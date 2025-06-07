Politico Thinks Trump’s ‘Immigration Crackdown’ Has Hit Warp Speed

Donald Trump had campaigned on mass deportation and won the 2024 election handily. It's what the people voted for, and if they have any complaints, it's that illegals aren't being deported more quickly. Of course, activist judges have something to do with that, but when you have four years and more than 10 million illegals let in by the previous administration, it's going to take some time.

POLITICO seems to think that Trump's "immigration crackdown" has hit warp speed.

Trump’s immigration crackdown hits warp speed https://t.co/6h4tRAl4Jl — POLITICO (@politico) June 7, 2025

Ali Bianco reports:

It’s been a huge week for President Donald Trump’s [illegal] immigration crackdown. The Trump administration released a flurry of executive orders and instituted mass arrests across the country that changed the immigration landscape, sometimes in a single day. Thousands of immigrants, through one mechanism or another, have lost the ability to reside legally in the U.S. or have been blocked from getting the chance. Wow. Thousands. … Immigration and Customs Enforcement reported a wave of arrests, with the agency on Wednesday detaining over 2,200 people — which a senior DHS official, who was granted anonymity to disclose the data, said was the largest single-day arrest total in agency history, only to be topped by over 2,300 on Thursday in a cross-country spree.

POLITICO even interviewed our friend from another post, Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, "a senior fellow at the American Immigration Council, a pro-[illegal] immigration organization that has opposed much of Trump’s second-term actions."

Need to reach ludicrous speed. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 7, 2025

I hope it goes plaid pic.twitter.com/NDSSAIQhqg — \~/ (@Day_For_Day_Yay) June 7, 2025

I question whether this is truly “warp speed.” With 11 million immigrants in the United States illegally, it will take us years to clear the backlog at this rate. — Jonathan Rolfe (@JonathanAKRolfe) June 7, 2025

That’s what I voted for — Colorado Native🇺🇸🇸🇻 (@Colorado14er22) June 7, 2025

Still not fast enough. — Ryan (@Shootingbogey) June 7, 2025

Immigration crackdown requires Mach speed — Superman (@bonuricci) June 7, 2025

Warp speed those illegal immigrants right on out of here! — Nathan Petty (@MachoSStorage) June 7, 2025

Excellent. Let’s get it done! We are a country of laws. Let’s enforce them. 👍 — RedQuill (@Cassie1695982) June 7, 2025

Not even close. Get them all out. — Samantha Says🇺🇸 (@willowaspe) June 7, 2025

Good. Turn it up to 11 (eleven)... — S Smith (@SSmith51618809) June 7, 2025

Biden’s 10 million unvetted illegal immigration with some 400k having criminal records was twice as fast. — Henry (@HenryBack2Play) June 7, 2025

Good we need to deport 2 million a year. — Jackson batoom (@JBatoom) June 7, 2025

Still waaaay behind Obamas impressive 5.3M. Gold star for Barry. — Mike La Caze (@outdaback) June 7, 2025

We didn't hear a word when the "Deporter-in-Chief" was in office, other than from liberals who gave him that nickname.

Americans want more — Mitch Cartwright (@MCartwrigh007) June 7, 2025

Promises made, promises kept. Or something. https://t.co/e0h02j4Unq — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) June 7, 2025

We could only wish the Trump administration were deporting illegals at warp speed. Note that ICE said only that it had detained over 2,200 people in a day, not deported. We want them deported.

