January 6 Participant Tells Congress She Has Educated Herself and Escaped the MAGA Cult

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on January 06, 2026
C-SPAN

It's a special day on the Democrats' calendar: the fifth anniversary of the riot at the Capitol that was worse than Pearl Harbor and 9/11 combined. Of course, they're holding hearings, and grandmother and convicted criminal Pamela Hemphill was brought out to testify. We're not sure how many cops she killed that day — President Joe Biden said multiple police officers lost their lives on January 6 — but she wanted everyone to know that she'd educated herself on January 6 and escaped the MAGA cult.

Hemphill is unique in that she refused President Donald Trump's pardon because she admits she is guilty. Guilty of what, we don't know. Going into the Capitol Building? If you can make it to the three-minute mark, you'll see her break down for a moment as she remembers the horrors of that day. She also directly addressed the Capitol Police officers in attendance, who saved her life, likely after holding the door open for her.

We watched the whole thing, and still, we don't know what she was convicted of. Parading in the Capitol Building?

OK, we looked it up, and we were right. In 2022, she pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol. She was sentenced to 60 days in prison, three years of probation, and $500 in restitution.

For an insurrection that nearly toppled the government, there sure are a lot of grandmothers convicted of parading in the Capitol. Definitely worse than the Civil War, Pearl Harbor, and 9/11 combined.

***

