI Director Kash Patel Has a 2-Word Response to L.A. Mayor Karen 'We Will Not Stand for This' Bass

Doug P. | 2:49 PM on June 07, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As we told you last night, lefty mobs in Los Angeles tried to prevent ICE officers from taking illegal aliens into custody and often got violent. Some rioters also surrounded an ICE facility in L.A. The president of SEIU California was one of the people arrested for attempting to obstruct law enforcement officers and the Democrats continue to suspend their "no one is above the law" rule indefinitely

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will not stand for that. And by "that" we mean ICE officers arresting illegal aliens in her city: 

"Immigrants"? She spelled "illegal aliens" wrong. 

FBI Director Kash Patel responded to the L.A. mayor's "we will not stand for this" pledge with two clear as a bell words:

Hopefully the FA portion is over for Bass and the FO era begins.

It would be.

