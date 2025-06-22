Hollaback Girl? Jasmine Crockett is Mad Trump Didn’t Shout Out to Her Before...
Tom Homan Warns of Iranian Terror Sleeper Cells Allowed into the U.S. by Joe Biden's Open Border Policies

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:34 PM on June 22, 2025
AP Photo/Christian Chavez, File

President Donald Trump’s Border Czar Tom Homan is sounding the alarm over possible Iranian terrorist sleeper cells in the U.S. Of course, we have former President Joe Biden and his open border policies to blame for this new terror.

Start here. (READ)

BARTIROMO: Can you assess how many Iranians are in the country that are in sleeper cells?

HOMAN: I said the last four years, my biggest concern was this open border is the biggest national security vulnerability this country has ever seen.

There were 1272 nationals of Iran released into the country.

Under Joe Biden, we had over 10 million people cross that border.

That's what created the biggest national security vulnerability this country has ever seen.

Homan lays it all out on Fox News. (WATCH)

Way to go, Joe!

Commenters say the idea of foreign terrorists walking amongst us is yet another argument for mass deportations.

Democrats love criminal illegal aliens, and that love surely extends to the terrorist ones as well.

Posters say these Iranian illegal aliens are more dangerous because they’re on a mission.

Everyone has to stay vigilant.

If any American is injured or killed by these Iranian illegal alien terrorists, posters know where the blame will rest.

You can bet the Democrat Party will obstruct their deportation with every ounce of their being.

