Kristi Noem Obliterates Tim Walz and His Projection About the Trump Admin Wasting Taxpayer Dollars

At this point you'd think that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz would just keep his mouth shut and finish out his term in shame and silence, but obviously that's just not in the cards.

Walz's latest fit of shamelessness stems from the DHS and ICE ramping up operations in his state, all while the fraud investigations continue:

GOOD MORNING MINNEAPOLIS! — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 6, 2026

Believe it or not, Walz has accused Trump and Noem of engaging in "buffoonery" and wasting taxpayer dollars.

Ridiculous. Nobody is fooled into thinking this bafoonery is a reasonable use of taxpayer dollars.



It should not take 50 ICE agents to arrest one guy in a library. https://t.co/ISJt7mBzO9 pic.twitter.com/4QJ1tVtKx0 — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) January 6, 2026

The needle on Homeland Security Secretary Noem's projection detector went all the way up to 11 after that post from Walz:

Really, you’re worried about taxpayer dollars? There’s been $9 billion stolen from the taxpayers in Minnesota since you became Governor.



You won’t let us in Minnesota’s jails and there is rampant assault against our law enforcement thanks to vilification from politicians like… https://t.co/EpUyjFEpxT — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) January 6, 2026

Here's the full post if you can't see it all above:

Walz accusing anybody else of not being good stewards of taxpayer dollars is richer than a fraudulent daycare owner in Minneapolis.

That’s less than 1 day care learing center!



Good enough for me — Black Sheep American (@RelentlessLaman) January 6, 2026

Walz allows fraud to take place right under his nose in his state but thinks the real problem is the Trump administration enforcing immigration laws. The fact that this guy could have been a heartbeat away from the presidency is absolutely frightening.

