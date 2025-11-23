Her FACE! Scott Bessent Gets a Little TOO Honest for Kristen Welker About...
Scott Jennings Just Ended the Entire Democrat Party by Pointing Out Their ONE Guiding Principle (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:10 AM on November 23, 2025
Meme

Scott Jennings is a national treasure.

Truly.

The Twitchy fodder he alone provides keeps us very, very, very busy; he seems to upset the worst people, which is always entertaining to write about. And we can only assume, because when we write about him, our readers love it.

For example, this tidbit about Democrats' one guiding principle ... trust us, you'll nod your head.

Watch:

How do they expect to survive as a party if the only thing they have is hating one man? And he brings up a good point, Rachel Maddow showed up at Dick Cheney's funeral, a man she once called a war criminal. And yet, they were united in their hatred of our president.

That's not a principle.

That's a vendetta.

Their entire party is based around revenge.

Buh-buh-buh-bingo.

Heck, Jamie Raskin said the Democrats would welcome Marjorie Taylor Greene with open arms, and all she had to do was criticize Trump. Well, that and hate Israel, but that's another story.

See what we mean?

