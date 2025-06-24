Chuck Todd’s Biden Revelation: Finally Admits That Joe’s ‘Family Man’ Act Was a 40-Year Con

Trump’s Epic Takedown: Calls AOC ‘The Mouse,’ Roasts Her Squad, and Tells Her...
justmindy
justmindy | 10:15 AM on June 24, 2025
Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via AP, Pool

Chuck Todd, man who considers himself an intrepid reporter, apparently just came to a realization most conservatives realized way back in the Obama era. Joe Biden is a big fraud and hardly a family man. 

Todd's first clue might have been when the young woman came forward years ago to tell the story of how Biden ruined her father's life by claiming he killed Ms. Biden and her daughter whilst driving drunk. In fact, Biden said the man 'drank his lunch'. That was all a big fat lie. The man wasn't at fault at all and was not drunk. 

Also, 2 of his adult children have recently been in active addiction so it's possible he wasn't a great dad, after all. 

Exactly. Conservatives have been saying this for years. The only people who missed it are Democrats and the Media. 

They willingly closed their eyes to the fact. 

There also was all the plagiarizing and lying about the character of Clarence Thomas.

They were only useful as tools of the DNC. That was their whole purpose. 

It's whatever benefits them the most. 

 

Tags:

CHUCK TODD CONSERVATISM DEMOCRAT PARTY JOE BIDEN MEDIA BIAS

