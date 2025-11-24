Sen. Mark Kelly Posts His Life Story to Justify His Appearance in 'Seditious...
Pete Hegseth Posts About ‘Despicable’ video by the ‘Seditious Six’, Singles Out Sen. Mark Kelly

Brett T. | 5:10 PM on November 24, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The "Seditious Six" have been all over the media, although they keep stumbling when asked what illegal orders President Trump has handed down to the military. Rep. Jason Crow, who appears in the video, told CBS News that sending troops into polling stations and killing terrorists' families would be illegal orders. Of course, Trump has done neither of those. So why make the video now?

As Twitchy reported earlier on Monday, the Department of War issued an official statement stating that a thorough review had been initiated regarding Sen. Mark Kelly's "serious allegations of misconduct."

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth had more to say on the matter:

The post continues:

… danger.

Five of the six individuals in that video do not fall under @DeptofWar jurisdiction (one is CIA and four are former military but not “retired”, so they are no longer subject to UCMJ). However, Mark Kelly (retired Navy Commander) is still subject to UCMJ—and he knows that. 

As was announced, the Department is reviewing his statements and actions, which were addressed directly to all troops while explicitly using his rank and service affiliation—lending the appearance of authority to his words. Kelly’s conduct brings discredit upon the armed forces and will be addressed appropriately.

That would be great, Townhall columnist Kurt Schlichter:

The post continues:

… retire from active duty, so I’m not. Mark Kelly is. 

I think there is a non-frivolous argument that he is potentially guilty of trying to incite insubordination among the troops. We’ll see what the investigation turns up. I have not dug into the application of the applicable statutes. There are potential First Amendment issues. There are issues with the Speech and Debate clause. I also tend to be opposed to the criminalization of politics, but his party feels differently, so all I can say is, I told you so.

He is not going to be subjected to the death penalty. He will no doubt claim he is. It’s all just embarrassing.

I do not expect him to be convicted of anything, but he’s morally culpable for his disgraceful conduct.

"Morally culpable" is a good way to put it. The Seditious Six simply warned that members of the military are obligated to defy illegal orders, without naming any … the whole point being to sow doubt among the military as to whether their current orders are legal.

Exactly.

We love it too. Let's make it stick.

***

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegesth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

