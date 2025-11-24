DHS Asst. Sec. Tricia McLaughlin Fact-NUKES Journo Pushing LIE About Illegal 'Headlocked' in Restaurant

Adam Kinzinger Learns He Does NOT Speak for the Majority of Americans the...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:45 AM on November 24, 2025
Twitter

This post has over 23 million views.

Yup.

So even if only a small percentage of people who saw it believe it, that could still be millions of stupid people running around on social media insisting ICE is grabbing innocent restaurant workers in headlocks in Charlotte.

As usual, this story is fake.

FAKE FAKE FAKE.

We know, you're all shocked that Doug here would deliberately share lies to push an agenda and narrative ... or not.

Post continues:

...—they used their training and appropriate force.

Wait? ICE agents aren't just storming into restaurants and grabbing brown people in headlocks because they feel like it? SAY IT AIN'T SO.

Oh, and by the way, looks like he's a dangerous guy:

If that's actually him? Yikes.

We checked his timeline for a correction, and shocker, we're not seeing one.

How convenient for the crap narrative that guy is pushing.

