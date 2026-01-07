Kristi Noem Obliterates Tim Walz and His Projection About the Trump Admin Wasting Taxpayer Dollars

OOPS! New Poll of Venezuela's Neighbors Shows a SLIGHTLY Different Reaction to Maduro's...
Doug P. | 9:44 AM on January 07, 2026
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

At this point you'd think that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz would just keep his mouth shut and finish out his term in shame and silence, but obviously that's just not in the cards. 

Walz's latest fit of shamelessness stems from the DHS and ICE ramping up operations in his state, all while the fraud investigations continue: 

Believe it or not, Walz has accused Trump and Noem of engaging in "buffoonery" and wasting taxpayer dollars. 

The needle on Homeland Security Secretary Noem's projection detector went all the way up to 11 after that post from Walz:

Here's the full post if you can't see it all above:

Really, you’re worried about taxpayer dollars? There’s been $9 billion stolen from the taxpayers in Minnesota since you became Governor. 

You won’t let us in Minnesota’s jails and there is rampant assault against our law enforcement thanks to vilification from politicians like you. So, yes, there’s strength in law enforcement numbers to remove these violent criminals from the communities you refuse to protect.

Walz accusing anybody else of not being good stewards of taxpayer dollars is richer than a fraudulent daycare owner in Minneapolis. 

Walz allows fraud to take place right under his nose in his state but thinks the real problem is the Trump administration enforcing immigration laws. The fact that this guy could have been a heartbeat away from the presidency is absolutely frightening. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (not to mention fraud).

