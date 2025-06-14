California Freedom: The Golden State’s Democrat Woes Are Summed Up In Funny Parody...
ANOTHER PLOT TWIST! That Feud Between Trump and Netanyahu? They Faked It As Part of an Intelligence Op

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker | 1:30 AM on June 14, 2025
Twitchy

First, apologies to fellow Twitchyer Laura W. for echoing her headline, but we are at a loss how else to describe this news, except as a plot twist:

Regular readers might know that there were reports that Trump allegedly was pulling away from Netanyahu, that he got into a shouting match with him over the phone, and so on and … it turns out all of it is false. From the article:

After 30 years of Netanyahu trying to push the United States to take military action against Iran's nuclear program, it was not surprising that top media outlets around the world continued to report a non-existent US-Israel feud even after Israel attacked with the full backing of the president of the United States.

Diplomatic sources confirmed Friday that the international press and Hebrew media in Israel were deliberately misled in order to trick Iran into thinking no attack was imminent. Leaks of US President Donald Trump shouting at Netanyahu were part of that deception. 

This was a dance choreographed for months, a Holmesian hiding in plain sight. A sleight of hand. And it worked.

Even after Trump praised Israel's attacks on the Wall Street Journal and other outlets, top media outlets still continued to report the lie that was part of the trap.

It is often said that one of the first casualties in any war is the truth and this is a perfect example of it. While we have no doubt that the paranoid antisemites will make hay out of it (‘see? The joooos totally control the media!’), for our part we are not upset about the deception mostly because this author isn’t just a law geek: He is also a history geek.

So we know that deception is in fact a regular part of warfare and has been for some time. For instance, if you are ever reading a history book and it says something to the effect of ‘and then suddenly we found the enemy’s plans! What luck!’ be skeptical. Very often those stories in your history books about us miraculously finding the enemy’s plans are a cover story for what was actually spycraft.

Some of the greatest victories in American history was aided by deception. For instance, during World War II we set up an entire fake invasion force with inflatable tanks (led by General Patton) in order to convince the Nazis that we wouldn’t invade France at Normandy on D-Day, but rather we would land further to the North. If the Nazis had figured out where we were landing, they could have wiped us out on the beaches. And contrary to what Darryl Cooper apparently thinks, that would have been a bad thing. But instead, our deception was so successful that even as the landings were occurring, Hitler was convinced that this was a distraction from the ‘real’ invasion that was coming further North. It is fair to say that this deception changed the course of the war.

And anyone familiar with the history of the Enigma Device knows how critical deception is. That was a pretty brilliant code-making device that the Germans used. They believed it was pretty much un-crack-able. It probably would have been, too, if the allies hadn’t stolen one of the devices. But even then, British scientists had to invent computers to figure out how to actually crack the codes quickly enough to be useful. And even after the war was over, the deception went on. While the Soviet Union didn’t use the technology, many countries of the Warsaw Pact did and so we had to keep it secret that we knew how to crack it so we could keep listening in. Before the story went public, many history books were falsified to cover for that spycraft with many stories of miraculously recovering the enemy’s plans. And we remember being told as a child that computers were invented through the Space Program when we were young—as part of the cover up.

The reality is that as much as we like open government, it can’t really function in an 100% open way, 100% of the time, because if the government discloses something to its people they disclose it to the world. Naturally, government should only keep secrets or actively lie to the people in very limited circumstances, such as national security. But this is exactly why we need representative government—so people can act on our behalf, with information we might not have access to.

The article itself also has some more fun details, describing how people in the media were fooled:

‘Trump didn't want Israel to strike, but they did it anyway,’ was the headline of CNN's analysis by Andrew Liptak.

So, egg is on Mr. Liptak’s face tonight.

Guardian Washington correspondent Andrew Roth also fell for the maneuver. 

‘Israel’s strikes on Iran show Trump is unable to restrain Netanyahu as Middle East slips closer to chaos,’ was his headline.

Comedy gold.

And the article touches on a more serious point:

the reality was that Trump gave Iran 60 days to negotiate, and after the Islamic Republic didn't budge, Israel attacked on day 61 with his blessing.

This echoes an observation by one of our favorites on Twitter/X:

This was echoed by Trump on TruthSocial:

And while we trust AG not to deceive us, we always check anyway (unlike CBS News), and he is indeed correct. This post links to the story AG screencapped:

And that poster is correct. We should double check any other deadlines Trump gave.

On to reactions:

Our mother once said that if you are a pessimist, you are never disappointed.

We saw several people make a 4-D chess reference.

That’s exactly why the story worked so well. It seemed credible to so many.

But at least one person thinks that this story itself is a conspiracy.

Sure, Jan.

*eye roll*

Hey! Be nice to Mr. Fuentes. This is the toughest time for him since the pager bombs went off. *laughs*

He is referencing Operation: Mincemeat, which is another deception operation in World War II. Here’s how the The National World War II Museum (New Orleans) described it:

In order to deceive the Germans about the Allied plans to land in Sicily in July 1943, a team of British intelligence officers created a plan to take a corpse and dress it as an officer carrying papers indicating that the Allies were going to land in Greece and Sardinia.  The corpse would then appear to have been killed in a plane crash into the sea and float ashore on the southern coast of Spain, which was technically neutral but many in Francisco Franco’s Spanish government were favoring Germany.  The plan counted on Spain breaking its neutrality and giving Germany copies of the documents thereby causing the Germans to shift troops from Sicily to Greece.

We won’t go too deep into it, but this part definitely caught our eye because of one of the players involved:

At the beginning of the war, Rear Admiral John Godfrey was the chief of NID and he issued what became known as the Trout Memo.  The actual author of the Trout Memo is most probably Godfrey’s assistant, Ian Fleming, who after the war became famous as a spy novelist and the creator of James Bond.  The Memo likens deceiving the enemy to fly fishing, which led to its title.

Fleming produced a list of various schemes to deceive the Germans and number 28 on the list was the idea of letting the Germans discover a corpse with a set of false plans on it.  It was noted as ‘A suggestion. (not a very nice one.)’  Fleming freely admitted that he borrowed the idea from a 1937 novel by Basil Thompson.

Also, and this is truly off topic, but guess who Fleming worked with in British Intelligence?

Yep, Christopher Lee who served as an agent. Some suspect that he was the real James Bond (rest in peace, Mr. Lee).

Finally, you might not want to be drinking anything when you read this one.

Okay, that one made us laugh out loud.

RELATED: BREAKING: Ninth Circuit Gives Trump Back Control of the California National Guard … for Now

BREAKING: Judge Rules Trump Cannot Use the National Guard to Stop Riots in Los Angeles

LAWSPLAINING: Uh-oh. Judge Breyer Is Probably Going to Rule That Trump Cannot Call Out the Military in LA

DOJ’s Opposition to Newsom’s Motion for Restraining Order Has an Embarrassing Mistake (And a Deep Dive)

LAWSPLAINING: Margot Cleveland Suggests That the FBI Has Systematically Violated Defendants’ Rights

‘First Do No Harm:’ Fisking John Oliver on the Transgender/Sports Issue

The Question Isn’t Whether Trump Can Revoke Biden’s Pardons. It’s Whether They Were Issued at all

DONALD TRUMP HISTORY IRAN ISRAEL

