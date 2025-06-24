ICE Arrests 11 Iranian Nationals Days After Tom Homan Warned of Possible Terrorist Sleeper Cells in U.S.

ICE has arrested eleven Iranian nationals across several states. The announcement comes just days after Border Czar Tom Homan warned there could be Iranian sleeper cells in the U.S. because of former President Joe Biden’s open border policies. Some of those in ICE custody have ties to the Iranian government and military.

Here’s more. (READ)

JUST IN: ICE arrests 11 Iranian nationals across 8 states in targeted op



Among them:

- Mehran Makari Sahel, ex-IRGC with Hezbollah ties

- Ribvar Karimi, ex-Iran Army sniper found with his army ID card

- U.S. citizen Linet Vartaniann also arrested for threatening officers while… pic.twitter.com/Pggh0bxMOx — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 24, 2025

The post continues.

...harboring illegal alien- Yousef Mehridehno, lied on visa application and on suspected terror list 5 had prior criminal convictions. All 11 Iranians have been charged or accused of crimes beyond immigration violations

This is the way!



This is exactly how I like my tax money to be spent — Warrior spirit! Stand for what is right! (@CL0423) June 24, 2025

This is what we voted for, but don't be surprised if Democrats find a way to interfere with these arrests.

Commenters are glad to see ICE taking out the hordes of possible Islamic terrorists Biden allowed into the country. Many are worried about what could have happened if they weren’t found and taken into custody.

Now they’re going after Biden’s terrorist sleeper cells? What will they do next. — dm1217 (@dm12171) June 24, 2025

Who’s to say they didn’t prevent a terror attack in the process… ICE agents are American hero’s! — Phil Lip (@lip_philll) June 24, 2025

And we're supposed to believe that "sleeper cells" are a bogus threat. — Retard Takes (@rwordtakes) June 24, 2025

I’m glad ICE is getting Iranian nationals, but no telling how many came across during Biden’s years of open borders pic.twitter.com/8rTg8RBuDE — Marie Isabella (@MarieIsabellaB) June 24, 2025

Homan says there were 1272 known Iranian nationals released into the country under Biden, who knows how many more crossed the border undetected?

Again, posters know who to blame for this entirely preventable illegal alien mess that Trump and ICE are having to clean up.

Democrats opened the borders and allowed these people to come in and then fight hard to protect their deportations. — vine (@DowinBest) June 24, 2025

All thanks to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Harris’s illegal gambling at our border. — Kimberly (@Kimberl62811461) June 24, 2025

Absolutely frightening. Glad he was caught. How many others are here that we don't know about? — Sheri Herman (@SheriHerman19) June 24, 2025

Why did it take now for this to happen? Should have happened a long time ago. — MarcoRizzolo (@MarcoRizzolo) June 24, 2025

“This ain’t immigration — this is infiltration. ICE didn’t just arrest people, they unplugged a ticking time bomb — Masoom pari (@dailymeme423) June 24, 2025

Correct, these alleged terrorists are here to kill us.

Commenters know where they’d like to see illegal alien terrorists spend the rest of their lives.

Send them to GITMO. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 24, 2025

Or CECOT either works — Magæn America🇺🇸🇮🇱🎗️ (@USANadav) June 24, 2025

Or Alligator Alcatraz as permanent residents — Imsikathis (@Imsikathis72951) June 24, 2025

Alligator Alcatraz (or Gator Gitmo as some call it) hasn’t been built yet in Florida. But we hear that El Salvador (home of CECOT) is beautiful this time of year.