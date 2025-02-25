Sen. Lisa Murkowski Says Public Workforce Deserves Respect, Not 'Absurd' OPM Email
WI Gov. Evers Takes a Leaf From Kamala Harris' Playbook, Offers Rambling Answer on 'Inseminated Persons'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on February 25, 2025
Over the weekend, we told you how Wisconsin's Democratic Governor Tony Evers came up with another insulting euphemism for women and mothers: inseminated person. 

In this writer's opinion, it's even worse than when Richard Levine called us 'egg producers' because it's so gross and base.

Someone asked Evers about it, and well, watch:

Yeah, this writer listened to it twice and has no idea what he's saying, but she'll translate for you: Evers doesn't want to offend the small minority of 'trans men' who might get pregnant, so we have to insult every woman by reducing them to basic biological functions.

Nailed it.

It makes 'pregnant men' feel 'included', of course.

Of course. Blame Republicans. It's what Democrats do best.

Very high. It's long been rumored his uber-Leftist Chief of Staff has been calling the shots the entire time.

The list of things Evers doesn't understand is very, very long.

The 'inclusive' language the Left insists we use is grammatically awkward and unsustainable. Evers HIMSELF can't use the proper woke terminology and defaults to 'mom' like every sane person.

'How dare Republicans pounce on my woke garbage!'

All of this.

He's up for reelection next year.

After weeks of the Left asking who's running the Trump administration, it's wild they have zero interest in who is calling the shots in Madison.

And by 'interesting' we mean totally predictable for the Left.

