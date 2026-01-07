Tapper Asks Mark Kelly What Soldiers Should’ve Done Since Dems Are Calling Trump’s Maduro Capture Illegal

Democrat Senator Mark Kelly continues to bring his ‘Seditious Six’ roadshow to the legacy media. On Tuesday, he visited CNN’s Jake Tapper. Unsurprisingly, Democrats are saying President Donald Trump's recent military operation to extract dictator Nicolás Maduro from Venezuela was illegal. Tapper put Kelly on the spot by asking if this means soldiers should have refused President Donald Trump’s orders, as Kelly and the rest of the Seditious Six had encouraged.

Kelly spat out this convoluted mess. (WATCH)

Question: Democrats have said the Venezuela operation was illegal. Should service members have refused to obey those orders?



Kelly: That’s different from what I meant. pic.twitter.com/auUAhRmtJ2 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 7, 2026

He’s squirming. Love seeing corrupt democrats face accountability. — Adam Schiffylus (@GogginWalters) January 7, 2026

It was on target and well done so they created the narrative he has no plan. — David (@DavidOOBrien) January 7, 2026

Democrats hate that it was successful with no American casualties.

Posters say Kelly’s word salad proves the 'Seditious Six' video was created to sow chaos and doubt throughout our troops.

Proving his video was purely to create doubt and confusion among the ranks.



Can’t wait for his demotion to be official. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 7, 2026

That was exactly the purpose. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) January 7, 2026

Kelly: Troops must not obey illegal orders



Democrats: The operation was illegal



Kelly: Not that kind of illegal order



Demote. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 7, 2026

"uhh, uhh, umm. that thing i said... i totally meant another thing that sounds the same but is different somehow. let me change subject and use military jargon so you think i'm trustworthy and not violating the UCMJ."

-Mark Kelly — 🇺🇸 krehmit 🇺🇸 (@krehmit) January 7, 2026

Soooo… how are the service members supposed to know what he means?



What if the service members decided this was illegal and refused to execute their orders?



Senator Kelly is walking a thin tightrope here. — Kate Johnson (@kaideejay) January 7, 2026

Kelly and his fellow prying Democrats also promised to have soldiers’ backs if they refused any orders. How exactly would they do that? They can't.

Commenters say Kelly has painted himself into a corner.

He knows he's on thin ice. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) January 7, 2026

Been waiting for someone to ask this clown this obvious question.



The answer was about as convoluted and nonsensical as I expected. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 7, 2026

If Kelly cannot agree with his fellow Democrats on which orders are lawful or unlawful, how can he expect a soldier in the heat of a moment to know?

You think Kelly would listen to his lawyers and stop digging holes for himself.

He's being very careful not to give @SecWar cause to take another rank off his collar

He's about to lose at least one and his lawyers told him to tap dance like Mr. Bojangles if it comes up again. — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) January 7, 2026

The tap dancing routine is gonna need some work. This is a mess. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 7, 2026

He won’t name a specific instance where he thinks an order was illegal because that would hang him. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) January 7, 2026

Kelly should have kept his mouth shut to begin with instead of trying to undermine Trump’s presidential authority as Commander-in-Chief. That Kelly and his gang decided to use America’s soldiers as part of their seditious scheme is unpardonable.

Editor's Note: Thanks to the leadership of President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the warrior ethos is making a comeback in America's military.

