THIS Is NOT a DRILL! Scott Jennings Just Dropped THE New Meme of...
Trump Obliterates Fake News Reporters to Their Faces
WOMP: Al Green to File Impeachment Articles AGAIN and X Has BLISTERING Thoughts;...
HA! Should We Tell Him? Lefty Dolt Claims Kamala Lost Because MAGA Was...
'ICE Gets Another One': Shoplifting Ends Hilariously with an Ice Rink, Two Broken...
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! AOC In All-Out MELTDOWN After Trump DECIMATED Her and Her...
Alex Padilla’s Sob Story: California’s Economy Tanks Without Illegals—Boo Freakin’ Hoo
Linda Sarsour Resurfaces, Still Preaching Martyrdom While Safely Stateside
NPR’s Tearjerker Flop: Spins Illegal Immigrant’s Arrest as a Sob Story, Ignores His...
Trump’s Epic Takedown: Calls AOC ‘The Mouse,’ Roasts Her Squad, and Tells Her...
‘Gutless Losers!’: Trump Rips CNN and MSNBC Over Their Iran Coverage - Owe...
Jasmine Crockett’s F-Bomb Fantasy: Thinks She’s America’s Bomb Czar
Chuck Todd’s Biden Revelation: Finally Admits That Joe’s ‘Family Man’ Act Was a...
HAHAHAHAHA: Scott Jennings Bursts Out Laughing When Obama Aide Claims He Was an...

ICE Arrests 11 Iranian Nationals Days After Tom Homan Warned of Possible Terrorist Sleeper Cells in U.S.

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:25 PM on June 24, 2025
AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File

ICE has arrested eleven Iranian nationals across several states. The announcement comes just days after Border Czar Tom Homan warned there could be Iranian sleeper cells in the U.S. because of former President Joe Biden’s open border policies. Some of those in ICE custody have ties to the Iranian government and military.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

The post continues.

...harboring illegal alien- Yousef Mehridehno, lied on visa application and on suspected terror list

5 had prior criminal convictions. All 11 Iranians have been charged or accused of crimes beyond immigration violations

This is what we voted for, but don't be surprised if Democrats find a way to interfere with these arrests.

Commenters are glad to see ICE taking out the hordes of possible Islamic terrorists Biden allowed into the country. Many are worried about what could have happened if they weren’t found and taken into custody.

Recommended

THIS Is NOT a DRILL! Scott Jennings Just Dropped THE New Meme of the Year and It's Truly GLORIOUS
Sam J.
Advertisement

Homan says there were 1272 known Iranian nationals released into the country under Biden, who knows how many more crossed the border undetected?

Again, posters know who to blame for this entirely preventable illegal alien mess that Trump and ICE are having to clean up.

Advertisement

Correct, these alleged terrorists are here to kill us.

Commenters know where they’d like to see illegal alien terrorists spend the rest of their lives.

Alligator Alcatraz (or Gator Gitmo as some call it) hasn’t been built yet in Florida. But we hear that El Salvador (home of CECOT) is beautiful this time of year.

Tags:

ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION IRAN JOE BIDEN TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

THIS Is NOT a DRILL! Scott Jennings Just Dropped THE New Meme of the Year and It's Truly GLORIOUS
Sam J.
'ICE Gets Another One': Shoplifting Ends Hilariously with an Ice Rink, Two Broken Legs, and a Selfie
Gordon K
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! AOC In All-Out MELTDOWN After Trump DECIMATED Her and Her Call to Impeach Him and LOL
Sam J.
HA! Should We Tell Him? Lefty Dolt Claims Kamala Lost Because MAGA Was SCARED of Her Menstrual Cycle
Sam J.
WOMP: Al Green to File Impeachment Articles AGAIN and X Has BLISTERING Thoughts; Update - FAILED Again
Sam J.
Chuck Todd’s Biden Revelation: Finally Admits That Joe’s ‘Family Man’ Act Was a 40-Year Con
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

THIS Is NOT a DRILL! Scott Jennings Just Dropped THE New Meme of the Year and It's Truly GLORIOUS Sam J.
Advertisement