Unlike Democrats, Tom Homan Says He’s More Concerned for Americans than Deported MS-13 Gang Members

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:16 AM on April 21, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are 100% focused on an illegal alien who was recently deported to his native El Salvador. Kilmar Abrego Garcia has been identified as an MS-13 member and accused by his wife of physically abusing her. The Democrat Party loves García and has elevated him over American citizens, like they do with all illegal aliens. Dem Senator Chris Van Hollen just spent taxpayer money to visit Garcia in El Salvador. None of this sits well with Border Czar Tom Homan, so he gave Jon Karl of ABC News an earful on Sunday.

Start here. (READ)

Holy Smokes: Tom Homan just absolutely obliterated ABC’s Jon Karl over “concern" for Abrego-Garcia:

"What bothers me more than that is a U.S. Senator travels on our taxpayer dime to meet with a MS13 gang member."

"What concerns me is Van Hollen never went to the border last four years, when Joe Biden had a 600% increase in s*x trafficking of women and children." 

"What shocks me is he's remained silent about the travesty that happened our southern border — many people died."

This is EXACTLY the contrast that needs to be drawn.

Watch the full blistering exchange here. (WATCH)

Karl is known for cozying up to his fellow Democrats.

He might as well have phrased his question like this poster has written below.

Democrats couldn’t have picked a worse person than Garcia to be the face of their anti-deportation push. Americans support President Donald Trump’s border and immigration policies and are tired of being second-class citizens to the Democrat Party’s beloved illegal aliens.

