'Beyond Parody': Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Fires New Salvo in the Democrats' War on Women (and Reality)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on February 22, 2025
ImgFlip

So. 

Democrats across the country really have chosen the transgender agenda as the hill they are willing to die on, huh?

This writer can't wrap her head around it because it's a losing issue for Democrats. Most of their voters shy away from letting men play women's sports and the linguistic gymnastics required to make language 'inclusive' and 'gender neutral.'

But Democrats have decided the feelings of the minority trump the will of the majority, not to mention the basic tenets of science and reason.

We won't stop them because if they want to continue losing elections, that's their choice.

Wisconsin was one of the swing states that went to President Donald Trump in the last election, 49.7% to Kamala Harris' 48.9%, in part because she was so radical on the transgender issue.

This writer is sure voters won't respond well to the interesting language changes Evers has endorsed to change the word 'mother' in state law: 

This is almost as bad as 'egg producers.'

Once again, Democrats continue the erasure of women for the sake of a vocal, unwell minority.

You can't parody this.

By definition, only a woman -- a mother -- can be an 'inseminated person.' It doesn't matter what the trans activists say.

The Democrats clearly don't care about insulting women. We're not as important as the handful of trans activists and their feelings.

The Left will argue this is about 'human dignity.'

There is nothing dignified about reducing men and women to their 'gender-neutral' body parts and bodily functions.

Calling mothers 'inseminated persons' is demeaning and the opposite of dignified.

HUGE red flag.

Nope. They've escalated it.

It's insane.

He doesn't care.

Black students in Wisconsin are dead last in reading and math.

Godspeed, friend. Let us know how that works out for ya.

It's so gross and creepy.

Doesn't quite have the same ring to it, does it?

To quote 'The Untouchables': here endeth the lesson.

