Just Got REAL: Mark Kelly Has Reached the FIND OUT Stage of FAFO for Urging Military to DISOBEY Orders

It would appear that the Department of War is taking the allegations of misconduct against Mark Kelly seriously.

This, ladies and gents, is what we call the 'find out' stage ...

Take a gander at this:

OFFICIAL STATEMENT:



The Department of War has received serious allegations of misconduct against Captain Mark Kelly, USN (Ret.). In accordance with the Uniform Code of Military Justice, 10 U.S.C. § 688, and other applicable regulations, a thorough review of these allegations… — Department of War 🇺🇸 (@DeptofWar) November 24, 2025

Post continues:

... has been initiated to determine further actions, which may include recall to active duty for court-martial proceedings or administrative measures. This matter will be handled in compliance with military law, ensuring due process and impartiality. Further official comments will be limited, to preserve the integrity of the proceedings. The Department of War reminds all individuals that military retirees remain subject to the UCMJ for applicable offenses, and federal laws such as 18 U.S.C. § 2387 prohibit actions intended to interfere with the loyalty, morale, or good order and discipline of the armed forces. Any violations will be addressed through appropriate legal channels. All servicemembers are reminded that they have a legal obligation under the UCMJ to obey lawful orders and that orders are presumed to be lawful. A servicemember’s personal philosophy does not justify or excuse the disobedience of an otherwise lawful order.

Bro.

Whoa.

And the part about military retirees ... that's important. If they recall him to active duty ... hooboy.

What a ridiculously unforced error on their part. There was NO REASON to do this as none of them can list a single illegal order Trump has issued.

Mark Kelly is going to end up wishing that he kept his stupid mouth shut before this is over. pic.twitter.com/JGR6qeBDQW — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) November 24, 2025

He may, indeed.

Will they do the same for the other members of the Idiot Six?

Grab yer corn.

