Hakeem Jeffries Reflexively Blames Trump for Democrat Voters Hating Him and Their Own Flailing Party

Democrat Hakeem Jeffries can’t face the truth. His party is not even popular among its own members. So you know who’s to blame, right? Yes, it’s President Donald Trump. How dare he make the Democrats suck so much!
Here’s Jeffries not taking the polling news well. (WATCH)
Hakeem Jeffries confronted with BRUTAL Democrat polling numbers by CBS:— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 7, 2025
"That's not exactly a ringing endorsement of the Democratic leadership, which includes you. So how do you respond to that?"
JEFFRIES: It’s Trump’s fault.
🤡🤣 pic.twitter.com/F5dz53fSa3
I just love watching this clown digging himself deeper.— Jimmy Jaws (@Jimmy_Jaws) June 7, 2025
There’s a reason he’s called Temu Obama.
Posters are laughing at Jeffries because his ‘unprecedented’ outrage has been his party’s norm for a decade now.
"This is all unprecedented, this daily outrage..."— IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) June 7, 2025
Lol, yeah, it's call Trump Derangement Syndrome and yes @RepJeffries people are sick of it and sick of you all constantly whining and never standing FOR anything.
it’s not unprecedented, they’ve been in control 12 out of 16 years and this year they were exposed for all the corruption and now they’re scrambling we need to throw out all Democrats and start a new party— GenXr (@FeralGenXr) June 7, 2025
Democrats live in a perpetual state of Trump-induced outrage— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 7, 2025
They are hoping that it rubs off on everybody.— Auntie Vyris® (@AuntieVyris) June 7, 2025
Exactly the daily outrage is coming from him cuz he doesn't have any answers.— Jeffrey P Jordan (@jeffpjordan) June 7, 2025
He’s not even working on any ideas. His party’s just raging at Trump 24/7.
One person says Trump is to blame, in a roundabout way.
Recommended
They’ll be blaming Trump for the next half century, and in an unintended way, he’s not totally wrong.— Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) June 7, 2025
Trump has been exposing the hypocrisy and lunacy of the DC machine for years, so to Trump’s credit, it’s sort of his “fault” the Democrats numbers are in the toilet.
this particular polling was Dem voters view of their own party/leadership — and they just don’t think Hakeem is hating Trump hard enough— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 7, 2025
The remaining base is not happy with anything less than lawfare, lawlessness, lies, and violence.— Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) June 7, 2025
The better Trump is doing, the more these people will despise Dem leadership for not stopping him.
Democrats never, ever take responsibility for their own failures.— Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) June 7, 2025
Hakeem listening to how much he sucks pic.twitter.com/stifJYXlm1— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 7, 2025
The party’s loyal voters want them to go after Trump even harder. The problem is that the Democrats have exhausted every avenue of attack, and nothing has worked. Even worse for them, by attacking Trump for 10 straight years, they have made him stronger and virtually untouchable. The hate Dems have for their party can only grow as more frustration sets in.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member