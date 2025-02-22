'Beyond Parody': Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Fires New Salvo in the Democrats' War on Women (and Reality)

So.

Democrats across the country really have chosen the transgender agenda as the hill they are willing to die on, huh?

This writer can't wrap her head around it because it's a losing issue for Democrats. Most of their voters shy away from letting men play women's sports and the linguistic gymnastics required to make language 'inclusive' and 'gender neutral.'

But Democrats have decided the feelings of the minority trump the will of the majority, not to mention the basic tenets of science and reason.

We won't stop them because if they want to continue losing elections, that's their choice.

Wisconsin was one of the swing states that went to President Donald Trump in the last election, 49.7% to Kamala Harris' 48.9%, in part because she was so radical on the transgender issue.

This writer is sure voters won't respond well to the interesting language changes Evers has endorsed to change the word 'mother' in state law:

EXCLUSIVE: Democrat Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has introduced a bill that will change state law to replace the word "mother" with "inseminated person." pic.twitter.com/uJ8mPypFC4 — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) February 21, 2025

This is almost as bad as 'egg producers.'

Once again, Democrats continue the erasure of women for the sake of a vocal, unwell minority.

This is beyond parody (the change is on pages 1,766 and 1,767). https://t.co/JH3jrHmUGp — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) February 21, 2025

You can't parody this.

By definition, only a woman -- a mother -- can be an 'inseminated person.' It doesn't matter what the trans activists say.

I am a mother. How dare @GovEvers insult me and all women in this manner! Shame on him! pic.twitter.com/nAtr7Dz2LB — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) February 22, 2025

The Democrats clearly don't care about insulting women. We're not as important as the handful of trans activists and their feelings.

So fathers are "the inseminator"? — Pam D (@soirchick) February 22, 2025

The Left will argue this is about 'human dignity.'

There is nothing dignified about reducing men and women to their 'gender-neutral' body parts and bodily functions.

Calling mothers 'inseminated persons' is demeaning and the opposite of dignified.

Red flag! — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) February 21, 2025

HUGE red flag.

Democrats just won’t stop on their War on women. — Bob’s your Uncle (@p8riot) February 21, 2025

Nope. They've escalated it.

Inseminated person, you say?



Say it one more again.

Let me hear it.



Tony Evers... https://t.co/ULOoCTeUz5 pic.twitter.com/dAHkCZd5iN — Jane Austen's Inner Monologue (@agonyhope1817) February 22, 2025

It's insane.

Beyond. What the actual f**k, governor?!?? https://t.co/7c7CriaMay — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) February 22, 2025

He doesn't care.

Government-run schools in Milwaukee are a mess yet Evers has time for this BS. 2026 can’t come soon enough. https://t.co/ZNYMMgXitZ — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) February 22, 2025

Black students in Wisconsin are dead last in reading and math.

Gonna start introducing my wife to people as the “inseminated person of my children”, wish me luck https://t.co/c1gh8wdi7A — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) February 22, 2025

Godspeed, friend. Let us know how that works out for ya.

The thought of being labeled as "inseminated" or "uninseminated" by this creep makes my stomach turn ??? https://t.co/TABZEfJBkK pic.twitter.com/OGhYsT4Mk4 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) February 22, 2025

It's so gross and creepy.

"He's a bad Inseminated Person...."



"SHUT YO MOUTH." https://t.co/jp2wMYYoS9 pic.twitter.com/LpJWRkD84g — Scott Paterno, Just a Guy (@ScottPaterno) February 22, 2025

Doesn't quite have the same ring to it, does it?

Women are women.



Pregnant women are mothers. https://t.co/ZNYMMgXitZ — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) February 22, 2025

To quote 'The Untouchables': here endeth the lesson.