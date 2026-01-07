VIP
Tapper Asks Mark Kelly What Soldiers Should’ve Done Since Dems Are Calling Trump’s Maduro Capture Illegal

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:28 AM on January 07, 2026
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

Democrat Senator Mark Kelly continues to bring his ‘Seditious Six’ roadshow to the legacy media. On Tuesday, he visited CNN’s Jake Tapper. Unsurprisingly, Democrats are saying President Donald Trump's recent military operation to extract dictator Nicolás Maduro from Venezuela was illegal. Tapper put Kelly on the spot by asking if this means soldiers should have refused President Donald Trump’s orders, as Kelly and the rest of the Seditious Six had encouraged.

Kelly spat out this convoluted mess. (WATCH)

Democrats hate that it was successful with no American casualties.

Posters say Kelly’s word salad proves the 'Seditious Six' video was created to sow chaos and doubt throughout our troops.

Kelly and his fellow prying Democrats also promised to have soldiers’ backs if they refused any orders. How exactly would they do that? They can't.

Commenters say Kelly has painted himself into a corner.

If Kelly cannot agree with his fellow Democrats on which orders are lawful or unlawful, how can he expect a soldier in the heat of a moment to know?

You think Kelly would listen to his lawyers and stop digging holes for himself.

Kelly should have kept his mouth shut to begin with instead of trying to undermine Trump’s presidential authority as Commander-in-Chief. That Kelly and his gang decided to use America’s soldiers as part of their seditious scheme is unpardonable.

Editor's Note: Thanks to the leadership of President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the warrior ethos is making a comeback in America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegesth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

