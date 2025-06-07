ICE ‘Doesn’t Deny’ Holding People in 'Deplorable Conditions'

On Friday, CBS News reported that illegal immigrants who'd shown up for their ICE check-ins had been detained, some in the basement of a Los Angeles office building.

Advertisement

Immigrants at ICE check-ins detained, held in basement of federal building in Los Angeles, some overnighthttps://t.co/vaPyUVw45R — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 7, 2025

CBS News reports:

Many undocumented immigrants who went to their Immigration and Customs Enforcement check-in appointments at a federal building in Los Angeles this week were taken into custody and brought to the basement and held there, some overnight, according to immigration lawyers and family members.

It was unclear how many people were affected, but the attorneys told CBS News hundreds of immigrants were detained — dozens in the basement in rooms that could fit up to 30 at a time. … [Attorney Lizbeth] Mateo said a couple and their two children, one of whom is a U.S. citizen, spent the night in a room with no beds and limited access to food and water.… … "This is something I've never seen before," she added. "Under the first Trump administration, I represented clients with very difficult cases, but never anything like this. Under any other circumstance, he would have been released."

It's true; under any other circumstance, he would have been released.

Good. Thats what I voted for — Colorado Native🇺🇸🇸🇻 (@Colorado14er22) June 7, 2025

That’s how detentions work — bedpost (@Cmin914725641) June 7, 2025

Fixing your headline:" ILLEGAL Immigrants at ICE check-ins detained, held in basement of federal building in Los Angeles, some overnight." You accidentally left out the word ILLEGAL. — colomba (@colomba212) June 7, 2025

It's called -checks notes- "Detention."



Maybe they should have ignored Biden and come here legally. — Usually Right (@normouspenis) June 7, 2025

ICE needs to step it up. These are rookie numbers. — Mully (@DozerDude66) June 7, 2025

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a senior fellow at the NGO American Immigration Council, has been tweeting furiously about the mistreatment of "immigrants" and said this report of being detained in a federal office building was "one of the most appalling reports" he'd ever heard about ICE detention and noted that DHS didn't deny it.

🚨This is one of the most appalling reports of terrible conditions I've ever heard about in ICE detention.



Families who had been complying with the law are being locked in a basement in a federal building, held in pitch black and with NO FOOD OR WATER for 12+ hours at a time. https://t.co/DVgQwuTCGk — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) June 6, 2025

🚨ICE doesn’t deny any of the allegations of holding people in deplorable conditions in a basement of a federal office building in LA. https://t.co/vkRySYJwJ1 — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) June 6, 2025

Holding them in cages is deplorable. Holding them in ICE detention centers is deplorable. Putting them up at the Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan is deplorable … they don't like the catered food. An illegal alien who was moved from a New York City hotel to a paid apartment in Rochester said it was "traumatic" and that Rochester was "no good."

Advertisement

In other words, making any effort to rid the country of illegal immigrants is deplorable.

Well, they could always self-deport. — That's what SMOD said! (@TheOneWhoSmods) June 7, 2025

Guess they should have self deported. — Barn Burner (@h3lp3rm4n) June 7, 2025

Should get them out of these horrible conditions and into another country asap — EnlightenedBaka (@EnlightenedBak2) June 7, 2025

If we broke into another country, where would they put us? — Wendy Cutcher (@cutch417) June 7, 2025

They can waive their right to a hearing and self-deport, so my guess is the conditions are not that bad. — HooptieDriver (@HooptieD) June 7, 2025

They wouldn’t be there had they not snuck into the country illegally. There are prisons in this country that are known for questionable conditions, and people wouldn’t be there if they hadn’t committed crimes. If you don’t break the law you have nothing to worry about. — America First Always🇺🇸𝕏 (@America_Always1) June 7, 2025

Guess they should have left when they had the chance then — weekend chef (@LawrenceLahey2) June 7, 2025

They should go to their home countries where things are so much better. — “Dr.” JZ2.0 (@realJZervos) June 7, 2025

The imagination it must take to manufacture such lies on a mass scale is astounding.



This is self deportation month.



Please go.



Problem solved. — GoldIsGoodie (@GoldIsGoodie) June 7, 2025

Did you ever talk about the deplorable conditions the J6 protesters were kept in?



Or do you just not give a f*ck about Americans because you make far more off of illegal invaders? — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) June 7, 2025

Advertisement

Oh would you have ICE serve them margaritas? — Skopos - Σκοπός (@TweepleBug) June 7, 2025

I want the conditions to be worse — Pacific Chill (@BussySmeller2) June 7, 2025

Provide a source for "deplorable conditions". I've been in many federal detention facilities and none of them were deplorable. — Grossly Jaded (@Jesus4a11time) June 7, 2025

This wasn't even a prison but an office building.

I am certain you inserted the ‘deplorable’ part. And there is an easy fix for these criminal aliens. They can self deport any time. There is even a program that will provide transportation for them. — John Meehoff (@JohnMeehof2120) June 7, 2025

Aaron's income depends upon illegal imigration. — WYUSMCCOP (@wyusmcleo) June 7, 2025

What do you want, illegal aliens to be housed in five star hotels? Oh wait, you do. — Johnny Flyover 🇺🇸 (@JohnFlyover) June 7, 2025

We need more than a CBS News report to declare the conditions "deplorable" and the most terrible we've every heard of.

***