ICE ‘Doesn’t Deny’ Holding People in 'Deplorable Conditions'

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on June 07, 2025

On Friday, CBS News reported that illegal immigrants who'd shown up for their ICE check-ins had been detained, some in the basement of a Los Angeles office building.

CBS News reports:

Many undocumented immigrants who went to their Immigration and Customs Enforcement check-in appointments at a federal building in Los Angeles this week were taken into custody and brought to the basement and held there, some overnight, according to immigration lawyers and family members.


It was unclear how many people were affected, but the attorneys told CBS News hundreds of immigrants were detained — dozens in the basement in rooms that could fit up to 30 at a time.

[Attorney Lizbeth] Mateo said a couple and their two children, one of whom is a U.S. citizen, spent the night in a room with no beds and limited access to food and water.…

"This is something I've never seen before," she added. "Under the first Trump administration, I represented clients with very difficult cases, but never anything like this. Under any other circumstance, he would have been released."

It's true; under any other circumstance, he would have been released.

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a senior fellow at the NGO American Immigration Council, has been tweeting furiously about the mistreatment of "immigrants" and said this report of being detained in a federal office building was "one of the most appalling reports" he'd ever heard about ICE detention and noted that DHS didn't deny it.

Holding them in cages is deplorable. Holding them in ICE detention centers is deplorable. Putting them up at the Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan is deplorable … they don't like the catered food. An illegal alien who was moved from a New York City hotel to a paid apartment in Rochester said it was "traumatic" and that Rochester was "no good."

In other words, making any effort to rid the country of illegal immigrants is deplorable.

This wasn't even a prison but an office building.

We need more than a CBS News report to declare the conditions "deplorable" and the most terrible we've every heard of.

***

