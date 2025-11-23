Scott Jennings Just Ended the Entire Democrat Party by Pointing Out Their ONE Guiding Principle (Watch)

Scott Jennings is a national treasure.

Truly.

The Twitchy fodder he alone provides keeps us very, very, very busy; he seems to upset the worst people, which is always entertaining to write about. And we can only assume, because when we write about him, our readers love it.

Advertisement

For example, this tidbit about Democrats' one guiding principle ... trust us, you'll nod your head.

Watch:

Democrats have NO guiding principles other than their hatred for one man.



This was made crystal clear to me when I saw Rachel Maddow at Dick Cheney's funeral. pic.twitter.com/0GHOukcuPG — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 22, 2025

How do they expect to survive as a party if the only thing they have is hating one man? And he brings up a good point, Rachel Maddow showed up at Dick Cheney's funeral, a man she once called a war criminal. And yet, they were united in their hatred of our president.

That's not a principle.

That's a vendetta.

Their entire party is based around revenge.

They literally just do the opposite of whatever Trump says.



It's weird. pic.twitter.com/j2wWmuuYga — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) November 22, 2025

Buh-buh-buh-bingo.

The left hated dick Cheney. Now they love him because he badmouth Trump. That’s all it takes. Wow — Anthonl AZ🌵 (@Anthon21516Lisa) November 22, 2025

Heck, Jamie Raskin said the Democrats would welcome Marjorie Taylor Greene with open arms, and all she had to do was criticize Trump. Well, that and hate Israel, but that's another story.

I’ve seen more coverage of Marjorie Taylor Greene this past week on local Bay Area news stations than I can recall seeing for the past year. The fickle fiends of propaganda flip-flop more than a fish on the deck of a boat. — Mackinaw Patriot 🇺🇸♥️ (@MackinawPatriot) November 22, 2025

See what we mean?

============================================================

Related:

As If Candace Owens Accusing the Macrons of Wanting Her Killed Wasn't Dumb Enough, Enter Dave Smith (LOL)

Michael Fanone Busted In Massive Lie and I Am Here FOR IT

'Needs to LAWYER UP': MSNOW's Ken Dilanian's Big DOJ BOMBSHELL Just BACKFIRED on Adam Schiff and HOOBOY

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Transformation to Annoying Lefty Almost COMPLETE As She Whines About Healthcare

Hakeem Jeffries Goes Full Obama-Spin When Asked About Epstein Donating to His Campaign and HOOBOY (Watch)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!