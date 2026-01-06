January 6 Participant Tells Congress She Has Educated Herself and Escaped the MAGA Cult

It's a special day on the Democrats' calendar: the fifth anniversary of the riot at the Capitol that was worse than Pearl Harbor and 9/11 combined. Of course, they're holding hearings, and grandmother and convicted criminal Pamela Hemphill was brought out to testify. We're not sure how many cops she killed that day — President Joe Biden said multiple police officers lost their lives on January 6 — but she wanted everyone to know that she'd educated herself on January 6 and escaped the MAGA cult.

Hemphill is unique in that she refused President Donald Trump's pardon because she admits she is guilty. Guilty of what, we don't know. Going into the Capitol Building? If you can make it to the three-minute mark, you'll see her break down for a moment as she remembers the horrors of that day. She also directly addressed the Capitol Police officers in attendance, who saved her life, likely after holding the door open for her.

January 6th participant Pamela Hemphill, who refused President Trump's pardon: "Once I got away from the MAGA cult and started educating myself about January the 6th, I knew what I did was wrong...I am guilty, and I own that guilt...I had fallen for the president’s lies." pic.twitter.com/p5Vae5Xj1o — CSPAN (@cspan) January 6, 2026

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤡 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) January 6, 2026

The same Pamela Hemphill that took 25k in donations and ran. — suzy (@Suzy_1776) January 6, 2026

Can anyone say PAYOUT? — Micki way (@mickitiki) January 6, 2026

@PamHemphill79 is one of the most disgraceful and disingenuous people on this app.



And so of course the Democrats love her.



Do you get it? — Joel Cardwell (@joelcardwellX) January 6, 2026

Good old Pamtifa! Unbelievable! — Lisa (@NascarLisa22) January 6, 2026

Ahh Pam, everyone can watch her nightly in Portland rioting with Antifa. She's a sham. — Destiany (@suzanne_wi96836) January 6, 2026

That is what she does. Injects herself in protests pretending to be one of the people on the right, then turns on that faction and pivots hard to the opposition. She is a fraud. — Next🇺🇸Move (@nextmove90) January 6, 2026

And this is the best you had for today? Hopefully, they'll find a new network to put inside for congressional hearings moving forward. — My Simple Vision (@CathyGarrison22) January 6, 2026

Well now her mortgage is paid off and all bills, with compensation for time being in jail all this time. What a traitor. — Lisa Simonte Mathis✞🇺🇸💪 (@lisa_maths) January 6, 2026

It sounds like she joined a new cult. LOL! — CSFurious (@furious_cs) January 6, 2026

She really looks like someone who could overthrow the government — Rat of the Air. (@wildpidge) January 6, 2026

Did she break the windows? — Troy Pallotto 🇺🇸 (@troypallotto) January 6, 2026

We watched the whole thing, and still, we don't know what she was convicted of. Parading in the Capitol Building?

I missed where she said that she was there to overthrow the government. Has anyone there that day said that their intent was to overthrow the government? An insurrection without any insurrectionists. — Tom McCarthy (@TomMacIV) January 6, 2026

What was she charged with? — Margot Elaine 👰🏻‍♀️ #graftedin (@DoNotCastPearls) January 6, 2026

OK, we looked it up, and we were right. In 2022, she pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol. She was sentenced to 60 days in prison, three years of probation, and $500 in restitution.

For an insurrection that nearly toppled the government, there sure are a lot of grandmothers convicted of parading in the Capitol. Definitely worse than the Civil War, Pearl Harbor, and 9/11 combined.

***

