Pete Hegseth Posts About ‘Despicable’ video by the ‘Seditious Six’, Singles Out Sen. Mark Kelly

The "Seditious Six" have been all over the media, although they keep stumbling when asked what illegal orders President Trump has handed down to the military. Rep. Jason Crow, who appears in the video, told CBS News that sending troops into polling stations and killing terrorists' families would be illegal orders. Of course, Trump has done neither of those. So why make the video now?

As Twitchy reported earlier on Monday, the Department of War issued an official statement stating that a thorough review had been initiated regarding Sen. Mark Kelly's "serious allegations of misconduct."

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth had more to say on the matter:

The video made by the “Seditious Six” was despicable, reckless, and false. Encouraging our warriors to ignore the orders of their Commanders undermines every aspect of “good order and discipline.” Their foolish screed sows doubt and confusion — which only puts our warriors in… https://t.co/UvLXChZnmF — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) November 24, 2025

The post continues:

… danger. Five of the six individuals in that video do not fall under @DeptofWar jurisdiction (one is CIA and four are former military but not “retired”, so they are no longer subject to UCMJ). However, Mark Kelly (retired Navy Commander) is still subject to UCMJ—and he knows that. As was announced, the Department is reviewing his statements and actions, which were addressed directly to all troops while explicitly using his rank and service affiliation—lending the appearance of authority to his words. Kelly’s conduct brings discredit upon the armed forces and will be addressed appropriately.

Anyone interested in a longish explainer on this Mark Kelly thing? — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) November 24, 2025

That would be great, Townhall columnist Kurt Schlichter:

Well, I wrote the explainer, and it turned into a @townhallcom column, so I’ll probably run that Thursday. There’s no paywall, so everybody can read it, and I’ll link it here. But let me sum it up.



If you retired from active duty, you are still subject to the UCMJ. I did not… https://t.co/BdFWJaeMZi — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) November 24, 2025

The post continues:

… retire from active duty, so I’m not. Mark Kelly is. I think there is a non-frivolous argument that he is potentially guilty of trying to incite insubordination among the troops. We’ll see what the investigation turns up. I have not dug into the application of the applicable statutes. There are potential First Amendment issues. There are issues with the Speech and Debate clause. I also tend to be opposed to the criminalization of politics, but his party feels differently, so all I can say is, I told you so. He is not going to be subjected to the death penalty. He will no doubt claim he is. It’s all just embarrassing. I do not expect him to be convicted of anything, but he’s morally culpable for his disgraceful conduct.

"Morally culpable" is a good way to put it. The Seditious Six simply warned that members of the military are obligated to defy illegal orders, without naming any … the whole point being to sow doubt among the military as to whether their current orders are legal.

As a retired USAF Veteran and former Inspector General I fully support your actions to protect and ensure “good order and discipline” in our military. thank you! 🇺🇸🫡 — Eagles (@Ed53861632) November 24, 2025

Mr. Secretary, please forward on, or include as a note to each of the Seditious Six:



“Your worst sin is that you betrayed yourself for nothing.”



Dostoyevsky — Michael Ledwith (@ledwith_michael) November 24, 2025

Begin military tribunals immediately pic.twitter.com/TLVev4KTXz — ScrollofTruth (@ScrollofTruthIF) November 24, 2025

If Kelly isn’t held to account it will continue the perception that no one is held to account by his administration. — Danster 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@DavikaDan) November 24, 2025

Make it so, Pete! This vet thanks you from the bottom of my military heart! This is HUGE! — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) November 24, 2025

It should be something more than a stern warning. Sedition should be treated seriously. — Michael Sebastian (@HonorAndDaring) November 24, 2025

Mark Kelly needs to be held accountable for his actions. As a veteran, I still hold true to the oath I swore long ago. Kelly, by his words, disgraced his oath. — J. L. Richelm (@roybatty010816) November 24, 2025

Mr. Secretary, there should not be much investigating to do. The videos speak for themselves. They also show collusion. — Kevin Garvey (@KevinGa13211240) November 24, 2025

Their main goal was to blur the line between unlawful orders and orders someone doesn’t like. They are hoping to cause chaos to prevent success from the current administration because they have nothing of substance to run on. It is intentional and sick. — Paralax Problem Child (@Hellbound8541) November 24, 2025

Exactly.

Like many of my fellow officers, I would pay good money to sit on that court martial and exact the maximum penalty against Mark for what he’s done. He’s a traitor and should be treated accordingly. Pure and simple. — Airborne RxDr (@AirborneRxDr) November 24, 2025

Love that nickname. The Seditious Six.



PROSECUTE. — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) November 24, 2025

We love it too. Let's make it stick.

***

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

