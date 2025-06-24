Trump’s Epic Takedown: Calls AOC ‘The Mouse,’ Roasts Her Squad, and Tells Her...
VIP
Elizabeth Warren Lectures Trump on ‘Lives at Risk’ While Standing Behind a Planned...

HAHAHAHAHA: Scott Jennings Bursts Out Laughing When Obama Aide Claims He Was an 'Anti-War' President

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 10:00 AM on June 24, 2025
Twitchy

It's not even been a full day since President Trump announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel after a pretty tumultuous few days in the Middle East, and already, we are seeing some stunning revisionist history about what took place, who did and did not support the President's actions and some decidedly undeserving people trying to pat themselves on the back for being 'right all along,' no matter what position they took. 

But when it comes to revisionist history, there is no one better (or worse) to turn to than the legacy media. And within that legacy media, there are no better (or worse) gaslighters than most of the cast at CNN. 

Last night on Abby Phillip's panel, a former Obama aide tried to claim -- with a straight face -- that Barack Obama was an 'anti-war' president. No, really. We're not making that up.

Sadly for her, there is at least one employee at CNN who wasn't about to go along with any revisionism or gaslighting. None other than our favorite, Scott Jennings. 

Watch as Jennings simply cannot contain his laughter at the very idea that the man who had the nickname 'Obomber' could be called 'anti-war.'

Our second favorite part of the clip might have been Cornel West turning and laughing along with Jennings. We can say many things about West, but he's not about to excuse or forget all of the bombings and drone strikes he remembers from the Obama presidency, either. 

Later last night, Jennings took to X to share with everyone 'what he learned today.'

LOL. It doesn't get less funny watching it a second time. 

For the record, in his last year in office alone, Obama dropped more than 25,000 bombs on seven Middle East countries. 

Maybe it counts as 'anti-war' if all of the bombs had the words 'Hope and Change' and Obama's face painted on them. 

And, as many also remembered, Obama's bombing campaigns were not nearly as accurate or precise as the bombs President Trump just dropped over Iran's nuclear facilities. 

Oopsies. 

OOF. 

That's one heck of a singular achievement right there. 

The claim was so ridiculous, even people who voted for Obama couldn't believe what they were hearing. 

We can only hope that person opened their eyes enough to not also vote for Joe Biden or Kamala Harris. 

Yes. We laughed exactly that hard. 

We're pretty sure the only thing she 'knows' is that it's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it. 

Democrats have been screaming at Trump so much about the Fordow bombing -- even going so far as to demand yet another impeachment -- Congressman Wesley Hunt thought it might be a good idea to remind them of all of the times they never said Obama's drone strikes were unconstitutional. 

And he set the whole clip to the Russian Dance from The Nutcracker. 

That was a nice touch. Classy. 

We honestly don't know how he tolerates them. 

But we think he should win a duPont–Columbia University Award for his bemused facial expressions alone.

