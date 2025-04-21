Unlike Democrats, Tom Homan Says He’s More Concerned for Americans than Deported MS-13 Gang Members

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are 100% focused on an illegal alien who was recently deported to his native El Salvador. Kilmar Abrego Garcia has been identified as an MS-13 member and accused by his wife of physically abusing her. The Democrat Party loves García and has elevated him over American citizens, like they do with all illegal aliens. Dem Senator Chris Van Hollen just spent taxpayer money to visit Garcia in El Salvador. None of this sits well with Border Czar Tom Homan, so he gave Jon Karl of ABC News an earful on Sunday.

Holy Smokes: Tom Homan just absolutely obliterated ABC’s Jon Karl over “concern" for Abrego-Garcia: "What bothers me more than that is a U.S. Senator travels on our taxpayer dime to meet with a MS13 gang member." "What concerns me is Van Hollen never went to the border last four years, when Joe Biden had a 600% increase in s*x trafficking of women and children." "What shocks me is he's remained silent about the travesty that happened our southern border — many people died." This is EXACTLY the contrast that needs to be drawn.

Johnathan Karl presses hard on Trump officials and tosses softball questions to guests from the left. The guy is a political hack journalist. I'd expect no less from ABC. I just watched the whole interview. Homan schools him on Alien Enemy Act vs Title 8 removals. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) April 20, 2025

One of the worst. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 20, 2025

Karl is known for cozying up to his fellow Democrats.

He might as well have phrased his question like this poster has written below.

“Sir, I have to ask: Why aren’t you more concerned about the MS13 guy than all of the Americans who died at the hands of illegals?" pic.twitter.com/Jaav0NJ5Rp — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 20, 2025

Van Hollen skipped the border crisis but found time for gang sympathizers. That’s not oversight—it’s selective outrage. — Masculine Aesthetics (@MasculineAE) April 20, 2025

The Dem/media chose this man as their political cause celebre



They now get to own everything that comes with him — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 20, 2025

I still can’t believe the Democrats picked this as their (so far) 2025 signature issue.



Congressional Republicans are famous for clutching defeat from the jaws of victory, but right now the 2026 midterm ads are writing themselves. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) April 20, 2025

Democrats couldn’t have picked a worse person than Garcia to be the face of their anti-deportation push. Americans support President Donald Trump’s border and immigration policies and are tired of being second-class citizens to the Democrat Party’s beloved illegal aliens.