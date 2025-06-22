Tom Homan Warns of Iranian Terror Sleeper Cells Allowed into the U.S. by Joe Biden's Open Border Policies

President Donald Trump’s Border Czar Tom Homan is sounding the alarm over possible Iranian terrorist sleeper cells in the U.S. Of course, we have former President Joe Biden and his open border policies to blame for this new terror.

BARTIROMO: Can you assess how many Iranians are in the country that are in sleeper cells? HOMAN: I said the last four years, my biggest concern was this open border is the biggest national security vulnerability this country has ever seen. There were 1272 nationals of Iran released into the country. Under Joe Biden, we had over 10 million people cross that border. That's what created the biggest national security vulnerability this country has ever seen.

Homan lays it all out on Fox News. (WATCH)

pic.twitter.com/rrueDJRkUL — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 22, 2025

Way to go, Joe!

Commenters say the idea of foreign terrorists walking amongst us is yet another argument for mass deportations.

The millions of military-aged illegals in our country is by far the best reason for mass deportations. Let Homan loose and let him do the job he was born to do. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) June 22, 2025

Yes. The Democrat strategy to delay, obstruct and deny a single deportation in this country speaks volumes. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 22, 2025

Democrats love criminal illegal aliens, and that love surely extends to the terrorist ones as well.

Posters say these Iranian illegal aliens are more dangerous because they’re on a mission.

Highly concerning. — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) June 22, 2025

Yes it is. 1272 people that they know of. Millions poured across unidentified.



You would have to believe that assessments on these kinds of domestic threats/retaliation possibilities have been underway long before now. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 22, 2025

1272 Known Iranian nationals. However, the ones most interested in committing nefarious acts, did not enter at any border checkpoint. They walked over in the dead of night like millions of unknown people. — SK (@SteCK1878) June 22, 2025

Yup!

AND those ppl don’t mind giving up their lives to destroy us!

Everyone, EVERYONE needs to be on ALERT!

SEE SOMETHING,

SAY SOMETHING! — Reta Shepard (@RetaShepard3) June 22, 2025

Everyone has to stay vigilant.

If any American is injured or killed by these Iranian illegal alien terrorists, posters know where the blame will rest.

Joe Biden and the Democratic Party will be responsible for any and all future attacks taking place inside America. — True Patriot Voice (@TruePatriotVox) June 22, 2025

It's not a question of "if" it's become a question of "when".

One thing is certain, the sooner Islamists are deported the safer America will be. — JP (@J_P1776) June 22, 2025

You can bet the Democrat Party will obstruct their deportation with every ounce of their being.