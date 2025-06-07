Gloves Dropped! Fox News Reports Trump Is Deploying National Guard to Insurrection in...
UPDATE: Pro-Illegal Alien Forces Gather at DHS ICE Staging Area Near Los Angeles...
ICE ‘Doesn’t Deny’ Holding People in 'Deplorable Conditions'
The Hill: Bill Maher Encourages the Democrats to Win Elon Musk Back
VIP
Good Luck! Democrats Hope to ‘Un-Woke’ a Presidential Candidate Who Will Appeal to...
LA Mayor ‘In Close Communication’ With ‘Immigrant Rights Community Organizations'
Pro-Illegal Alien Thug Fearlessly Hurls Projectiles at Speeding ICE Vehicles Near Los Ange...
Elon Musk Might Change Position on Big Beautiful Bill Because Adam Schiff Opposes...
Media Trots Out Obama's Former Doctor to Help Push the 'We Missed It'...
Antifa Breaking Up Cement Bollards for Projectiles Against Law Enforcement
FBI Director Kash Patel Has a 2-Word Response to L.A. Mayor Karen 'We...
Groundhog Day: Scott Jennings Likens Dealing with CNN Dems to Living Bill Murray’s...
It's 'D'ifferent! Chuck Schumer Found Yet Another Exception to 'No One Is Above...
Just for Fun: The San Andreas Fault and Mt. St. Helens Give Us...

Politico Thinks Trump’s ‘Immigration Crackdown’ Has Hit Warp Speed

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on June 07, 2025
ImgFlip

Donald Trump had campaigned on mass deportation and won the 2024 election handily. It's what the people voted for, and if they have any complaints, it's that illegals aren't being deported more quickly. Of course, activist judges have something to do with that, but when you have four years and more than 10 million illegals let in by the previous administration, it's going to take some time.

Advertisement

POLITICO seems to think that Trump's "immigration crackdown" has hit warp speed.

Ali Bianco reports:

It’s been a huge week for President Donald Trump’s [illegal] immigration crackdown.

The Trump administration released a flurry of executive orders and instituted mass arrests across the country that changed the immigration landscape, sometimes in a single day. Thousands of immigrants, through one mechanism or another, have lost the ability to reside legally in the U.S. or have been blocked from getting the chance.

Wow. Thousands.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement reported a wave of arrests, with the agency on Wednesday detaining over 2,200 people — which a senior DHS official, who was granted anonymity to disclose the data, said was the largest single-day arrest total in agency history, only to be topped by over 2,300 on Thursday in a cross-country spree.

POLITICO even interviewed our friend from another post, Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, "a senior fellow at the American Immigration Council, a pro-[illegal] immigration organization that has opposed much of Trump’s second-term actions."

Recommended

Gloves Dropped! Fox News Reports Trump Is Deploying National Guard to Insurrection in Los Angeles
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement
Advertisement

We didn't hear a word when the "Deporter-in-Chief" was in office, other than from liberals who gave him that nickname.

We could only wish the Trump administration were deporting illegals at warp speed. Note that ICE said only that it had detained over 2,200 people in a day, not deported. We want them deported.

***

Tags: ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION POLITICO TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Gloves Dropped! Fox News Reports Trump Is Deploying National Guard to Insurrection in Los Angeles
Grateful Calvin
ICE ‘Doesn’t Deny’ Holding People in 'Deplorable Conditions'
Brett T.
UPDATE: Pro-Illegal Alien Forces Gather at DHS ICE Staging Area Near Los Angeles (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Pro-Illegal Alien Thug Fearlessly Hurls Projectiles at Speeding ICE Vehicles Near Los Angeles (WATCH)
Warren Squire
FBI Director Kash Patel Has a 2-Word Response to L.A. Mayor Karen 'We Will Not Stand for This' Bass
Doug P.
The Hill: Bill Maher Encourages the Democrats to Win Elon Musk Back
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Gloves Dropped! Fox News Reports Trump Is Deploying National Guard to Insurrection in Los Angeles Grateful Calvin
Advertisement