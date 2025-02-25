WI Gov. Evers Takes a Leaf From Kamala Harris' Playbook, Offers Rambling Answer on 'Inseminated Persons'

Over the weekend, we told you how Wisconsin's Democratic Governor Tony Evers came up with another insulting euphemism for women and mothers: inseminated person.

In this writer's opinion, it's even worse than when Richard Levine called us 'egg producers' because it's so gross and base.

Someone asked Evers about it, and well, watch:

Governor Evers was asked about his decision to replace “mothers” with “inseminators” in the state’s budget.



You can tell he was wholly unprepared to respond by how flat-footed his response was. A bit of gibberish focusing on IVF to tie it all together? Come on now. https://t.co/CVfEKagbSw pic.twitter.com/ioTAFhLOGR — Wisconsin’s Conservative Sponge (@wiz_political) February 25, 2025

Yeah, this writer listened to it twice and has no idea what he's saying, but she'll translate for you: Evers doesn't want to offend the small minority of 'trans men' who might get pregnant, so we have to insult every woman by reducing them to basic biological functions.

Nailed it.

This makes ZERO sense. If he wants MOTHERS to get the care they need, why cross out the word "MOTHER"??? I can understand changing husband and wife to "spouse," but changing Mother to "inseminated person" does nothing. — Cher Metcalf (@CherylMetcalf3) February 25, 2025

It makes 'pregnant men' feel 'included', of course.

Why does he keep on referring them to moms and dads then? He’s trying to pivot to make it about IVF to portray republicans as the bad guys — Alex Waters (@AWaters91) February 25, 2025

Of course. Blame Republicans. It's what Democrats do best.

Odds he had no idea this was even included in the budget? — It's Morning Again in America (@roblefeber) February 25, 2025

Very high. It's long been rumored his uber-Leftist Chief of Staff has been calling the shots the entire time.

Wait - does he not understand how IVF works? It's literally the opposite of insemination. — NachoCat (@NachoCat16) February 25, 2025

The list of things Evers doesn't understand is very, very long.

Absolutely amazing that you can use the word "mom" so much in defending changing "mother" to "inseminated person". — Megan Novak (@meganjnovak) February 25, 2025

The 'inclusive' language the Left insists we use is grammatically awkward and unsustainable. Evers HIMSELF can't use the proper woke terminology and defaults to 'mom' like every sane person.

Banger of a thread with the replies. Evers had no clue what his liberal staff was doing, so he gets mad at republicans. https://t.co/qcaSEWVCNK — SteveAustinWI (@SteveAustinWI) February 25, 2025

'How dare Republicans pounce on my woke garbage!'

Wow. An absolutely nonsensical answer from @GovEvers. Each comment he makes gets more and more insulting to every mother in WI.

We can expect more radical nonsense like this if Susan Crawford wins. Save our state and elect Brad Schimel to WI SC on April 1 🇺🇸 https://t.co/cObmoT8LyU — Vanessa Ambrosini (@vanessambrosini) February 25, 2025

All of this.

He LITERALLY uses the words “moms” and “dads” in his answer. Wisconsin, he needs to go. https://t.co/V1DOlQ4zF2 — Rubén B. (@papinburgos) February 25, 2025

He's up for reelection next year.

@DanaPerino Good morning, Dana. WI resident here. You were right yesterday on The Five. Evers had no clue what was in the bill labeling women as "inseminated persons".

Not being too bright, Evers' staff runs the show. I met him once. Not bright at all. https://t.co/AKIIZDD4HJ — TJ - Aficionado of Fine Bourbon (@1ShieldDefense) February 25, 2025

After weeks of the Left asking who's running the Trump administration, it's wild they have zero interest in who is calling the shots in Madison.

And by 'interesting' we mean totally predictable for the Left.