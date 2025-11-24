DHS Asst. Sec. Tricia McLaughlin Fact-NUKES Journo Pushing LIE About Illegal 'Headlocked' in Restaurant

This post has over 23 million views.

Yup.

ICE in Charlotte. The guy in the headlock is a restaurant worker. Barbarians. pic.twitter.com/CbR4N1YuJQ — Doug Henwood (@DougHenwood) November 20, 2025

So even if only a small percentage of people who saw it believe it, that could still be millions of stupid people running around on social media insisting ICE is grabbing innocent restaurant workers in headlocks in Charlotte.

As usual, this story is fake.

FAKE FAKE FAKE.

We know, you're all shocked that Doug here would deliberately share lies to push an agenda and narrative ... or not.

Wrong again. This illegal alien from Peru is not a restaurant worker.



This individual was evading arrest, ran from the scene and fled into a nearby restaurant, seen here.



As law enforcement attempted to rearrest this individual, he became physical with law enforcement—they… https://t.co/vsBJYVqUnC — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) November 24, 2025

Post continues:

...—they used their training and appropriate force.

Wait? ICE agents aren't just storming into restaurants and grabbing brown people in headlocks because they feel like it? SAY IT AIN'T SO.

Oh, and by the way, looks like he's a dangerous guy:

This guy is the Actual barbarian. pic.twitter.com/1cDyVc4uV3 — TruthUnfiltered (@Truth_Unfiltere) November 24, 2025

If that's actually him? Yikes.

He's also got something in his right hand. Until the cuffs are on, anything goes to make the arrest. He chose to fight, there's consequences for that decision. pic.twitter.com/KFGOhsm1Dc — R T (@RDog861) November 24, 2025

They never let those silly things like FACTS get in the way of their FALSE narrative. — Kazum Howell (@stefkule) November 24, 2025

We checked his timeline for a correction, and shocker, we're not seeing one.

How convenient for the crap narrative that guy is pushing.

