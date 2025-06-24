HAHAHAHAHA: Scott Jennings Bursts Out Laughing When Obama Aide Claims He Was an 'Anti-War' President

It's not even been a full day since President Trump announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel after a pretty tumultuous few days in the Middle East, and already, we are seeing some stunning revisionist history about what took place, who did and did not support the President's actions and some decidedly undeserving people trying to pat themselves on the back for being 'right all along,' no matter what position they took.

Advertisement

But when it comes to revisionist history, there is no one better (or worse) to turn to than the legacy media. And within that legacy media, there are no better (or worse) gaslighters than most of the cast at CNN.

Last night on Abby Phillip's panel, a former Obama aide tried to claim -- with a straight face -- that Barack Obama was an 'anti-war' president. No, really. We're not making that up.

Sadly for her, there is at least one employee at CNN who wasn't about to go along with any revisionism or gaslighting. None other than our favorite, Scott Jennings.

Watch as Jennings simply cannot contain his laughter at the very idea that the man who had the nickname 'Obomber' could be called 'anti-war.'

FMR OBAMA AID: I worked for an anti-war President



SCOTT JENNINGS: [Laughs] How many countries did you bomb the crap out of? Lord have mercy! pic.twitter.com/zmNqhNSRUU — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) June 24, 2025

Our second favorite part of the clip might have been Cornel West turning and laughing along with Jennings. We can say many things about West, but he's not about to excuse or forget all of the bombings and drone strikes he remembers from the Obama presidency, either.

Later last night, Jennings took to X to share with everyone 'what he learned today.'

Was informed tonight on live TV that Obama was an “anti war” president https://t.co/M1Wlwjld6L — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) June 24, 2025

LOL. It doesn't get less funny watching it a second time.

For the record, in his last year in office alone, Obama dropped more than 25,000 bombs on seven Middle East countries.

They literally ran out of bombs 💣 https://t.co/d68ZHwjpVa — Evil (@EvilasHell69) June 24, 2025

Maybe it counts as 'anti-war' if all of the bombs had the words 'Hope and Change' and Obama's face painted on them.

And, as many also remembered, Obama's bombing campaigns were not nearly as accurate or precise as the bombs President Trump just dropped over Iran's nuclear facilities.

Remember when Obama killed Americans with drones? Democrats don't. — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) June 24, 2025

I’m old enough to remember when Obama droned a wedding. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) June 24, 2025

Oopsies.

Obama is the only Nobel Peace Prize winner to bomb another Nobel Peace Prize winner (Doctors Without Borders, Kunduz, 2015). — Derek Park (@ParkDerekS) June 24, 2025

OOF.

That's one heck of a singular achievement right there.

The claim was so ridiculous, even people who voted for Obama couldn't believe what they were hearing.

I voted for @BarackObama two times. I cried the night he was elected. This is the most insane revisionist history I've heard in a LONG time!! https://t.co/ZDblRr87GJ — The New Dream Team (@Unity2024TrumpK) June 24, 2025

Advertisement

We can only hope that person opened their eyes enough to not also vote for Joe Biden or Kamala Harris.

Calling Obama, an anti-war president is probably one of the funniest things I’ve seen on Twitter today https://t.co/xvWk8R4GIv — Blade_Runnerz (@beezer812) June 24, 2025

Yes. We laughed exactly that hard.

Peak revisionism. Democrats are the worst type of politicians you could ever meet. Zero truth and accountability https://t.co/Z5DC0ibBLN — Vittorio Corleone (@VictorDonJer) June 24, 2025

to be fair, he DID say he was anti-war, but what he said and what he did are two different things, and SHE knows that. https://t.co/V8Dq0ifszK — olivetree2025 (@olivetree1984) June 24, 2025

We're pretty sure the only thing she 'knows' is that it's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

Democrats have been screaming at Trump so much about the Fordow bombing -- even going so far as to demand yet another impeachment -- Congressman Wesley Hunt thought it might be a good idea to remind them of all of the times they never said Obama's drone strikes were unconstitutional.

When Obama dropped 26,172 bombs in 7 countries without a single new war vote from Congress, the Left called it “nuanced foreign policy.”



How many democrats spoke out against Obama as he bombed 7 countries over 8 years?



Funny how the “Constitution” only matters to Democrats… pic.twitter.com/v9KCq7DK77 — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) June 23, 2025

Advertisement

And he set the whole clip to the Russian Dance from The Nutcracker.

That was a nice touch. Classy.

I saw what you had to go through tonight Scott. I’m so sorry. I feel like I’m less intelligent now having listened to her talk https://t.co/0ua9lB8E9t — baemy 🐐 (@politicsofamy) June 24, 2025

Scott, you're a treasure. God bless you for having to sit with those nitwits and try to force the truth down their throats. https://t.co/GIihvM1css — RightTC (@Right_TC) June 24, 2025

We honestly don't know how he tolerates them.

But we think he should win a duPont–Columbia University Award for his bemused facial expressions alone.