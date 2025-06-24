Chuck Todd’s Biden Revelation: Finally Admits That Joe’s ‘Family Man’ Act Was a 40-Year Con

Chuck Todd, man who considers himself an intrepid reporter, apparently just came to a realization most conservatives realized way back in the Obama era. Joe Biden is a big fraud and hardly a family man.

🚨NEW: Chuck Todd questions whether Biden’s family man image was just "40-year bill of goods"🚨



"The story of Joe Biden was this guy cared about his family so much he commuted home every night from Washington ... I sit here, I look at this, and I think, were we sold a 40-year… pic.twitter.com/BpClNqb4oi — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) June 23, 2025

Todd's first clue might have been when the young woman came forward years ago to tell the story of how Biden ruined her father's life by claiming he killed Ms. Biden and her daughter whilst driving drunk. In fact, Biden said the man 'drank his lunch'. That was all a big fat lie. The man wasn't at fault at all and was not drunk.

This is awful. Did you know for years @JoeBiden told people his wife and 13-month-old daughter were killed by a drunk driver, when in fact the accident was tragically her fault. The truck driver was haunted by the accident until he died.https://t.co/f41yNvU8RY — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) October 16, 2019

Also, 2 of his adult children have recently been in active addiction so it's possible he wasn't a great dad, after all.

I HAVE BEEN SCREAMING THIS FOR YEARS. LOL https://t.co/QwX1H4EkH7 — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) June 24, 2025

"Were we sold a bill of goods?" is not the right question at this very late date. "Were we SELLING a bill of goods?" Yes. You were. https://t.co/x4Tas62HLJ — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) June 24, 2025

Exactly. Conservatives have been saying this for years. The only people who missed it are Democrats and the Media.

How's come I knew that but Jake didn't? https://t.co/mbuDCfGXSo pic.twitter.com/zCliHDWl7x — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) June 24, 2025

It will never not be amazing to me that these people who've made millions analyzing and prognosticating about culture and politics can go on the air and pretend and whine they had noooooo ideaaaaa about something EVERYONE KNEW FOR YEARS. It's just so shameless. But also… https://t.co/XuSnYACAfD — SarahLee (@sarailola) June 24, 2025

They willingly closed their eyes to the fact.

Outside your bubble it’s been accepted fact for 40 years.



“Senator MBNA” ring any bells? https://t.co/Tkri6IDshY pic.twitter.com/ev5zJa89AM — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) June 24, 2025

There also was all the plagiarizing and lying about the character of Clarence Thomas.

Two of America's "top journalists" just barely figuring out they never were journalists. https://t.co/pZPpRs7QKv — Lance Christensen (@lancelands) June 24, 2025

If anyone ever needs to understand just how useless our media and top journalists were during this time period, this is the perfect clip. https://t.co/qiruDzpxxU — Matthew (@NJVoter7) June 24, 2025

They were only useful as tools of the DNC. That was their whole purpose.

So only now when they need to make money on their platforms are they owning up to Joe not being the "Family guy" he claimed.



Those of us out here in the real world already knew that, years ago. https://t.co/dX4wQxHZ8v — 🏴‍☠️🍊🍊Pirate Gal🍊🍊🏴‍☠️ (@storyspinner) June 24, 2025

It's whatever benefits them the most.