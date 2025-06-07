Hakeem Jeffries Reflexively Blames Trump for Democrat Voters Hating Him and Their Own Flailing Party

Trump Spox Karoline Leavitt Has a HARSH Reality Check for Lefty Mobs Obstructing...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:30 PM on June 07, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democrat Hakeem Jeffries can’t face the truth. His party is not even popular among its own members. So you know who’s to blame, right? Yes, it’s President Donald Trump. How dare he make the Democrats suck so much!

Here’s Jeffries not taking the polling news well. (WATCH)

There’s a reason he’s called Temu Obama.

Posters are laughing at Jeffries because his ‘unprecedented’ outrage has been his party’s norm for a decade now.

He’s not even working on any ideas. His party’s just raging at Trump 24/7.

One person says Trump is to blame, in a roundabout way.

The party’s loyal voters want them to go after Trump even harder. The problem is that the Democrats have exhausted every avenue of attack, and nothing has worked. Even worse for them, by attacking Trump for 10 straight years, they have made him stronger and virtually untouchable. The hate Dems have for their party can only grow as more frustration sets in.

