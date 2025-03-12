VIP
'We Need Not Participate in Your Delusion': Megyn Kelly Speaks STRAIGHT TRUTH to Whiny Rep. McBride

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on March 12, 2025
Nathan Congleton/NBC via AP

Remember when Democrats claimed they were the 'Party of Science' and that they -- and only they -- were smart enough to 'follow the science', thus making them morally and intellectually superior?

Good times.

They've done away with any pretense of 'following the science' in favor of standing on the losing side of biological reality. And that reality is this: there are two genders, those genders can't change, and we're under no obligation to acknowledge someone's delusions at their demand.

In Congress, Tim (Sarah) McBride is the first openly trans representative. The Left heralded his election as progress and have spent months chastising Republicans who refuse to lie about the fact that McBride is a man, regardless of how he identifies.

McBride has a long history of bullying women into accepting him into their bathrooms and using his preferred pronouns.

And now that Republicans -- like the majority of Americans, are having none of it, McBride is playing the victim.

Luckily, Megyn Kelly set him straight:

Whether it is bathrooms, sports, or the language we use, the notion that we have to change the entirety of society and language to accommodate a minority of people is pure madness.

It's how we ended up with Wisconsin's Democrat governor changing the terms 'mother' and 'women' to 'inseminated persons.' It's dehumanizing to women, and we're fed up.

It's time we returned to sanity.

The Left likes to talk about acknowledging people's individual 'truth' but ignores that truth when it's not politically correct.

Most people don't believe McBride is a woman and should be able to live that truth.

Your rules, Leftists.

Correct. It is not bigotry or aggression.

It's just like the term 'cis', which they use to label women like this writer. It's clearly meant to be slur and they force it on us.

All of this.

They genuinely think the worst thing you can do to someone is say mean words.

It's delusional and very revealing.

That would've been highly entertaining.

And we thought the Left loved democracy.

This is democracy.

Given the Democrats' treatment of men, it's easy to see why they think it's an insult.

Democrats hate men.

It sure is.

The same people demanding we police our language are the ones screaming that President Trump is a fascist.

And the Left will argue, 'It's just pronouns, why can't you be polite and tolerant?' to which the only appropriate response is, 'If it's just pronouns, why are you so adamant we use yours?'

