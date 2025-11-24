VIP
'Just SHUT UP!' Data Republican Ratios TF Out of Jason Crow for TRYING to Spin His Seditious Comments

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:05 AM on November 24, 2025
Meme

Jason Crow is lying—again.

Then again, if you say someone is lying 'again' you're implying they eventually stopped lying and folks, we're pretty sure Crow has done nothing but lie his backside off since he and the other members of the Idiot Six told the military to disobey Trump's illegal orders.

Advertisement

Even though none of them can list which illegal order Trump has given.

Yeah, this has been exceptionally stupid.

And speaking of exceptionally stupid, watch this:

Dude is more melodramatic than a high school girl whose boyfriend cheated on her with her best friend.

What a mess this guy is.

Twitchy favorite, DataRepublican, agrees with us. Clearly. She was in a foul mood when she sent this and folks, you don't want to be on her radar when she's in a foul mood:

Post continues (and when one of her posts continues, it's never a good thing for the person she's ratioing):

... and other institutions to ignore lawful orders solely based on vibes, because you want to instigate a coup. Shut up. Just SHUT UP. 

The fact you aren’t in jail right this instant is proof we are far too lenient.

Oh, damn.

And what she said.

